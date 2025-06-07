Irro’s visit to Kenya has opened doors for a fresh opportunity for both Kenya and Somaliland to cooperate.

By Khadar Hussein Abdi

A week ago, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro made his first visit to Kenya since he took power after the presidential elections last November.

Despite initial hiccups, his visit was very successful, as he was able to interact with key leaders in Kenya, including President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and Speaker of the Kenyan Parliament Moses Wetangula. Of critical importance is that President Abdillahi’s one-week stay in Kenya cemented the relationship between the two countries and was a huge step in widening Somaliland’s foreign position in East Africa, which is a solid podium in our quest for international recognition.

It goes without saying the common interests Kenya and Somaliland share from way back in the 1900s when the two countries would not only trade together but also work together in the quest for independence from British rule.

But beyond that, Somaliland views Kenya as a crucial ally in so many fronts, including security in the Horn of Africa, which has been ravaged by terrorism and piracy.

Despite Somaliland’s role in the security in the Horn of Africa, the country remains unrecognized internationally, making it difficult for its government and citizens to gain support for its efforts.

That notwithstanding, Somaliland has been carving out a space for itself in the Horn with its stable governance and aspirations for official statehood.

As a country, Somaliland needs to explore alternative pathways to advance its foreign policy and international cooperation.

Which is why President Abdillahi’s visit to Kenya was a very important milestone in reshaping Somaliland’s foreign policy and renewed quest for international recognition, bearing in mind Kenya’s influence in the East African region and the continent.

The current international landscape is increasingly influenced by the rise of regional blocs and alliances, which provide new platforms and opportunities for advocacy and collaboration.

For Somaliland, engaging with these blocs, which Kenya has immense influence over, offers a strategic avenue to amplify its voice and advocate for its interests on a larger stage.

By aligning with nations like Kenya that share similar political, economic, or security goals, Somaliland can enhance its diplomatic reach and leverage collective bargaining power to its advantage. By strategically engaging with Kenya, Somaliland will enhance its regional influence and stability.

This engagement presents significant opportunities for Somaliland because it will facilitate economic benefits, including access to larger markets, shared infrastructure projects, and increased foreign investment.

For Somaliland, this means not only economic growth but also a platform to showcase its commitment to regional development and cooperation, potentially bolstering its case for international recognition.

The visit by Dr. Abdillahi came just five years after a similar one by the immediate former Somaliland leader, Muse Bihi, who, together with former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, signed a joint communique at the State House.

Key in the agreement between Bihi and Kenyatta, the presidents agreed to focus on the expansion of bilateral trade, enhancing collaboration in air transport, including enabling direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa, as well as cooperating in agriculture, livestock development, education, energy, and cooperation between the ports of Mombasa and Berbera.

President Abdillahi’s meeting with President Ruto affirmed shared commitment to regional stability as they explored new avenues for cooperation, including trade, infrastructure, and security.

This is because cooperation between Kenya and Somaliland is important for peace and socio-economic growth in the region.

Meeting Odinga was equally important because the former Prime Minister has been a champion and supporter for the recognition of Somaliland, while Wetangula, as speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, can support legislation in parliament to recognize Somaliland as a country.

Our focus is also on how we can bolster trade, agriculture, education, and health. As the Minister for the Presidency, I can comfortably state that Dr. Abdillahi’s visit to Kenya has opened doors for a fresh opportunity for both Kenya and Somaliland to cooperate for the betterment of the people of the two nations.

Khadar Hussein Abdi is the Minister of the Presidency of the Republic of Somaliland

