In Somaliland, The American Travel Ban On Somalia Raises Hopes

There is one place in Africa where the American travel ban, the ban on entry to the United States signed Wednesday, June 4, by President Donald Trump, is giving rise to hope: Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland.

Somalia is one of the twelve countries affected by the American travel ban. To justify this choice, Donald Trump cited the failure of the Somali state to control its territory.

”…Somalia lacks a competent central authority […] nor command and control over its territory. ” These were the words of Donald Trump during the presentation of his “travel ban.” This was enough to spark a new wave of hope in Hargeisa, to finally secure recognition.

The question was posed Wednesday by Republican Senator Ted Cruz before the Foreign Affairs Committee. ”To counter China’s malign influence in Africa, we must reshape […] US-Africa policy,” he declared, adding that Somaliland is a longtime ally of Taiwan, also supported by Washington, while Somalia maintains a close relationship with Beijing.

Mogadishu’s popularity among Republicans is deteriorating. Tired of funding a counterterrorism effort they consider ineffective, three senators introduced a bill on Monday ”…on funding restrictions for AUSSOM,” the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

On Thursday, June 5, the Somali ambassador to Washington assured that his government was ” ready for dialogue with the United States to resolve the security issues raised.”