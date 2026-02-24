Behind the Scenes, U.S. and Somaliland Hold Talks Ahead of Possible Recognition

Behind the scenes negotiations between the United States and Somaliland could lead to official recognition, offering Washington access to rare earth minerals and a strategic Red Sea military base, according to international sources

Senior U.S. and Somaliland officials are engaged in what multiple international sources describe as “intensive” behind-the-scenes negotiations that could pave the way for formal American recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

The talks, which have accelerated in the weeks following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, mark a potentially historic inflection point in the geopolitics of the Horn of Africa — and in Washington’s Red Sea strategy.

According to Israel’s Hebrew-language outlet Srorogim, American officials have indicated to international media that despite public caution from the White House, the administration is quietly negotiating a bilateral framework that could ultimately lead to recognition.

A proposal “particularly attractive” to U.S. President Donald Trump is now said to be under review, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

A Strategic Opening

Somaliland, which declared restored sovereignty in 1991 and has operated with its own government, military and currency since, has long sought international recognition. Its diplomatic breakthrough came when Israel formally recognized it — the first U.N. member state to do so.

Now, according to multiple diplomatic sources, Washington appears to be reassessing its longstanding “one Somalia” policy.

“Since Israel’s recognition, there has been growing openness within the administration to reexamine the file,” one international source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks. “A new proposal is on the president’s desk.”

The White House has not publicly confirmed negotiations. But individuals briefed on the discussions describe them as detailed, transactional and focused on strategic returns.

The Offer: Resources and Strategic Access

According to Somaliland officials familiar with the negotiations, a comprehensive package was recently delivered to American interlocutors.

The proposal reportedly includes:

Broad trade concessions for U.S. companies

Preferential — and potentially exclusive — access to Somaliland’s untapped mineral reserves

Rare earth and critical metal extraction partnerships

Permission to establish a large-scale U.S. military facility along the Red Sea coast

“The Americans’ top priority is rare metals,” one source close to the talks said. “Somaliland’s deposits are critical for semiconductors and artificial intelligence industries.”

While independent geological assessments remain limited, Somaliland authorities have long claimed the territory holds significant deposits of lithium, rare earth elements and other critical minerals increasingly central to global technology supply chains.

The military component of the offer may be even more consequential. According to sources briefed on the proposal, Somaliland has suggested that a future U.S. base could be designated as sovereign American territory — similar in status to long-standing U.S. overseas installations elsewhere.

Its location would place the United States along the Red Sea corridor feeding into the Bab el-Mandeb, one of the world’s most strategically vital maritime chokepoints. The strait connects to the Suez Canal, through which roughly 12 percent of global trade flows.

Washington’s Calculus

The United States already maintains a major military presence in neighboring Djibouti. But analysts note that shifting maritime threats in the Red Sea — including attacks on shipping lanes in recent years — have elevated the importance of diversified basing options.

Recognition of Somaliland would carry diplomatic consequences. Somalia continues to regard Somaliland as an integral part of its territory and has consistently opposed any foreign recognition.

A formal U.S. shift would therefore represent a dramatic recalibration of American policy in the Horn of Africa.

One Washington-based analyst familiar with the region described the talks as “high risk, high reward.”

“Recognition would deliver strategic access and potential mineral leverage,” the analyst said. “But it would also reshape U.S. relations with Mogadishu and potentially with regional partners.”

Why Now?

Sources say the timing reflects both opportunity and geopolitical momentum.

Israel’s move altered the diplomatic landscape, demonstrating that recognition was no longer purely theoretical. Meanwhile, growing competition among global powers in the Red Sea basin — including China, Turkey and Gulf states — has sharpened U.S. focus on the region.

“The parties clearly believe the talks are ripe for public scrutiny,” one diplomatic source said, noting that leaks to international media often signal that negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

So far, discussions remain unofficial. No formal recognition has been announced.

But if the reported proposal gains traction inside the White House, Washington could soon confront a decision that reshapes not only Somaliland’s future but the strategic geometry of the Red Sea.

For Somaliland’s leadership, recognition from Washington would mark the culmination of more than three decades of diplomatic pursuit. For the United States, it would signal a willingness to redefine alliances in one of the world’s most contested maritime corridors.

The outcome may depend on whether strategic access, mineral security and maritime leverage outweigh the diplomatic cost of breaking with longstanding policy.

For now, the negotiations remain largely out of public view — but no longer entirely in the shadows.