US Can Access Somaliland’s Minerals and Military Bases, Minister Says

Somaliland signals readiness to grant the United States exclusive access to critical minerals and potential military bases as it deepens ties with Israel and seeks international recognition, raising strategic stakes in the Horn of Africa

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The Republic of Somaliland is prepared to offer the United States exclusive access to its untapped mineral wealth and the possibility of establishing military bases on its territory, a senior government minister said, signaling a bold geopolitical play as the country intensifies its campaign for international recognition.

“We are willing to give exclusive access to our minerals to the United States,” Khadar Hussein Abdi, Somaliland’s minister of the presidency, said in an interview with AFP. “Also, we are open to offer military bases to the United States. We believe that we will agree on something with the United States.”

The comments underscore Somaliland’s evolving diplomatic strategy: leverage its strategic geography and resource potential to secure recognition from global powers — particularly Washington.

For more than three decades, Somaliland has operated as a de facto independent state after restoring its sovereignty in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government. It maintains its own currency, passport, armed forces and elected institutions. Yet it remains unrecognized by the international community, which continues to regard it as part of Somalia.

Now, officials in Hargeisa appear to be betting that the country’s mineral deposits and its location along one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors could alter that diplomatic stalemate.

Critical Minerals and Strategic Calculations

Somaliland’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals says the territory contains significant deposits of lithium, coltan and other critical minerals essential for batteries, electric vehicles and advanced electronics. The government has already signed exploration agreements with foreign firms, including a Saudi mining company that secured lithium exploration rights in 2024.

In an era of intensifying global competition over supply chains for critical minerals — dominated in processing by China — access to new African reserves has become strategically valuable to Washington and its allies.

“Somaliland is positioning itself within the global critical minerals race,” said one regional analyst based in Nairobi, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the political sensitivity of the issue. “If proven viable, lithium and coltan reserves could dramatically shift the calculus around its diplomatic status.”

Abdi’s remarks suggest Hargeisa is prepared to offer preferential access to Washington in exchange for deeper political ties.

A Military Footprint in the Gulf of Aden?

Beyond minerals, the offer of military basing rights carries even broader geopolitical implications.

Somaliland’s northern coastline runs along the Gulf of Aden, a maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. Roughly 10 percent of global trade passes through nearby waters each year.

Just across the gulf lies Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthi movement rebels have launched repeated attacks on commercial and Israeli-linked vessels since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict. The instability has heightened Western security concerns over shipping lanes and regional influence.

The United States already maintains a major military presence at Camp Lemonnier in neighboring Djibouti, its only permanent military base in Africa. A foothold in Somaliland would expand U.S. operational flexibility along the Red Sea corridor.

“We are open,” Abdi said, declining to specify what form a potential base might take. “Two countries that acknowledge each other have the potential to agree on a number of strategic issues.”

Israel’s Recognition and a Shifting Diplomatic Landscape

In December, Israel became the first nation to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state — a diplomatic breakthrough that leaders in Hargeisa hailed as historic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the move as consistent with the spirit of normalization initiatives launched under U.S. mediation in recent years. He announced plans to expand cooperation in agriculture, health, technology and economic development, and invited Somaliland’s president for an official visit.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has said the two governments are working toward a “partnership agreement,” potentially granting Israeli firms access to mineral resources. “Somaliland is a very rich country in resources — minerals, oil, gas, marine, agriculture, energy and other sectors,” Abdullahi said in recent remarks. “The sky is the limit.”

Minister Abdi added that he “could not rule out” allowing Israel to establish a military presence as part of that strategic partnership.

Israel’s recognition, however, has triggered backlash. Both the Houthis in Yemen and the Islamist militant group al-Shabaab, which has waged a two-decade insurgency in Somalia, issued threats following the announcement.

Washington’s Deliberations

The United States has not formally shifted its long-standing “one Somalia” policy. But political signals have fueled speculation.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested during a White House news conference that his administration was reviewing aspects of its Somalia policy when asked about Somaliland.

While stopping short of endorsing recognition, Trump has previously criticized Somalia’s federal government and hinted at openness to alternative arrangements in the Horn of Africa.

“The U.S. is weighing multiple interests,” said a former U.S. diplomat who served in East Africa. “Counterterrorism, Red Sea security, competition with China and Russia, and now critical minerals — Somaliland intersects with all of them.”

Yet recognition would represent a major departure from decades of American policy and could unsettle relations with Somalia’s internationally recognized government in Mogadishu.

A Message to Ankara and Mogadishu

Khadar Abdi also directed pointed remarks at Turkey, which maintains close ties with Somalia’s federal authorities.

“Turkish officials must talk to us, not to Mogadishu,” he said, arguing that Somalia’s central government lacks cohesion. “Focusing on that does not help the security of the region.”

Turkey has invested heavily in infrastructure, military training and development projects in Somalia and has opposed moves that might fragment the country’s territorial integrity.

Somaliland officials insist their diplomatic outreach is not designed to destabilize the region but to formalize what they describe as an existing reality.

“Israel recognized an existing state,” Abdi said. “This was not shaped by military or security considerations but by acknowledging facts on the ground.”

Regional Stakes

For the Horn of Africa, Somaliland’s overtures could mark a turning point.

Recognition by additional powers — particularly the United States — would not only redefine Somalia’s political map but also reshape security alignments along one of the world’s most contested maritime corridors.

“Somaliland is leveraging everything it has — geography, stability, minerals, democratic credentials — to force a conversation the world has postponed for 30 years,” the Nairobi-based analyst said. “Whether Washington is ready to rewrite its policy remains the central question.”

For now, the offer stands: critical minerals and strategic basing rights in exchange for diplomatic recognition and deeper partnership.

As global competition intensifies from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean, Somaliland’s bid ensures that its once-overlooked territory is firmly in the geopolitical spotlight.