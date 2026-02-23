As 4.4 million Somalis face crisis-level hunger, Mogadishu pursues a $900 million JF-17 fighter jet deal. “Breadlines and Bombers in the Horn of Africa,” examines food insecurity, regional proxy tensions, the legacy of the 1988 air campaign in Somaliland, and the geopolitical stakes across the Horn of Africa

By Saxafi Staff

On Feb. 20, the World Food Programme issued a warning that cut through diplomatic phrasing and humanitarian euphemism: without immediate funding, life-saving food assistance in Somalia could grind to a halt by April.

An estimated 4.4 million people are facing crisis-level food insecurity. Nearly one million are enduring severe hunger. Aid officials describe a rapidly accelerating emergency fueled by drought, conflict and shrinking donor budgets.

“The situation is deteriorating at an alarming rate,” said Ross Smith, the agency’s director of emergency preparedness and response. “Without immediate emergency food support, conditions will worsen quickly.”

Yet even as aid agencies scramble to secure $95 million to keep food flowing through August, the Federal Government of Somalia is negotiating a $900 million agreement to acquire up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III jets from the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex.

The juxtaposition is jarring: a government struggling to finance bread contemplating the purchase of bombers.

Across Somali social media and diplomatic corridors, a blunt question echoes: Where will the money come from — and what truly comes first?

A Hunger Crisis at the Edge

Somalia declared a national drought emergency after successive failed rainy seasons devastated crops and livestock. In towns like Dhusamareb, families watch goats and camels collapse for lack of water. Markets thin. Displacement rises.

The World Food Programme — the largest humanitarian actor in the country — has already slashed assistance from 2.2 million people earlier this year to roughly 600,000 because of funding gaps. Nutrition programs for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and young children have been sharply reduced.

“If our already reduced assistance ends, the humanitarian, security and economic consequences will be devastating,” Smith warned, noting that instability rarely remains contained within borders.

Somalia’s 2026 national budget totals about $1.39 billion, with roughly $256 million allocated to security and defense. The humanitarian appeal to prevent mass hunger is a fraction of that — and a tenth of the proposed jet deal.

For families in drought-stricken communities, the debate over sovereignty and air power feels distant. Hunger is not.

Aid, Accountability and Fragility

Between 2011 and 2023, Somalia received more than $14 billion in humanitarian and development assistance. In 2024 alone, it sought an additional $1.6 billion.

Yet fragility persists.

Audits by Somalia’s Auditor General have cited financial irregularities tied to government-managed funds and donor-backed projects. A 2024 review of the World Bank–supported Baxnaano program reportedly found missing beneficiary disclosures despite more than $150 million in disbursements. That same year, auditors flagged roughly $200 million in broader irregularities.

Investigations have reported that aid convoys can be subject to militant taxation and extortion, raising concerns that portions of humanitarian funding risk being siphoned into instability.

The paradox is stark: billions in aid flow in, hunger deepens, and nearly a billion dollars may flow outward for advanced weaponry.

A Western diplomat in Nairobi put it bluntly: “Security matters. But sequencing matters too.

The $900 Million Air Power Ambition

Defense officials in Mogadishu describe the fighter jet negotiations as an assertion of sovereignty.

“Our airspace must be protected by Somali hands,” one senior official said, framing the talks not as a luxury purchase but as a declaration of national dignity.

The JF-17, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, is marketed as a cost-effective multirole fighter compared with Western alternatives. Pakistani officials have emphasized affordability. But affordability is relative.

In a country dependent on foreign aid and facing severe hunger, even a “discounted” $900 million package — including training and maintenance — carries immense fiscal weight.

If finalized, the acquisition would represent Somalia’s most significant military procurement since the collapse of the regime of Siad Barre in 1991.

Supporters argue revitalizing the Somali Air Force would enhance territorial control, deter external interference and reduce reliance on foreign security partners.

Critics see a fragile state contemplating an expensive weapons system while millions struggle to eat.

A Region in Realignment

The jet negotiations unfold amid rapid diplomatic and military maneuvering across the Horn of Africa.

On Dec. 26, 2025, Israel formally recognized Somaliland, a move that reshaped regional calculations.

In the weeks that followed, Mogadishu accelerated security partnerships:

Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement in Riyadh on Feb. 9, 2026, focused on maritime security and military training.

Egypt expanded military support and deployed troops under the African Union stabilization framework.

Turkey reinforced defense ties, deploying F-16 fighter jets and naval assets to safeguard Somali maritime zones.

Qatar signed a military cooperation pact.

Eritrea joined regional security coordination talks.

Somalia simultaneously terminated certain contracts with the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of facilitating political developments Mogadishu opposes.

Analysts describe a reactive surge of alliances aimed at reinforcing Somalia’s territorial claims. Some regional observers assess with moderate confidence that Riyadh could help finance the aircraft purchase, mirroring patterns of defense support elsewhere. No formal confirmation has been announced.

“The Horn of Africa is becoming an extension of Middle Eastern rivalries,” said a Gulf-based analyst. “Security alignments are shifting quickly.”

Memory in the Sky

For many in Somaliland, discussion of fighter jets reopens old wounds.

Between 1988 and 1991, the Somali Air Force conducted systematic aerial bombardments of Hargeisa and Burao during the civil war. Human rights groups estimate that between 50,000 and 100,000 civilians — primarily from the Isaaq clan — were killed in what has been widely characterized as the Isaaq genocide.

Hargeisa was reduced to rubble, earning the nickname “the Dresden of Africa.” The Hargeisa War Memorial, featuring a downed MiG-17 jet, stands as a reminder of that era.

“The memory of air power here is not abstract,” said a Somaliland academic. “It is tied to survival.”

Somaliland declared restoration of sovereignty on May 18, 1991, after the collapse of Somalia’s central government. It argues its independence reflects pre-1960 sovereignty as a former British protectorate and the right to self-determination following systemic persecution.

Though it operates with its own institutions, currency and elections, it remains largely unrecognized internationally.

Sovereignty vs. Survival

Somalia’s leaders argue that national dignity requires sovereign defense capacity. A revived air force, they contend, would deter adversaries and anchor long-term stability.

But critics counter that sovereignty is hollow if public finances remain fragile and citizens remain dependent on food assistance.

“No state can bomb drought,” said a Horn of Africa policy specialist. “Food security is national security.”

The arithmetic frames the dilemma:

$95 million sought to prevent immediate hunger collapse.

$900 million proposed for fighter jets.

Fighter jets promise deterrence. Food aid promises survival.

For families watching livestock die and rations shrink, the debate is not theoretical. It is existential.

A Crossroads in the Horn

The Horn of Africa has long been a theater where global powers test influence and local actors navigate survival.

Today, hunger and geopolitics are colliding again.

Somalia’s supporters see an overdue restoration of sovereignty. Its critics see a perilous gamble at the worst possible time.

The deeper question is not whether Somalia deserves control of its skies. It is whether sovereignty begins with air superiority — or with ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry.

In the end, the numbers — and the images — linger.

Breadlines on parched earth.

Fighter jets on distant tarmacs.

In Somalia, the choice between them may define not only a budget year, but a generation.