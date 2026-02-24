Former Hargeisa Water Chief Urges Transparency on Israel Recognition Deal, Warns of Security Risks in Awdal

Mohamed Ali A. Darod, former head of Hargeisa Water Agency, calls for transparency over Somaliland’s reported mutual recognition deal with Israel, warning of security implications in Berbera and rising tensions in Awdal and Salal

HARGEISA, Somaliland — A former senior official in Somaliland’s government has publicly called for transparency over the territory’s reported mutual recognition agreement with Israel, warning that undisclosed security arrangements and mounting unrest in western regions could undermine national stability.

In a detailed statement, Mohamed Ali A. Darod, former general manager of the Hargeisa Water Agency, said he was among the earliest public officials to support Somaliland’s recognition by Israel, describing it as “a transformative moment for our nation.”

“I personally organized demonstrations in support of the recognition in Hargeisa, and I was the first public official in this government to place the Israeli flag on his shoulder to rally the people around this historic event,” Darod said.

But he cautioned that recognition between states is never without conditions.

“Israel did not recognize us out of goodwill alone; it acted based on its strategic interests—particularly its security posture in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Berbera,” he said. “There is, after all, no such thing as a free lunch.”

Strategic Calculations in the Red Sea

Darod pointed to escalating tensions in the Middle East and past threats by Yemen’s Houthi movement to maritime traffic in the Bab el-Mandeb strait — a critical chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden — as key drivers of Israel’s regional strategy.

“With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the Houthis’ previous threats to maritime routes in Bab el-Mandeb, especially targeting Israeli vessels, it is entirely logical for Israel to seek to project its maritime interests from Berbera,” he said. “A military presence near Bab el-Mandeb, for example, would align with its strategic needs.”

The port city of Berbera, long viewed as a strategic asset on the Gulf of Aden, has grown in geopolitical importance in recent years. Its proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb strait — one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes — has attracted interest from global and regional powers seeking to secure maritime trade routes.

However, Darod warned that any security or military arrangement must include explicit protections for Somaliland’s urban centers.

“Any such arrangement must come with security guarantees for Somaliland’s strategic cities, especially Berbera,” he said. “Without the capability to defend ourselves from threats posed by groups like the Houthis, it is extremely risky.”

Call for Government Transparency

Darod’s remarks also carried a pointed critique of President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro), questioning whether details of the reported agreement are being withheld even from members of the administration.

“It is extremely risky for the current government to treat this recognition as a behind-the-scenes deal benefiting only President Cirro’s close associates,” Darod said. “The public deserves transparency about the conditions attached to this mutual recognition.”

He invoked Somaliland’s democratic credentials, arguing that secrecy contradicts the principles on which the self-declared republic has built its international reputation.

“Somaliland is a democracy, and secrecy has no place in a democratic system,” he said.

Darod drew parallels to earlier political controversies. He noted that President Cirro and his political party had previously demanded transparency over major agreements, including the Berbera port deal signed under former President Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud (Siilaanyo) and the memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia.

“Today, I am asking the same question President Cirro once asked others: What is happening under the table that even your ministers do not know—known only to a small circle of associates?” Darod said.

Rising Tensions in Western Regions

Beyond foreign policy, Darod warned that unrest in Somaliland’s western regions — particularly Awdal and Salal — poses an urgent domestic challenge.

He cited controversy surrounding the customary law dispute known as Xeer Ciise and described what he called inconsistent government responses.

“When the issue of Xeer Ciise arose, the government issued at least three contradictory decisions, ultimately leading to the tragic loss of life in Borama,” Darod said, referring to the regional capital of Borama.

He also criticized the president’s travel priorities, noting that while Irro recently visited Berbera and previously traveled to Erigavo, he has not made what Darod described as a necessary solidarity visit to Borama or Zeila.

“During his visit to Erigavo, the president, accompanied by Ugaas Abdirashiid Ugaas Rooble Ugaas Doodi, carried a white cloth symbolizing peace,” Darod said, describing it as “a well-organized media campaign meant to paint the president as a great negotiator and peacemaker.”

“Unfortunately, that same gesture has not been extended to the people of Awdal and Salal,” he added.

A Test of Democratic Governance

For decades, Awdal and Salal have been regarded among Somaliland’s most stable regions, contributing to the territory’s reputation for relative peace in a volatile Horn of Africa.

“These communities have consistently contributed to Somaliland’s stability and were, for many years, among the most peaceful regions in the country,” Darod said. “Neglecting them is extremely dangerous for Somaliland’s long-term prosperity.”

As Somaliland navigates heightened geopolitical attention in the Red Sea corridor and internal pressures at home, Darod’s statement underscores a broader debate: whether strategic gains abroad can be sustained without transparency and cohesion at home.

“Major strategic decisions require public trust,” he said. “And public trust begins with accountability.”