HARGEISA, Somaliland — When Eng. Fihima Mohamed began studying electrical engineering nearly a decade ago, few women in Somaliland were pursuing careers in the energy sector. Today, she’s not only breaking barriers—she’s helping other young women power their way into one of Africa’s fastest-growing industries.

This week, the Africa Fellowship for Young Energy Leaders (AFYEL) announced Mohamed as one of its Cohort 5 Fellows, recognizing her leadership in renewable energy, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience. The fellowship, which brings together emerging professionals from across the continent, aims to strengthen Africa’s clean energy talent pipeline.

“We’re pleased to have Fihima Mohamed as one of our fellows and look forward to the impact of the fellowship on her career journey,” AFYEL said in a statement shared on its official platform.

With more than seven years of experience across government institutions, international organizations, and consulting firms, Mohamed has worked on projects spanning energy access, environmental safeguards, occupational health and safety, and climate resilience. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master’s in Energy Policy and Climate Resilience—credentials that reflect both technical expertise and policy insight.

But her influence extends far beyond her own career. Mohamed is the founder of the Energy Talk Initiative and Somaliland Women in Clean Energy, two grassroots platforms that promote women’s participation, skills development, and entrepreneurship in renewable energy.

“My mission has always been to make clean energy more inclusive and accessible,” Mohamed said in a recent interview. “Women must not only benefit from energy transitions—they must help lead them.”

Her advocacy aligns with global goals of achieving universal energy access and gender equality under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In Somaliland, where electrification rates remain low and diesel generators dominate the grid, advocates like Mohamed are driving conversations on how to transition to solar, wind, and hybrid systems sustainably.

AFYEL organizers say this year’s fellowship cohort reflects a growing recognition that Africa’s energy future will depend on homegrown expertise and inclusive leadership.

“We see young professionals like Fihima as the future of Africa’s energy transformation,” said an AFYEL program director. “Their passion and regional experience are exactly what the continent needs to build resilient, people-centered energy systems.”

For Mohamed, the fellowship represents both recognition and responsibility. “This is not just an opportunity for me,” she said. “It’s a platform to amplify the voices of women and young engineers who are shaping Africa’s clean energy future.”

As the continent races toward renewable solutions amid climate and economic pressures, leaders like Fihima Mohamed embody a quiet but determined revolution—one powered by innovation, inclusion, and the belief that sustainable energy must light every home and empower every community.