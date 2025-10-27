Greece sees Berbera Port as a potential maritime hub as Houthi attacks disrupt global trade routes

ATHENS — Greece is exploring closer engagement with Somaliland, viewing the self-governing Horn of Africa territory as a potential partner in securing maritime routes through the Red Sea, according to diplomatic and industry sources familiar with the matter.

A senior Greek official told Saxafi Media that the government in Athens has shown “strong and growing interest” in establishing formal relations with the Republic of Somaliland, citing its strategic position on the Gulf of Aden at a time when Houthi attacks continue to disrupt global shipping.

“Somaliland occupies one of the most important geographic locations on the Red Sea corridor,” the source said. “As instability increases, Greece’s maritime sector is looking for reliable and friendly partners who can help ensure the security of global trade.”

Berbera: a potential hub for Greek shipping interests

Greece, home to one of the world’s largest commercial shipping fleets, has long been concerned about maritime safety in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which a significant portion of global trade passes.

According to the source, Athens views Berbera Port in Somaliland as a potential logistics hub for international trade, providing alternative transit routes that could support Greek and European shipping lines seeking to avoid security threats in the Red Sea.

Greek geopolitical analyst Alexandros Itimoudis said in a commentary that the government’s interest in Somaliland “reflects Greece’s maritime strategy and its broader competition with Turkey for influence in Africa.”

“Many are unaware of the increasingly important role that Somaliland will play in the new Red Sea landscape, especially since the Houthi attacks do not seem to stop anytime soon,” Itimoudis wrote.

“Greek shipping has an interest in having a safe transit point — such as the port of Berbera in the Republic of Somaliland,” he added.

Countering Turkey’s influence in the Horn of Africa

Athens’ interest in Somaliland also aligns with its broader geopolitical rivalry with Turkey, analysts say. Ankara has invested heavily in Somalia, operating military bases, training security forces, and expanding commercial ties — moves that Greece and its Western allies view as part of Turkey’s broader strategy to project power across Africa and the Red Sea.

“Re-recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty could serve as a strategic counterbalance to Turkey’s growing presence in the Horn of Africa,” said a European diplomat based in Nairobi, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Itimoudis echoed that view, writing that Greece’s presence in Somaliland could act as a “counterweight” to Ankara’s deepening footprint in Mogadishu.

“It should be noted that Somaliland already holds growing importance for the United States, the UAE, and India,” he wrote. “A Greek presence there could complement these relationships while offering Greece a role in shaping maritime stability.”

Strategic crossroads amid global uncertainty

Somaliland, which restored independence from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally, has increasingly drawn global attention for its strategic location on the Gulf of Aden. The region has become a focal point for major powers seeking security partnerships as the Red Sea crisis — driven by Houthi attacks on shipping — continues to disrupt trade and energy routes.

Diplomatic observers say Greece’s outreach, if confirmed, would mark a significant shift for Athens, traditionally focused on the eastern Mediterranean and Europe. It would also position Greece among a small but growing number of Western actors quietly engaging with Hargeisa.

“Somaliland offers a pragmatic opportunity for Greece — both strategically and economically,” said a Horn of Africa analyst in Addis Ababa. “It provides a stable, democratic partner in a volatile region.”

While no official announcement has been made, sources suggest exploratory discussions could take place through maritime or trade channels before any formal diplomatic move.

For now, Greek policymakers appear to view Somaliland not only as a potential partner for shipping security, but also as a symbolic foothold in a region where influence is increasingly contested by global and regional powers.