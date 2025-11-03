Lucky Othman Kassim, selected for a prestigious scholarship, will represent Somaliland at a major youth leadership summit in Germany

HARGEISA, Somaliland — In a world where her country does not officially recognized, Lucky Othman Kassim has spent years building a future for its women and girls. Next week, she will carry their story to a global audience.

Kassim, the founder and chairperson of the Somaliland Women’s Resource Centre (SWRC), has been selected to represent Somaliland at the One Young World Summit in Munich, Germany, a gathering of over 2,000 young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Her participation, funded by the Enterprising Futures Scholarship from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marks a significant, if symbolic, moment of international visibility for the Republic of Somaliland that has sought recognition for more than three decades.

For Kassim, the platform is an opportunity to showcase the work of Somaliland women striving for equality in a region often defined by its conflicts and political instability.

“Representing Somaliland at the One Young World Summit is an incredible honor,” Kassim said in a statement. “This platform allows me to share our experiences and achievements at SWRC, connect with global changemakers, and strengthen our mission to empower women and build a more inclusive future for Somaliland.”

The summit, which runs from Nov. 3–6, connects young activists with influential world figures, including former Irish President Mary Robinson and humanitarian Sir Bob Geldof, to collaborate on solutions to global challenges. Kassim’s selection highlights the quiet, grassroots nation-building occurring in Somaliland, which has maintained a stable, democratic government despite its lack of UN recognition.

The SWRC, a women-led nonprofit Kassim founded, focuses on empowering young women through education, career development, mentorship, and leadership training. Its initiatives tackle entrepreneurship, climate justice, and the prevention of gender-based violence, creating pathways for women to achieve financial independence in a traditionally patriarchal society.

“We’re proud to bring together young changemakers from Africa and the MENA region,” said Jurriaan Middelhoff, Ambassador for Youth Education and Work at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Attending the Summit will empower these young leaders to play an integral role in fostering sustainable economic development and creating employment opportunities within their communities.”

The Dutch-sponsored scholarship program includes a pre-Summit program specifically for scholars from the Global South and offers the opportunity for selected leaders to receive funding to scale their initiatives. Kassim was chosen through a rigorous process that identifies individuals creating tangible social and economic impact.

Under her leadership, the SWRC has built a collaborative model, working with government institutions, educational establishments, and international organizations to maximize its reach. This approach has made the center a key player in Somaliland’s civil society, even as the nation itself remains a diplomatic anomaly.

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director of One Young World, said the organization was “delighted to welcome this year’s Dutch MFA Enterprising Peace Scholars to Munich,” noting that delegates would be “equipped with the knowledge, skills, and a platform to affect meaningful change.”

For Kassim, the summit is more than a conference; it is a validation of her work and a strategic opportunity to insert Somaliland’s narrative of resilience and women’s advancement into international discourse. In a global arena where her homeland has no official seat, she will serve as its de facto ambassador, advocating not for political recognition but for the potential of its people.

“We’re excited to see what they learn and bring back after this transformative week,” Middelhoff said. For the young women of the Somaliland Women’s Resource Centre, the returns on that investment could be profound.

Lucky Kassim has also been selected as one of 34 African leaders for the Obama Foundation’s 2024-2025 African Leaders Program.

Lucky is the daughter of the late Othman Kassim Qodah, a former Minister of Commerce under President Dahir Rayale Kahin and an SNM veteran.