Ethiopian-American Political Analyst Urges Somaliland to Force Diplomatic Showdown

In a bold proposal, Habtish Gurmu, an Ethiopian-American Political Analyst, advises the president to give foreign missions 90 days to re-designate as full embassies to the Republic of Somaliland

HARGEISA, Somaliland — A prominent Ethiopian-American political analyst has publicly called on the president of Somaliland to issue a 90-day ultimatum to all foreign missions in Hargeisa, demanding they officially re-designate as embassies to the Republic of Somaliland or risk losing their diplomatic status.

The proposal, outlined in an open letter from Habtish Gurmu, represents one of the most aggressive strategies to date for challenging the diplomatic ambiguity that has long constrained the breakaway region. It seeks to leverage Somaliland’s recent success in compelling airlines like Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates to recognize its visa and entry stamps independently of Somalia.

“Your Visa-on-Arrival victory with Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates was brilliant—passengers now land in Hargeisa, pay Somaliland, and depart with Somaliland stamps. No Mogadishu middleman. No confusion. Just sovereignty in action,” Gurmu wrote in the letter addressed to President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi. “Now, demand the same clarity from the diplomatic world.”

Gurmu, who describes himself as “an Ethiopian-American who has watched Somaliland’s quiet triumphs with admiration,” argues that the current situation is untenable. Many countries, including the United Kingdom, and Turkey, maintain a diplomatic presence in Hargeisa, but their missions are typically labeled as being to Somalia, not to the Republic of Somaliland.

“Every foreign mission in Hargeisa must re-designate as a full Embassy to the Republic of Somaliland within 90 days—or lose diplomatic status,” Gurmu urged. “The current label ‘Embassy of [Country] to Somalia’ must become ‘Embassy of [Country] to the Republic of Somaliland.’ Zero exceptions. Zero third-party routing.”

The proposal highlights the ongoing tension between Somaliland’s de facto independence and its lack of international recognition. Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has built a stable, functioning state with its own government, currency, and security forces. Yet, no UN member state has formally recognized its sovereignty, leading to a diplomatic limbo for the foreign missions operating in its capital.

Gurmu’s letter provides a detailed timeline for what he calls a “fast, public, unavoidable” process:

Week 1: Issue a Presidential Decree and Public Statement

Week 2: Hand-deliver sealed letters to every mission head

Week 6: Host a first “re-naming ceremony” with media

Day 90: Revoke the privileges of non-compliant missions

He lays out three core reasons why such a bold move could succeed. “Airlines already complied. Ethiopian Airlines didn’t hesitate. Emirates didn’t blink. They updated systems, trained staff, and profited. Embassies can do the same,” he argued.

Secondly, he pointed to Somaliland’s practical authority. “You hold the real estate. They’re on your soil, using your security, paying your utilities. Time to match the sign to the address.”

Finally, he cited the precedent of Ethiopia, which maintains a liaison office in Hargeisa. “Our own liaison office in Hargeisa operates smoothly. Upgrading to full embassy status would be a natural next step—and a signal to others,” Gurmu wrote.

The proposal, if adopted, would force the hand of diplomatic partners, particularly Western nations like the United Kingdom and the United States, which engage with Somaliland on governance and security but stop short of recognition. It would also put neighboring Ethiopia in a delicate position as it navigates its own complex relationship with both Somaliland and the federal government in Mogadishu.

Analysts suggest that while the move is high-risk, it reflects a growing impatience with the international community’s cautious approach.

“This is about translating administrative control into diplomatic reality,” said a regional analyst who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. “Somaliland has effectively been a state for over 30 years. Gurmu’s proposal is a dramatic way of demanding that the diplomatic footprint on the ground finally reflects that fact.”

The letter concludes with a challenge to the president: “Your Excellency, the world respects consistency. You’ve proven it with visas. Now prove it with brass plates. Let the next headline read: ‘Hargeisa Forces Diplomatic Reset – One Embassy at a Time.’”

Read the advice below:

Suggestion to H.E. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Demand Upgrade All Embassies to Full Somaliland Status Your Excellency, As an Ethiopian-American who has watched Somaliland’s quiet triumphs with admiration, I write not as a citizen, but as a friend who believes in facts over fiction. Your Visa-on-Arrival victory with Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates was brilliant—passengers now land in Hargeisa, pay Somaliland, and depart with Somaliland stamps. No Mogadishu middleman. No confusion. Just sovereignty in action. Now, demand the same clarity from the diplomatic world. Every foreign mission in Hargeisa must re-designate as a full Embassy to the Republic of Somaliland within 90 days—or lose diplomatic status. The current label “Embassy of [Country] to Somalia” must become “Embassy of [Country] to the Republic of Somaliland.” Zero exceptions. Zero third-party routing. All diplomatic notes, visas, and agreements go directly to your Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No more “cc: Mogadishu.” Non-compliant missions downgraded to liaison offices after Day 90. Why this works: Airlines already complied. Ethiopian Airlines didn’t hesitate. Emirates didn’t blink. They updated systems, trained staff, and profited. Embassies can do the same. You hold the real estate. They’re on your soil, using your security, paying your utilities. Time to match the sign to the address. Ethiopia’s precedent. Our own liaison office in Hargeisa operates smoothly. Upgrading to full embassy status would be a natural next step—and a signal to others. Suggested timeline (fast, public, unavoidable): Week 1: Issue Presidential Decree + Public Statement

Week 2: Hand-deliver sealed letters to every mission head

Week 6: First “re-naming ceremony” (invite media, livestream it)

Day 90: Non-compliant missions lose privileges Your Excellency, the world respects consistency. You’ve proven it with visas. Now prove it with brass plates. Let the next headline read: “Hargeisa Forces Diplomatic Reset – One Embassy at a Time.” About the Author Habtish Gurmu is an Ethiopian-American business owner and Prosperity Party supporter, with sharp political analysis on Horn of Africa issues. He passionately defends Ethiopian history against fabricated claims, critiques Eritrean propaganda, and advocates for Somaliland’s sovereignty through strategic diplomatic suggestions. He can be reached at X account: @Habtishgreat