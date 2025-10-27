Somaliland Scores Diplomatic Win as Ethiopian Airlines Drops Somali Visa Rule

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland has claimed a diplomatic win after Ethiopian Airlines quietly lifted Somali e-visa requirements for passengers traveling to Hargeisa, allowing direct entry under Somaliland’s own immigration rules.

The change, which took effect this week, allows passengers to board flights to Somaliland’s capital without first applying for a visa through Somalia’s centralized e-visa system — a requirement Hargeisa rejects. Officials and analysts say the move underscores Somaliland’s growing push to assert its sovereignty in defiance of Mogadishu’s authority.

At the same time, Somaliland’s government has given Flydubai a 15-day ultimatum to stop enforcing Somalia’s visa procedures on passengers bound for Hargeisa via Dubai and Sharjah. The Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development warned that airlines continuing to apply “foreign-imposed visa rules” risk losing authorization to operate in Somaliland.

“Visas for Somaliland are available upon arrival at Hargeisa and Berbera airports,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday. “No external entity has jurisdiction over our border or immigration systems.”

Confusion and Outrage at Airports

The dispute erupted after Somalia’s federal government began requiring all travelers to obtain a Somali e-visa — including those whose final destination was Hargeisa. The directive triggered weeks of chaos at international airports, leaving dozens of Somalilanders stranded or denied boarding.

“People traveling to Somaliland face humiliation and challenges due to Somalia’s complicated immigration system,” said Abdirahman Adan, a member of the Somaliland diaspora who was stranded in Dubai last week. “I showed papers saying I should get a visa upon arrival in Hargeisa, but the airline said I didn’t have a Somali e-visa. They told me Somaliland law doesn’t apply.”

Adan said he and dozens of others were blocked from boarding or forced to pay additional fees. “About 40 Somaliland people are excluded from flights every day,” he told local media.

Tensions spiked earlier this month when Flydubai reportedly denied boarding to more than 120 passengers bound for Hargeisa, citing their lack of Somali e-visas — despite Somaliland’s explicit visa-on-arrival policy.

A Political Dispute Grounded in Airspace

The controversy has revived a long-standing power struggle between Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, and Mogadishu, which continues to claim jurisdiction over its airspace.

Under a United Nations–brokered framework, air traffic control for both Somalia and Somaliland remains under the authority of Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority — an arrangement Hargeisa says undermines its sovereignty.

“This is not simply an administrative mix-up,” said Mohamud Hashi Abdi, chairman of Somaliland’s opposition KAAH party and a former aviation minister. “Our travelers are being punished for political reasons. It’s a clear violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty and passengers’ rights.”

Hashi said he himself was detained at Dubai airport and told to secure a Somali visa before boarding. “What is needed now is for our government to build its own e-visa system and enforce it independently,” he said.

Weaponizing Civilian Travel

Somaliland officials accuse Somalia of using aviation control as a political weapon — leveraging civilian travel to pressure Hargeisa.

“Allowing Somalia to misuse ICAO mechanisms for political gain goes against the very principles of the organization,” said a senior Somaliland aviation source, speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the issue. “Air travel should never become a tool of political coercion.”

Human rights advocates and diaspora groups share that view. A petition launched in the United Kingdom last week calls on Parliament to “stop Somalia’s illegal e-visa requirements on passengers traveling to Hargeisa.” Hundreds of Somalilanders have signed on, calling the policy “a violation of international aviation rules and passenger rights.”

Western Travelers Caught in the Middle

The dispute has caused particular confusion for Western passport holders of Somaliland origin, including citizens from the United States, Canada, and Europe. Many report being asked to show Somali e-visas before boarding — only to learn the documents are invalid upon arrival in Hargeisa, forcing them to purchase a separate Somaliland visa.

The U.K. Foreign Office updated its travel advisory this month, warning that “a visa for Somalia is not valid for Somaliland, and vice versa.” Still, it cautioned that airlines may insist on Somali e-visas as a boarding condition, even for passengers heading to Somaliland.

Germany issued similar guidance in September, advising travelers to Hargeisa or Berbera to “follow Somaliland’s entry procedures” rather than Somalia’s.

Government Response and International Pushback

Somaliland’s Ministry of Aviation said it is working with airlines and international authorities to resolve the crisis. In its Thursday statement, the ministry reaffirmed that “aviation operations within Somaliland are governed exclusively by national regulations,” and warned that “any entity found violating these laws risks losing its operational license.”

A senior ministry official said Somaliland is also exploring formal action through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to regain full control of its airspace — a step the government says is vital for “security, sovereignty, and consistent travel procedures.”

“The Ministry continues to fulfill its constitutional duties to safeguard the nation’s airspace and aviation operations,” Aviation Minister Fuad Ahmed Nuh said in a separate statement. “We will not tolerate any attempt to politicize civilian travel.”

An Issue Rooted in History

For many in Somaliland, the dispute touches deeper questions of identity and legitimacy.

“This is not just about visas or airspace,” said Faysal Ali Warabe, leader of the UCID opposition party. “It is about our identity being erased again, just as it was in 1960.”

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, gained independence on June 26, 1960, and was recognized by more than 30 nations — including the United States, the Soviet Union, and Egypt — before voluntarily uniting with the former Italian-administered Somalia five days later. The union was never legally ratified.

When Somalia collapsed in 1991, Somaliland declared the union void and restored its sovereignty. It has since built its own democratic institutions, currency, and military — yet remains unrecognized internationally.

Human Cost of Political Posturing

Behind the diplomatic wrangling, the human toll continues to grow. Stranded passengers recount being trapped for days at transit airports or forced to pay double visa fees to reach home.

“Every day, around 40 Somalilanders are being denied flights because of this,” said Adan, the stranded traveler. “It’s unfair to the public.”

For now, check-in counters in Dubai, Addis Ababa, and other hubs have become the unlikely front lines of a geopolitical struggle — one that pits ordinary travelers against the unresolved question of Somaliland’s statehood.

Next Steps

Diplomatic sources in the Gulf say back-channel talks are underway between Somaliland, UAE authorities, and major carriers to find a “technical workaround” that avoids further disruptions.

Still, officials in Hargeisa say their position is firm. “Our people have the right to travel home freely,” the Ministry of Aviation said. “We will protect that right.”