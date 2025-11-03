Somaliland Mandates Overflight Permits For All Civil Aircraft to Protect Its Airspace Sovereignty

Effective November 10, 2025, Somaliland’s Ministry of Civil Aviation requires all civil aircraft to obtain prior overflight permits, citing the 1944 Chicago Convention

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The government of Somaliland has announced a new directive requiring all civilian aircraft to obtain prior authorization before entering or transiting its airspace, a move that asserts its claim to sovereign statehood.

In a press statement released on November 2, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Development (MOCAAD) of the Republic of Somaliland declared that, effective November 10, 2025, all scheduled, non-scheduled, commercial, and general aviation flights must secure an overflight permit. The order applies to any aircraft seeking to enter, transit, or operate within the airspace above the territory that Somaliland has controlled for over three decades.

The directive, the ministry stated, is “issued in accordance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention, 1944) and reaffirms the Republic of Somaliland’s complete jurisdiction and exclusive sovereignty over its land, maritime, and airspace.”

The move represents a significant step in Somaliland’s long-running campaign for international recognition. By formally regulating its airspace according to international norms, the administration is performing a key function of a sovereign state, directly challenging Mogadishu’s authority.

“This is a classic tool of statecraft,” said a regional aviation analyst who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the political sensitivity of the issue. “Controlling your airspace isn’t just about security; it’s a powerful signal to the world that you are in charge of your territory. For Somaliland, this is about normalizing its de facto independence through administrative action.”

According to the statement, the primary goals of the measure are to “ensure safe, secure, and orderly air navigation in accordance with ICAO standards and recommended practices,” and to strengthen air traffic management and emergency response capabilities at its main airports, Hargeisa Egal International Airport and Berbera International Airport.

The ministry also issued a stark warning to potential violators, stating that “unauthorized overflight without prior approval constitutes a violation of national sovereignty and may result in enforcement actions under applicable national and international aviation laws.”

The announcement comes amid a period of heightened friction between Somaliland and Somalia. The two have been locked in a dispute over sovereignty since 1991, when Somaliland declared independence and restored sovereignty.

The airspace directive follows recent allegations from prominent Somaliland figures, including entrepreneur Ismail Ahmed, who last week accused Mogadishu of “weaponizing airspace control” by pressuring international airlines and denying landing permissions. In an open letter, Ahmed detailed a personal incident where he claimed an air ambulance for his brother was blocked by Mogadishu authorities.

In its statement, MOCAAD positioned the new directive as a matter of safety and regulatory compliance, “reaffirm[ing] its commitment to maintaining safe, efficient, and cooperative international air navigation.”

The ministry has provided an official email and website for operators to seek compliance, formalizing a process that will force international airlines and flight-planning services to engage directly with Hargeisa’s authorities.

“The appreciates the continued collaboration of all airlines, operators, and partner states in ensuring compliance with this directive,” the statement concluded, projecting the tone of an established government dealing with international partners.

The practical impact on regional air traffic remains to be seen, but the political message is clear. As one Western diplomat based in East Africa noted, “This is Somaliland saying, ‘Our borders are not just lines on the ground, but extend upward into the sky. If you want to deal with us, you must deal with us as the authority here.’ It’s a bold move that will undoubtedly be contested by Mogadishu.”

Read the full statement:

Press Statement

For Immediate Release

Date: November 2nd, 2025

Issued by: Ministry of Civil Aviation & Airports Development of the Republic of Somaliland

Authorization Requirement Directive for Overflight and Use of Somaliland Airspace

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Development (MOCAAD) of the Republic of Somaliland announces a new directive requiring all civil aircraft scheduled, non-scheduled, commercial, and general aviation to obtain prior authorization (Overflight Permit) before entering, transiting, or operating within Somaliland airspace.

Effective 10th November 2025, this directive is issued in accordance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention, 1944) and reaffirms the Republic of Somaliland’s complete jurisdiction and exclusive sovereignty over its land, maritime, and airspace.

This measure aims to:

Ensure safe, secure, and orderly air navigation in accordance with ICAO standards and recommended practices.

Strengthen air traffic management, meteorological, and aeronautical information services.

Enhance emergency response, technical landing support, and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations at Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA) and Berbera International Airport (BBO).

Unauthorized overflight without prior approval constitutes a violation of national sovereignty and may result in enforcement actions under applicable national and international aviation laws.

MOCAAD reaffirms its commitment to maintaining safe, efficient, and cooperative international air navigation, and appreciates the continued collaboration of all airlines, operators, and partner states in ensuring compliance with this directive.

Ministry of Civil Aviation & Airports Development

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland