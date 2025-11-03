HARGEISA, Somaliland — A prominent Somaliland-born entrepreneur has launched a blistering critique against the federal government of Somalia, accusing it of waging an “economic and travel war” on the Republic of Somaliland and urging Hargeisa to fight back with severe financial and aviation countermeasures.

In an open letter published this week, Ismail Ahmed, the founder of the global money-transfer service WorldRemit and the Sahamiye Foundation, detailed a four-point plan to counter what he describes as Mogadishu’s campaign to “undermine” Somaliland’s autonomy. The measures include banning physical U.S. dollar shipments to Somalia, suspending direct flights between the capitals, and forcing international airlines to list Hargeisa as a destination separate from Somalia.

“The Mogadishu administration is exploiting legal fictions and disputed airspace control as political weapons,” Ahmed wrote. “The so-called e-visa requirement for travelers to Somaliland, together with recent threats to airlines… constitute the latest attacks on our independence.”

The letter frames the complex, decades-old dispute between Somaliland and Somalia not just as a political struggle, but as an active economic conflict requiring immediate retaliation. Ahmed’s proposals, which are directed at the Somaliland government, reveal the intricate financial and logistical dependencies that persist between the two adversaries despite their political separation.

The E-Visa Front: Cutting Off the Money Flow

A central pillar of Ahmed’s argument targets Somalia’s recently implemented e-visa system. He alleges that a bank licensed in Somaliland is “processing payments for Somalia’s e-visa website, collecting fees from Hargeisa-bound travelers on Mogadishu’s behalf.”

“This is scandalous,” he wrote. “Supporting this fraudulent scheme makes Somaliland complicit in its own subjugation.”

Ahmed, who previously blew the whistle on corruption within the United Nations, stated he has reported the matter to the Central Bank of Somaliland. His first demand is for the government to end all local banking participation in the e-visa system, which he calls “an illegal visa system designed to undermine our autonomy.”

The Airspace Battle: A Matter of Survival

The most emotionally charged section of the letter deals with control of the skies. Ahmed accuses international carriers like Ethiopian Airlines and Flydubai of capitulating to Mogadishu’s pressure to classify flights to Hargeisa as domestic routes to Somalia, thereby applying Somalia’s visa requirements.

He demands the Somaliland government force these airlines to list Hargeisa as a separate destination, warning of consequences if they do not. He also recalls the traumatic history behind the issue, pointing to the Hargeisa War Memorial, which features a downed MiG fighter jet from the Somali Air Force.

“In 1988, Somalia ordered fighter jets to bomb Hargeisa’s civilians, contributing to the killing of up to 50,000 people. Those jets took off from Hargeisa’s own airport,” Ahmed wrote. “The monument stands as a warning: we will never again allow our skies to be used against us.”

He paired this historical grievance with a personal story from early 2024, when his brother suffered a brain hemorrhage in Hargeisa. He claimed that when he chartered an air ambulance from Addis Ababa, “Mogadishu authorities refused landing permission,” forcing a diversion to Ethiopia.

“He survived only because of that alternative route,” Ahmed wrote. “Blocking emergency flights is a reckless abuse of authority that endangers lives.”

The Economic Arsenal: Halting the Flow of Cash

Perhaps the most audacious proposal is a call for Somaliland to ban physical shipments of U.S. dollars to Somalia. Ahmed argues that Somalia suffers from chronic dollar shortages due to its dollarized economy and reliance on slow-moving informal money transfers, known as hawala.

In contrast, he writes, Somaliland enjoys a healthier cash flow from over $2 billion in annual remittances and livestock exports.

“It is an open secret that Mogadishu’s banks quietly source cash from Somaliland to cover their shortages, often using local airlines to transport dollars south,” Ahmed alleged, suggesting this explains why a banking group recently acquired a local airline. “In effect, Somaliland has become Mogadishu’s lender of last resort. This must end.”

He urged the Central Bank to “ban any physical cash transfers from Somaliland to Somalia,” arguing that retaining hard currency would strengthen Somaliland’s economy and pressure Mogadishu to cease its “economic aggression.”

A Final Break: Suspending Flights to Mogadishu

Finally, Ahmed calls for the immediate suspension of direct flights between Hargeisa and Mogadishu that are treated as domestic routes. He argues that allowing such flights “gravely undermines our independence” and signals to international bodies that Somaliland accepts Mogadishu’s authority.

“Given Mogadishu’s hostile actions, these flights now pose political and security risks,” he concluded, suggesting travelers can use connecting flights via Ethiopia or Djibouti instead.

The letter represents a significant escalation in rhetoric from an influential figure in the global Somali diaspora. By laying out a specific blueprint for economic resistance, Ahmed is attempting to force a confrontation that would formalize the economic separation between the two regions, betting that Somaliland has more to gain—and Somalia more to lose—from a complete break.

Read the full letter:

Urgent Measures to Counter the Airspace and Travel War on Somaliland

By Ismail Ahmed

This open letter calls for immediate action against the escalating economic and travel war being waged on the people of Somaliland. The Mogadishu administration is exploiting legal fictions and disputed airspace control as political weapons. The so-called e-visa requirement for travelers to Somaliland, together with recent threats to airlines such as Flydubai and Ethiopian Airlines, constitute the latest attacks on our independence. Somaliland’s government must respond decisively.

We propose the following measures to defend our nation:

1. End Somaliland banks’ participation in Mogadishu’s e-visa system

Our investigation reveals that a bank licensed in Somaliland is processing payments for Somalia’s e-visa website, collecting fees from Hargeisa-bound travelers on Mogadishu’s behalf. This is scandalous. We have reported the matter to the Central Bank of Somaliland. No Somaliland institution should facilitate an illegal visa system designed to undermine our autonomy. The government must immediately take action against any Somaliland-registered bank or company involved in processing e-visa payments.

Supporting this fraudulent scheme makes Somaliland complicit in its own subjugation. Cutting off payment processing will disrupt Mogadishu’s operation and send a clear message: Somaliland will not bankroll attempts to violate its sovereignty.

2. Demand Airlines Recognize Somaliland or Face Consequences

International airlines, especially Ethiopian Airlines and Flydubai, have followed Mogadishu’s directive to classify Somaliland cities as part of Somalia, effectively erasing Somaliland from global booking systems. At the time, our government failed to challenge this decision, allowing airlines to apply Somalia’s e-visa requirements to travelers bound for Hargeisa. This must be reversed.

Airlines operating in Somaliland should list Hargeisa and other Somaliland cities as separate, distinct destinations. A visa issued by one country cannot lawfully apply to travelers entering another.

If Mogadishu pressures carriers into suspending flights to Hargeisa and they comply, Somaliland will not be isolated. Many travelers already fly to Jigjiga, Ethiopia, and drive less than two hours to Hargeisa. This alternative route strengthens our ties with Ethiopia’s Somali Region and keeps Somaliland open for trade, emergencies and family travel.

The Hargeisa War Memorial featuring a downed Somalia Air Force MiG reminds us why airspace control is deeply emotional. In 1988, Somalia ordered fighter jets to bomb Hargeisa’s civilians, contributing to the killing of up to 50,000 people.

Those jets took off from Hargeisa’s own airport. The monument stands as a warning: we will never again allow our skies to be used against us.

I witnessed those days firsthand, the thunder of jets, the panic of fleeing families. For Somalilanders airspace control is not a bureaucratic issue but a matter of survival. When Mogadishu tries to dictate who flies to Hargeisa, it reopens that wound.

In early 2024, my brother suffered a brain hemorrhage in Hargeisa. When I chartered an air ambulance from Addis Ababa Mogadishu authorities refused landing permission. The pilot diverted to Jigjiga, and an ambulance drove him across the border. He survived only because of that alternative route. Others have not been so fortunate. Blocking emergency flights is a reckless abuse of authority that endangers lives. It must be confronted.

3. Ban Physical Cash Shipments from Somaliland to Somalia

Somalia suffers chronic dollar shortages because its economy is fully dollarized yet dependent on remittances sent through slow informal hawala networks that rarely bring in physical cash. Somaliland, by contrast, maintains a healthier cash flow thanks to its largely cashless economy and over $2 billion in annual remittance and livestock-export flows.

It is an open secret that Mogadishu’s banks quietly source cash from Somaliland to cover their shortages, often using local airlines to transport dollars south. This explains why one banking group recently acquired a local airline. In effect, Somaliland has become Mogadishu’s lender of last resort. This must end.

We urge the Central Bank and security agencies to ban any physical cash transfers from Somaliland to Somalia. Planes carrying dollars south should be stopped, and the responsible banks sanctioned. Retaining our hard currency will strengthen our economy and pressure Mogadishu to reconsider its economic aggression. If they choose to isolate Somaliland, they should face the consequences of their own policies.

4. Suspend Direct Hargeisa—Mogadishu Flights

Allowing direct Hargeisa—Mogadishu flights treated as domestic routes gravely undermines our independence. Such flights signal to international bodies like ICAO that Somaliland accepts Mogadishu’s control.

Given Mogadishu’s hostile actions, these flights now pose political and security risks. Somaliland should immediately suspend them. Travelers can use international routes via Ethiopia or Djibouti instead. This policy reinforces our sovereignty, closes an inconsistent loophole, and strengthens our argument for full control of our airspace