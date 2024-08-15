Ethiopia is committed to advancing its legal and diplomatic efforts to get access to the sea, a spokesperson for Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Ministry Ambassador Nebiyou Tedla said.

In his press briefing to the media today, ambassador Nebiyou said Ethiopia is grateful to Turkiye for facilitating the bilateral talks held between Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara.

He revealed that Ethiopia will actively participate in the third round of talks to be held between the two countries.

The spokesperson explained that efforts are underway to avoid unnecessary confrontation with regard to access to the sea.

On the other hand, he said Ethiopia is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon to ensure the safety and security of Ethiopians living there.

Post-ATMIS Mission

Ethiopia believes that the views and concerns of the countries currently contributing troops to ATMIS should be taken into consideration in order to facilitate a smooth transition to any post-ATMIS mission, according to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry Spokesperson Nebiyou Tedla stressed that Ethiopia is closely monitoring the situation as a neighbor, troop contributor, and key party for the region’s security and stability.

Ethiopia believes that concerned institutions, including the AU and the UN, will ensure that the necessary consultations are conducted with all stakeholders, including the ATMIS Troop Contributing Countries (TCC), to avoid unnecessary misunderstanding and unexpected regional tensions while taking into account the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Speaking about steps taken to protect Ethiopian migrants in Lebanon, the spokesperson stated that there is no imminent threat to leave the country.

He also noted that the Lebanese government has not requested other countries to evacuate their citizens.

However, the ministry and the consulate in Beirut are closely monitoring the situation and advised citizens to exercise caution.

Furthermore, Nebiyou stated that the current situation in Lebanon does not necessitate the return of all citizens.

With over 150,000 Ethiopians residing in Lebanon, arrangements will be made for their return in coordination with the relevant parties, if conditions continue to deteriorate.

Regarding the recent talks between Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara, he reiterated the gratitude of the delegation head, Foreign Minister Taye Atske-Selassie, to the Turkish government for taking the initiative and arranging the talks.

Ethiopia and Somalia have agreed to hold a third round of talks, he said, adding that Ethiopia will actively participate in the next round of talks.

The spokesperson underscored that Ethiopia will continue to strengthen its diplomatic efforts to secure dependable and secure access to and from the sea.