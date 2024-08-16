Egypt and Somalia have signed a defense pact believed to be aimed at Ethiopia, which is building a naval base in Somaliland

The agreement was signed on Wednesday during a visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Cairo, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The Somali leader’s visit came after Ethiopia signed a deal with the Republic of Somaliland last January, giving Ethiopia 20 kilometers (around 12.43 miles) of Somaliland’s coastline on which it intends to build a naval base.

Somalia has fiercely condemned this move as an Ethiopian attempt to “annex” its territory, with Egypt also denouncing it.

Somaliland restored its independence from Somalia in 1991, but this has not been recognized by the international community.

“I engaged in fruitful talks with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo today, leading to the signing of a crucial defense pact between Somalia and Egypt to strengthen our security cooperation. Grateful for Egypt’s unwavering support of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” President Mohamud said.

During the visit, President Al-Sisi also reiterated Egypt’s position in support of Somali unity and sovereignty, rejecting any interference in its internal affairs.

The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional developments, particularly amid tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

In January, Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, paving the way for the establishment of an Ethiopian military base and the lease of the port of Berbera on the Red Sea for 50 years.

Somalia has rejected the agreement, deeming it “illegal and a threat to good unneighborly relations and a violation of its sovereignty.” It has insisted that there is “no room for mediation” in the dispute with Ethiopia unless it withdraws from the agreement.

“My message to Ethiopia is that in order to obtain facilities from our brothers in Somalia, Djibouti, and Eritrea, it should follow the conventional and established practices, benefiting from the ports. This framework is not rejected by anyone. But attempting to take over land by force will not be accepted by anyone,” President Al-Sisi said in response to the Ethiopian action at the time.

He continued, “Somalia is an Arab state with rights under the Arab League charter for collective defense against any threats to it.” He asserted that “Egypt will not allow anyone to threaten Somalia or compromise its security… Nobody should try Egypt and attempt to threaten its brothers, especially if those brothers request intervention.”

A suicide bombing and gun attack by the Al-Shabaab extremist group at Lido Beach in Mogadishu earlier this month killed 37 people and wounded more than 200.

Egypt has its own dispute with Ethiopia over the Great Renaissance Dam the latter has constructed on the Blue Nile. It fears that the dam could deprive it of the life-giving water its people need to survive.

It also reportedly sees the potential Ethiopian naval base as a threat to its power in the Red Sea. Landlocked Ethiopia is currently dependent on neighboring Djibouti for access to the Red Sea, amid hostile relations with neighboring Eritrea.

The naval base would allow it to diversify its maritime access and threaten Egypt’s presence in the Red Sea.

Tension has been brewing between Ethiopia and Somalia over the base for months, with Egypt providing strong support for the Somali position.

The defense pact with Egypt was announced by Somalia in April, shortly after it recalled its ambassador from Addis Ababa.

The two leaders also welcomed the mutual steps taken by the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation, including the launch of a direct flight between Cairo and Mogadishu, the opening of an Egyptian embassy in Mogadishu, and the signing of the military cooperation protocol during the Somali president’s visit to Egypt.

President Mohamud expressed gratitude for Egypt’s continuous support for Somalia over the past decades, emphasizing Somalia’s desire to further strengthen economic, security, and political ties with Egypt in the coming period. He also commended the role of various Egyptian institutions in building the capacity of Somali personnel in various fields.

The two presidents agreed to intensify consultations and coordination in the future, continuing efforts to establish security and stability in the Horn of Africa.