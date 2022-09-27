ITS Empowers Amal Bank In Somaliland Through Innovative IT Solutions

The International Turnkey Systems (ITS), the company behind the award-winning Global Islamic Finance (GIFA), is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Amal bank in Somaliland, that entails the delivery of a wide set of financial solutions that include assistance in disaster recovery (DR) Site and host services in its Datacenter.

The deal will further support the ongoing mission of ITS and Amal bank to offer the latest innovative, customized, and Shariah-compliant financial products and services.

At the forefront of technological innovation since 1981, ITS continues to be a leading provider of premium IT solutions and services with an ever-growing global presence, empowering its clients with the essential technologies and expertise for gaining a competitive advantage in the Digital Economy. Particularly, its latest solutions and services enable banks to move towards a Digital ready, Fintech-ready, Open Banking & Paperless environment.

ITS’s wide range of financial solutions, like Ethix-Core, Ethix-Branch, Ethix-Finance, Ethix-Digital, Ethix-PCD as well as a 360-degree package, serves to optimally equip and support banks to achieve their full operational potential. By adopting this package, institutions are able to leverage Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, and Big Data to modernize business processes and deliver smart banking and financial solutions.

Particularly, in its advanced Tier3 certified Data Center, ITS delivers end-to-end Infrastructure & Application Services, host databases, recover and restore technological infrastructure and operations through a DR site, which all aim to ensure the security of customers’ operations and data.

Financial institutions and Islamic banks across the globe adopt ITS services as they seek to increase their returns, optimize cost control, and succeed in the digital age. Now operating in more than 25 countries, with more than 20 partners and 150 customers worldwide, ITS continues to excel at delivering customized software, services, and solutions that are carefully adapted to handle complex and advanced operations reflecting the specific needs of each of its diverse clients.