“The will of the people is non-negotiable and Somaliland independence is irrevocable. The people had the right to restore the sovereignty of the former State of Somaliland on 18 May 1991 and to declare independence as the Republic of Somaliland” Writes Muse Bihi, Minister of Interior and National Security of Somaliland on August 1994



The current president of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi wrote a below letter to International community on August 1994 while he was serving as Minister of Interior and National Security in late President Muhammad Haji Ibrahim Egal’s government. He recounted to international community that the people of Somaliland had the right to restore the sovereignty of the former State of Somaliland and to declare independence as the Republic of Somaliland.

Bihi also told the international community that the will of the people of Somaliland is non-negotiable and Somaliland’s independence is also irrevocable.

Below is the full letter that Muse Bihi wrote to international community at the time he was serving minister of Interior and National Security in August 1994.

————- ————— —————-