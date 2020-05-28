The United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will get a “full” report regarding the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minnesota.

“We’re going to look at it and we’re going to get a report tomorrow when we get back. We’re going to get a very full report,” Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

He described the killing as a “very, very sad event.”

Later, in a pair of tweets, Trump said he asked that an investigation into the “tragic death” of George Floyd by the FBI and Justice Department be expedited and welcomed “the work done by local law enforcement.”

“My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served,” he said.

The 46-year-old man was arrested Monday after reportedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store.

Video footage on Facebook showed George Floyd handcuffed and cooperating.

However, the police claim he resisted arrest. One of the officers kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas that he could not breathe.

Shortly after, George Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the victim.

George Floyd died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Four officers have been fired over the incident, which sparked mass protests and an outcry against police brutality.

The protests turned into riots Tuesday after demonstrators surrounded the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct. Windows of the building and police vehicles were smashed and vandalized with spray paint.

Police responded with tear gas and flash grenades.

A number of politicians and celebrities condemned Floyd’s death on Twitter, calling it “racism and police brutality.”

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said the police officer should face justice.

“The police officer who killed George Floyd should be charged with murder,” she wrote on Twitter.

Floyd’s death has strong parallels to that of Eric Garner, who died during a fatal 2014 arrest in New York, repeatedly telling the police “I can’t breathe.”

The phrase became a rallying point for protesters demonstrating against the killings of unarmed black men and women by police. It has continued to resonate nearly six years later.