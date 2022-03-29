Somaliland Appoints Cotecna To Launch Mandatory Conformity Program

The Somaliland Ministry of Trade and Tourism has appointed Cotecna to issue Certificates of Conformity on its behalf.

The Somaliland Ministry of Trade and Tourism has mandated Cotecna to verify the conformity of products exported to the Republic of Somaliland. The Ministerial decree was signed by Mohamoud Hassan Sa’ad, Minister of Trade and Tourism Republic of Somaliland.

Cotecna’s mandate consists in performing documentary verifications, inspections (when applicable) in order to issue Certificates of Conformity (COCs) for goods complying with applicable standards. The objective of this program is to better protect consumers from substandard, counterfeit, and potentially dangerous goods.

As mentioned in the Ministerial Decree below, please note that as of 16th April each shipment must be accompanied by a Certificate of Conformity.

Prior to this, Cotecna hosted two seminars on 8th and 12th March 2022 in Hargeisa. These seminars were introductory trainings on the new Somaliland VOC Conformity program.

Several officials were in attendance. Including Honorable Minister of Trade and Tourism Mr; Mohamoud Hassan Sa’ad, Mr: Hamza Haamud Guled- Director General Ministry of Trade and Tourism. Mr: Barkhad Abdi Hassan- Director of Planning, Ministry of Trade and Tourism, Ibrahim Mohamed Ismail- Director of ICT, Ministry of Trade and Tourism, Abdirahman Mohamed Egeh- Ministry of Finance, Ahmed Aided- Chamber of Commerce.

About Cotecna

Cotecna is a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services. We offer solutions to facilitate trade and make supply chains safer and more efficient for our clients. Our technical expertise combined with the superior quality of our services and our ability to anticipate our clients’ needs is what sets us apart.