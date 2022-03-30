“Arms for the Horn: U.S. Security Policy in Ethiopia and Somalia, 1953–1991” is a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa, particularly from an American Foreign Policy perspective.

This is a superb case study by the late Professor Jeffrey A. Lefebvre, one inculcated in the history of the Cold War, the Horn of Africa, and the wider political history of the Middle East.

Contents

Abstract and Preface

Introduction

I: U.S.-Horn Security Calculations

1. U.S. Security Calculation in the Horn of Africa

2. The National Security Calculation of Ethiopia and Somalia

II: The United States and Ethiopia, 1953-1977

3. The 1953 Arms-for-Bases Exchange

4. The 1957 Expanded Base Rights Negotiations

5. The 1960 “Secret” Commitment

6. The 1966 F-5 Freedom Fighter Transfer

7. The 1973 Arms Package Controversy

8. The 1977 Collapse of U.S.—Ethiopian Military Relations

III: The United States and Somalia, 1977-1990

9. The 1977-78 Ogaden War and U.S. Arms Rebuff

10. The 1980 Arms-for-Base-Access Accord

11. The 1982 Emergency Arms Airlift

12. The 1990 Base Access Renegotiation

Conclusion

About Jeffrey A. Lefebvre

Associate Professor of Political Science

Fulbright Specialist Program (2012-2017)

Ph. D. Political Science, University of Connecticut (1986)

M.A. Political Science, University of Connecticut (1980)

B.A. Political Science, Shippensburg State College (1977)

Curriculum Vitae.pdf

Research Interests: U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa; international politics of the Middle East and the Horn of Africa; Geopolitical economy of the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Professor Lefebvre is resubmitting, after revisions, an article on “The Formation and Disintegration of Israel’s Alliance of the Periphery” to The Middle East Journal and completing another journal-length manuscript “Framing Washington’s Post-9/11 Security Policy in the Horn of Africa.” A book-length manuscript also is in progress tentatively entitled Creeping Hegemony: Strategic Disruption, the Balance of Risk, and the Transformation of U.S. Security Policy in the Persian Gulf.

