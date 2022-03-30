Jeffrey A. Lefebvre
“Arms for the Horn: U.S. Security Policy in Ethiopia and Somalia, 1953–1991” is a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa, particularly from an American Foreign Policy perspective.
This is a superb case study by the late Professor Jeffrey A. Lefebvre, one inculcated in the history of the Cold War, the Horn of Africa, and the wider political history of the Middle East.
ARMS FOR THE HORN:
U.S. Security Policy In Ethiopia And Somalia
1953-1991
Jeffrey A. Lefebvre
Pitt Series in Policy and Institutional Studies
University of Pittsburgh Press
Contents
I: U.S.-Horn Security Calculations
1. U.S. Security Calculation in the Horn of Africa
2. The National Security Calculation of Ethiopia and Somalia
II: The United States and Ethiopia, 1953-1977
3. The 1953 Arms-for-Bases Exchange
4. The 1957 Expanded Base Rights Negotiations
5. The 1960 “Secret” Commitment
6. The 1966 F-5 Freedom Fighter Transfer
7. The 1973 Arms Package Controversy
8. The 1977 Collapse of U.S.—Ethiopian Military Relations
III: The United States and Somalia, 1977-1990
9. The 1977-78 Ogaden War and U.S. Arms Rebuff
10. The 1980 Arms-for-Base-Access Accord
11. The 1982 Emergency Arms Airlift
12. The 1990 Base Access Renegotiation
About Jeffrey A. Lefebvre
Associate Professor of Political Science
Fulbright Specialist Program (2012-2017)
Ph. D. Political Science, University of Connecticut (1986)
M.A. Political Science, University of Connecticut (1980)
B.A. Political Science, Shippensburg State College (1977)
Research Interests: U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa; international politics of the Middle East and the Horn of Africa; Geopolitical economy of the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.
Professor Lefebvre is resubmitting, after revisions, an article on “The Formation and Disintegration of Israel’s Alliance of the Periphery” to The Middle East Journal and completing another journal-length manuscript “Framing Washington’s Post-9/11 Security Policy in the Horn of Africa.” A book-length manuscript also is in progress tentatively entitled Creeping Hegemony: Strategic Disruption, the Balance of Risk, and the Transformation of U.S. Security Policy in the Persian Gulf.
Book details
Publisher: University of Pittsburgh Press; 1st edition (January 15, 1992)
Language: English
Paperback: 360 pages
ISBN-10: 0822985330
ISBN-13: 978-0822985334
ARMS FOR THE HORN: Abstract and Preface
ARMS FOR THE HORN: PART I – US-Horn Security Calculations
CHAPTER 4: The 1957 Expanded Base Rights Negotiations
CHAPTER 6: The 1966 F-5 Freedom Fighter Transfer
CHAPTER 8: The 1977 Collapse of U.S.-Ethiopian Military Relations
CHAPTER 10 – The 1980 Arms-for-Base-Access Accord
CHAPTER 12 – The 1990 Base Access Renegotiation
ARMS FOR THE HORN: Introduction
PART II – The United States And Ethiopia, 1953-1977
CHAPTER 5: The 1960 “Secret” Commitment
CHAPTER 7: The 1973 Arms Package Controversy
PART III – The United States And Somalia, 1977-1990
CHAPTER 11 – The 1982 Emergency Arms Airlift
ARMS FOR THE HORN: CONCLUSION
