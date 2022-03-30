WorldRemitAds

Jeffrey A. Lefebvre

“Arms for the Horn: U.S. Security Policy in Ethiopia and Somalia, 1953–1991” is a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa, particularly from an American Foreign Policy perspective.

This is a superb case study by the late Professor Jeffrey A. Lefebvre, one inculcated in the history of the Cold War, the Horn of Africa, and the wider political history of the Middle East.

ARMS FOR THE HORN:

U.S. Security Policy In Ethiopia And Somalia

1953-1991

Jeffrey A. Lefebvre

Pitt Series in Policy and Institutional Studies

University of Pittsburgh Press

ARMS FOR THE HORN U.S. Security Policy In Ethiopia And Somalia 1953-1991

Contents

Abstract and Preface

SomlegalAds

Introduction

I: U.S.-Horn Security Calculations

1. U.S. Security Calculation in the Horn of Africa

2. The National Security Calculation of Ethiopia and Somalia

II:  The United States and Ethiopia, 1953-1977

3. The 1953 Arms-for-Bases Exchange

4. The 1957 Expanded Base Rights Negotiations

5. The 1960 “Secret” Commitment

6. The 1966 F-5 Freedom Fighter Transfer

7. The 1973 Arms Package Controversy

8. The 1977 Collapse of U.S.—Ethiopian Military Relations

III: The United States and Somalia, 1977-1990

9. The 1977-78 Ogaden War and U.S. Arms Rebuff

10. The 1980 Arms-for-Base-Access Accord

11. The 1982 Emergency Arms Airlift

12. The 1990 Base Access Renegotiation

Conclusion

Jeffrey A. LefebvreAbout Jeffrey A. Lefebvre

Associate Professor of Political Science
Fulbright Specialist Program (2012-2017)

Ph. D. Political Science, University of Connecticut (1986)
M.A. Political Science, University of Connecticut (1980)
B.A. Political Science, Shippensburg State College (1977)

Curriculum Vitae.pdf

Research Interests: U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa; international politics of the Middle East and the Horn of Africa; Geopolitical economy of the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Professor Lefebvre is resubmitting, after revisions, an article on “The Formation and Disintegration of Israel’s Alliance of the Periphery” to The Middle East Journal and completing another journal-length manuscript “Framing Washington’s Post-9/11 Security Policy in the Horn of Africa.” A book-length manuscript also is in progress tentatively entitled Creeping Hegemony: Strategic Disruption, the Balance of Risk, and the Transformation of U.S. Security Policy in the Persian Gulf.

This book is worth a purchase, so you can buy it from Amazon

Arms for the HornBook details

Publisher: ‎ University of Pittsburgh Press; 1st edition (January 15, 1992)

Language: ‎ English

Paperback: ‎ 360 pages

ISBN-10: ‎ 0822985330

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-0822985334

 

ABSTRACT

ARMS FOR THE HORN Abstract And Preface
ARMS FOR THE HORN

ARMS FOR THE HORN: Abstract and Preface

The Abstract and Preface of the “Arms for the Horn: U.S. Security Policy in Ethiopia and Somalia, 1953–1991,” a book about Great Power Competition

CHAPTER 1 & 2

ARMS FOR THE HORN PART I - US-Horn Security Calculations
ARMS FOR THE HORN

ARMS FOR THE HORN: PART I – US-Horn Security Calculations

"US-Horn Security Calculations" is Part 1 of the “Arms for the Horn” a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa

CHAPTER 4

CHAPTER 4 The 1957 Expanded Base Rights Negotiations
ARMS FOR THE HORN

CHAPTER 4: The 1957 Expanded Base Rights Negotiations

"The 1957 Expanded Base Rights Negotiations" is chapter 4 of the “Arms for the Horn,” a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa

CHAPTER 6

CHAPTER 6 The 1966 F-5 Freedom Fighter Transfer
ARMS FOR THE HORN

CHAPTER 6: The 1966 F-5 Freedom Fighter Transfer

"The 1966 F-5 Freedom Fighter Transfer" is chapter 6 of the “Arms for the Horn,” a book about Great Power Competition

CHAPTER 8

CHAPTER 8 The 1977 Collapse of U.S.-Ethiopian Military Relations
ARMS FOR THE HORN

CHAPTER 8: The 1977 Collapse of U.S.-Ethiopian Military Relations

"The 1977 Collapse of U.S.-Ethiopian Military Relations" is chapter 8 of the “Arms for the Horn,” a book about Great Power Competition

CHAPTER 10

ARMS FOR THE HORN CHAPTER 10 - The 1980 Arms-for-Base-Access Accord
ARMS FOR THE HORN

CHAPTER 10 – The 1980 Arms-for-Base-Access Accord

"The 1980 Arms-for-Base-Access Accord" is chapter 10 of the “Arms for the Horn,” a book about Great Power Competition

CHAPTER 12

ARMS FOR THE HORN CHAPTER 12 - The 1990 Base Access Renegotiation
ARMS FOR THE HORN

CHAPTER 12 – The 1990 Base Access Renegotiation

Siad Barre essentially had no leverage to force Washington to choose between supporting his government or losing strategic base access rights in Somalia.

INTRODUCTION

ARMS FOR THE HORN Introduction
ARMS FOR THE HORN

ARMS FOR THE HORN: Introduction

This is the Introduction of the “Arms for the Horn: U.S. Security Policy in Ethiopia and Somalia, 1953–1991,” a book about the Great Power Competition

CHAPTER 3

ARMS FOR THE HORN PART II – The United States And Ethiopia, 1953-1977
ARMS FOR THE HORN

PART II – The United States And Ethiopia, 1953-1977

"The United States And Ethiopia" is Part 2 of the “Arms for the Horn,” a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa

CHAPTER 5

CHAPTER 5 The 1960 Secret Commitment
ARMS FOR THE HORN

CHAPTER 5: The 1960 “Secret” Commitment

"The 1960 “Secret” Commitment" is chapter 5 of the “Arms for the Horn,” a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa

CHAPTER 7

CHAPTER 7 The 1973 Arms Package Controversy
ARMS FOR THE HORN

CHAPTER 7: The 1973 Arms Package Controversy

"The 1973 Arms Package Controversy" is chapter 7 of the “Arms for the Horn,” a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War

CHAPTER 9

ARMS FOR THE HORN PART III – The United States And Somalia, 1977-1990
ARMS FOR THE HORN

PART III – The United States And Somalia, 1977-1990

"The United States and Somalia, 1977-1990" is Part 3 of the “Arms for the Horn,” a book about Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa

CHAPTER 11

ARMS FOR THE HORN CHAPTER 11 - The 1982 Emergency Arms Airlift
ARMS FOR THE HORN

CHAPTER 11 – The 1982 Emergency Arms Airlift

Despite Ethiopia’s threats to break diplomatic relations, the Reagan administration went ahead with the emergency arms airlift.

CONCLUSION

ARMS FOR THE HORN CONCLUSION
ARMS FOR THE HORN

ARMS FOR THE HORN: CONCLUSION

This is the Conclusion of “Arms for the Horn,” a book about the Great Power Competition or how the Cold War played out in the Horn of Africa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.