Somaliland Minister Of Commerce In Taiwan To Sign Trade Memorandum

Somaliland Minister of Commerce, Industries and Tourism Mohamoud Hassan Saad on Sunday arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit to sign a trade promotion deal with Taiwan that seeks to enhance two-way business exchanges, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday.

Saad is leading a delegation that includes Somaliland Ministry of Trade and Tourism Director-General Abdirashid Ibrahim Abdirahman, Somaliland Economic Zones Authority Deputy Managing Director Abdikarim Ibrahim Suleiman, and five business representatives, MOFA said in a news release.

During their stay, which ends on Thursday, Saad is scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding on business and trade promotion with Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua.

The memorandum would be the first document relating to trade cooperation and business relations signed between the two sides, MOFA said.

Saad is also scheduled to visit the Export Processing Zone Administration’s Kaohsiung branch, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei, the Taiwan-Africa Business Association, the Bankers Association of the Republic of China and the Farglory Free Trade Zone, it added.

Saad’s arrival marks the first ministerial-level trip by a Somaliland official to Taiwan since Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Essa Kayd Mohamoud visited in February last year, it said.

Taiwan and Somaliland set up representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020.