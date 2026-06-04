“Somaliland Reality and the Challenges Facing Somalia,” is an analysis of political narratives between Republic of Somaliland and Somalia, highlighting governance challenges, stability claims, and regional reconciliation debates in the Horn of Africa

Referring to the article titled “The Horn of Africa Needs Reconciliation, Not New Borders” published on the opinion page of Al Jazeera and written by Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar (Balcad), a minister from Villa Somalia, it is important to present the political realities and historical facts that continue to shape the situation in the Horn of Africa today.

The international community, regional organizations, diplomats, and even ordinary Somali citizens are fully aware of the fragile political and security condition of the so-called Federal Republic of Somalia.

The authority of the federal government led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud remains limited in many areas, while large parts of Somalia continue to face insecurity, political fragmentation, and the influence of armed groups.

Several federal member states operate with significant autonomy, and ongoing political disagreements between Villa Somalia and the elite opposition continue to weaken the country’s federal states unity.

Before attempting to lecture Somaliland about sovereignty, borders, or reconciliation, officials from Villa Somalia should first address the serious internal crises affecting Somalia itself.

The political instability, weak governance institutions, security failures, corruption allegations, and endless disputes between federal and regional leaders are not hidden from the world. These realities are regularly discussed by international organizations, foreign governments, security analysts, and humanitarian agencies.

In contrast, the Republic of Somaliland has maintained relative peace, internal stability, democratic governance, and functioning institutions for more than 35 years.

Since restoring its sovereignty in 1991 following the collapse of the Somali union, Somaliland has managed to build a peaceful political system through reconciliation, dialogue, and locally driven peace-building efforts without major foreign military intervention.

Unlike Somalia, Somaliland succeeded in disarming clan militias, establishing security institutions, rebuilding cities destroyed during the war, and creating constitutional governance structures. Somaliland has held multiple presidential elections, parliamentary elections, municipal elections, and peaceful transfers of power.

Six presidents have assumed leadership through political processes accepted by the people. This democratic culture, despite challenges and imperfections, demonstrates political maturity and stability that remains rare in the region.

Somaliland’s achievements were not created through international military missions or billions of dollars in foreign aid. Instead, they were built through the determination, sacrifices, and reconciliation efforts of Somaliland’s own people, elders, intellectuals, business community, and traditional leaders.

The people of Somaliland paid a heavy price during the brutal conflict and destruction carried out by the former Somali military regime in the 1980s, particularly in cities such as Hargeisa, Erigavo, Berbera, Gebilay and Burao. Those historical experiences remain deeply rooted in the collective memory of Somaliland society and continue to shape its political identity and determination to protect its sovereignty.

Therefore, when officials from Villa Somalia speak about “new borders,” they deliberately ignore historical realities. Somaliland’s borders are not new. They are the same colonial borders that existed before the voluntary union between British Somaliland and Italian Somalia in 1960.

Somaliland briefly existed as an independent state and received international recognition from several countries before entering the union with Somalia. Following the collapse of that failed union in 1991, Somaliland restored the sovereignty it previously held.

The claim that Somaliland should simply return to the union without addressing historical injustices, mass destruction, and decades of failed governance is unrealistic and disconnected from political realities on the ground.

For over three decades, Somaliland has operated independently with its own government institutions, security forces, passport, currency, and democratic processes.

The people of Somaliland have repeatedly demonstrated their support for self-determination and independence through elections, constitutional referendums, and public political discourse.

At the same time, Somalia continues to struggle with severe internal challenges. The federal government still depends heavily on foreign peacekeeping forces, international financial assistance, and external security support.

Armed extremist groups continue to control or influence many rural areas, while political tensions between the central government and federal member states frequently create instability. In many parts of southern and central Somalia, movement by road remains dangerous, and air transport is often the safest method for government officials and international organizations.

These are not propaganda statements; they are realities acknowledged by international observers and widely discussed in regional security reports.

Therefore, it is neither logical nor productive for Villa Somalia officials to spend their energy attacking Somaliland through media campaigns, political statements, or international opinion articles while Somalia itself continues to face enormous internal difficulties.

The repeated propaganda efforts against Somaliland through social media campaigns, television programs, and opinion articles cannot change the political realities on the ground.

Somaliland remains peaceful compared to many neighboring regions, maintains functioning governance institutions, and continues to strengthen its democratic processes and economic development.

Furthermore, the people of Somaliland have shown remarkable resilience, unity, and commitment to protecting their sovereignty. Political competition exists inside Somalil this is norms of democracy and, but major political parties, intellectuals, and traditional leaders generally agree on defending Somaliland’s independence and national interests. This national consensus remains one of Somaliland’s strongest political foundations.

If genuine reconciliation is truly desired in the Horn of Africa, it should begin with honesty, mutual respect, and recognition of political realities.

Somalia should prioritize rebuilding its own institutions, improving security, strengthening governance, and reconciling its internal political divisions instead of continuously focusing on Somaliland. Sustainable peace in the region cannot be achieved through denial, intimidation, or propaganda campaigns.

Finally, Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar (Balcad) and other officials from Villa Somalia should understand that Somaliland’s political future will ultimately be determined by the people of Somaliland themselves, not by external pressure, media campaigns, or political rhetoric.

The people of Somaliland have spent the last 35 years building their own democratic institutions, maintaining peace, and defending their sovereignty. That reality cannot simply be erased through opinion articles or political statements.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, an electrical engineer, a political analyst, and a writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the Republic of Somaliland’s cause. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.