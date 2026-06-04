“Somaliland’s Israel Gamble: Irro’s Mismanagement Risks 6 Million Lives,” is an analysis of Somaliland’s recognition of Israel and its implications for diplomacy, regional security, and international relations. The article argues that the move has heightened geopolitical risks, strained ties with parts of the Muslim world, and exposed weaknesses in Somaliland’s foreign policy institutions

By Harir Yasin

Introduction: A Nation at the Crossroads

Somaliland, a self-declared republic of six million people, has long sought international recognition. Its leaders have argued that stability, democratic elections, and peace distinguish it from the turmoil of Somalia. Yet in December 2025, President Abdirahman Irro made a decision that shook the foundations of Somaliland’s diplomatic strategy: the recognition of Israel.

What was presented as a bold step toward global legitimacy quickly revealed itself as a reckless gamble. Instead of opening doors, it closed them. Instead of strengthening Somaliland’s position, it weakened it. And instead of protecting the lives of its citizens, it exposed them to new dangers.

A Dangerous Diplomatic Gamble

On 26 December 2025, President Irro announced Somaliland’s recognition of Israel. The move was unprecedented in the Horn of Africa, where solidarity with Palestine has been a cornerstone of political identity.

The gamble was clear: Irro hoped that aligning with Israel would attract Western support, investment, and perhaps recognition. But the risks were far greater than the potential rewards. Somaliland’s fragile economy, dependent on remittances and regional trade, could not afford alienation from Muslim majority countries. Its security, tied to the volatile Red Sea corridor, could not withstand new threats. And its legitimacy, already contested, could not survive the perception of betrayal.

Months later, the gamble has yielded nothing. No new trade agreements. No aid packages. No recognition. Only criticism, isolation, and fear.

The Jerusalem Mission and the Gaza Red Line

The decision to open a Somaliland mission in Jerusalem was seen as crossing a red line. For the Muslim world, Jerusalem is not just a city; it is a symbol of faith, resistance, and solidarity. Gaza, under siege and suffering, represents the moral conscience of Muslims globally.

By aligning with Israel at such a moment, Somaliland positioned itself against the broader sentiment of Muslim nations. The symbolism was devastating: a small, unrecognized state siding with a power accused of oppressing Palestinians.

This was not merely a diplomatic misstep. It was a moral rupture. It undermined Somaliland’s claim to be a responsible actor seeking recognition, replacing it with the image of a reckless government willing to sacrifice principle and solidarity for short-term political theater.

Risks of Retaliation: The Houthi Threat

The geopolitical consequences extend beyond diplomacy. The Houthis in Yemen, already hostile to UAE and Israeli interests in the Red Sea, view Somaliland’s recognition of Israel as an extension of that alliance.

With Berbera Port tied to UAE’s DP World and seen as a potential staging ground for Israeli-linked operations, Somaliland risks becoming a target in the Houthis’ expanding regional conflict. The Houthis have demonstrated their capacity to strike ports, airports, and shipping lanes with missiles and drones.

For ordinary Somalilanders, this means living under the shadow of possible attacks. A missile strike on Berbera would devastate the economy, cripple trade, and sow fear across the nation. In effect, President Irro’s decision gambled with the safety of six million citizens, exposing them to risks they neither chose nor consented to.

No Tangible Gains, Only Anger

Since December, the recognition has produced no tangible benefits. No new investments, no international recognition, no meaningful partnerships. Instead, Somaliland has faced condemnation from Muslim-majority countries, weakening its already fragile diplomatic standing.

The anger across the Muslim world is not abstract. It translates into lost opportunities for trade, aid, and political support. By alienating potential allies, Somaliland has narrowed its diplomatic options, leaving itself more dependent on a small circle of external actors whose interests may not align with the needs of its people.

The irony is stark: in seeking recognition, Somaliland has made itself less recognizable, less legitimate, and less respected.

Collapse of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

At the heart of Somaliland’s diplomatic failure lies the absence of a functioning Ministry of Foreign Affairs. What should be the engine of Somaliland’s international outreach has been reduced to a small office operating from the presidency, run by a single individual with little institutional capacity.

Unqualified officials, lacking even the basic understanding of foreign affairs, have been entrusted with responsibilities far beyond their competence. Instead of building networks, negotiating agreements, and defending Somaliland’s interests abroad, the ministry has become a hollow shell.

This vacuum has left Somaliland vulnerable to missteps, reactive policies, and decisions driven by short-term political calculations rather than long-term strategy. The recognition of Israel exemplifies this dysfunction. A professional foreign ministry would have weighed the risks, consulted allies, and prepared contingency plans. Instead, Somaliland acted impulsively, without institutional checks, exposing the nation to diplomatic backlash and security threats.

The collapse of the ministry is not just a bureaucratic failure. It is a national tragedy. Without a functioning foreign ministry, Somaliland cannot hope to navigate the complexities of international politics. It cannot defend its interests, protect its people, or secure its future.

Case Study: The Kenya Mission Failure

A striking example of this collapse is the Somaliland mission in Kenya. Once a stronghold of Somaliland’s diplomatic outreach, Nairobi was a place where Somaliland’s presidents were welcomed by Kenyan leaders, and where the diaspora celebrated national milestones with pride.

Yet in May 2026, the Somaliland mission in Kenya failed to organize the 18 May Independence Day celebrations in Nairobi. What had once been a vibrant annual event, symbolizing Somaliland’s resilience and unity, simply did not happen. The office, weakened and sidelined, could not muster the capacity to hold even the smallest commemoration.

Worse still, some Somalilanders in Nairobi who attempted to organize the celebration independently were jailed. This humiliation underscored the collapse of Somaliland’s foreign affairs machinery. A mission that once projected strength and legitimacy has been reduced to irrelevance, unable to protect its citizens abroad or uphold national pride.

The Nairobi failure is not an isolated incident. It is symptomatic of a broader institutional decay, where foreign missions operate without resources, direction, or qualified leadership. It demonstrates how Somaliland’s foreign policy has shrunk from proactive engagement to passive survival, leaving its people exposed and its reputation diminished.

Rule by Unelected Power Brokers

Perhaps the most alarming feature of Irro’s presidency is that the real power does not lie with the president himself, but with unelected individuals surrounding him. Advisors, clan elders, and informal networks have become the de facto rulers of Somaliland, issuing directives and shaping policy without accountability.

This shadow governance undermines democratic principles. Citizens voted for a president, not for a circle of unelected power brokers. Yet decisions of national importance from foreign policy to economic regulation are increasingly dictated by individuals who hold no constitutional mandate.

The result is paralysis and confusion. Ministries are sidelined, institutions weakened, and the presidency reduced to a symbolic figurehead. Instead of leading, Irro has allowed his government to be hijacked by unelected actors whose interests often conflict with the public good.

This erosion of presidential authority has left Somaliland adrift. Without clear leadership, policies are inconsistent, governance is contradictory, and accountability is absent. The recognition of Israel, the collapse of the foreign ministry, and the mishandling of domestic crises all reflect a deeper truth: Somaliland is being ruled not by its elected president, but by an informal network of unelected individuals.

Mismanagement of the Presidency

This episode is part of a broader pattern of mismanagement under President Irro. His administration has been marked by:

Broken promises on election timelines, eroding public trust.

on election timelines, eroding public trust. Nepotism and corruption , with officials enriching themselves while ordinary citizens struggle.

, with officials enriching themselves while ordinary citizens struggle. Contradictory governance , issuing conflicting decrees that confuse institutions and weaken credibility.

, issuing conflicting decrees that confuse institutions and weaken credibility. Failure to uphold constitutional obligations , such as filling ministerial vacancies within mandated timelines.

, such as filling ministerial vacancies within mandated timelines. Weak institutions , exemplified by the collapse of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaving Somaliland without the capacity to navigate complex international realities.

, exemplified by the collapse of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaving Somaliland without the capacity to navigate complex international realities. Rule by unelected actors, undermining democracy and reducing the presidency to a powerless office.

The recognition of Israel fits into this pattern: a decision made without consultation, foresight, or accountability, reflecting a presidency more concerned with symbolic gestures than substantive governance.

Conclusion: A Legacy of Risk and Decline

President Abdirahman Irro’s recognition of Israel will be remembered not as a bold diplomatic breakthrough but as a reckless gamble that endangered Somaliland’s people, alienated the Muslim world, and invited retaliation from regional actors.

For Somaliland, the cost of this mismanagement is profound: weakened trust at home, diminished credibility abroad, and heightened security risks. The promise of international recognition has turned into isolation, and the hope of progress has been replaced by fear.

In the end, the decision underscores a deeper truth that leadership without accountability, vision, or respect for the people’s safety can transform opportunity into peril, leaving a nation adrift in uncertainty. Somaliland today is not ruled by its elected president but by unelected actors, and the consequences of this shadow governance are already being felt in every corner of the republic.

Mr. Harir Yasin – Freelance Journalist and Political Analyst. He can be reached at hariryasin2@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.