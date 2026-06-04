Hosts of an Israeli Podcast, “Israel First Show,” argue that strategic partnerships should never come at the expense of sovereignty, drawing direct parallels between Somaliland’s quest for recognition and Israel’s own relationship with Washington

HARGEISA — A recent episode of the Israeli political commentary program Israel First Show has fueled debate among supporters of Somaliland’s international recognition campaign, with its presenters arguing that Washington’s reported reaffirmation of Somalia’s territorial integrity offers an important lesson for Somaliland and other small states seeking powerful international allies.

The nearly 30-minute discussion centered on reports that the United States had maintained its long-standing “One Somalia” policy despite growing speculation about deeper American engagement with Somaliland because of its strategic location, stable governance, ports and untapped mineral resources.

For the hosts, however, the issue reached far beyond the Horn of Africa.

“This is not just a Somaliland story,” the program’s host declared early in the broadcast. “It is a warning.”

Throughout the discussion, the presenters argued that while Washington may value Somaliland’s geopolitical importance, it remains unwilling to translate that interest into formal diplomatic recognition.

According to the host, the contradiction is increasingly difficult to ignore.

“The U.S. seemingly is trying to play both sides — not wanting to commit to Somaliland and at the same time trying to have relations with them,” he said.

Debate Triggered by U.S. Position

The conversation was prompted by reports that a recent U.S. State Department assessment reaffirmed support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, disappointing some Somaliland supporters who had hoped that growing American strategic interests in the region might eventually lead to a change in policy.

Somaliland, which restored its independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Somali central government, has since operated as a self-governing political entity with its own government, security forces, judiciary and multiple democratic elections.

The podcast hosts argued that Washington’s position demonstrates a gap between practical cooperation and political recognition.

Referring to what he described as the key message of the reported State Department assessment, the host said:

“The report explicitly rejects calls to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, choosing instead to maintain its firm commitment to Somalia’s territorial integrity.”

For the commentators, that decision highlighted what they viewed as a broader pattern in American foreign policy.

“Join Our Conflicts, But Get Nothing in Return”

Much of the discussion focused on the balance between what Somaliland could potentially offer the United States and what it might receive in exchange.

Rowe, a regular contributor to the program, argued that Washington would likely seek access to Somaliland’s strategic assets while maintaining its existing diplomatic stance.

“It is very hypocritical that the United States basically tells Somaliland, ‘Help us with the counterterrorism… give us your ports, give us preferential access to your minerals,’ and then tells them, ‘But you’re actually part of Somalia,'” he said.

He continued:

“They’re basically telling Somaliland, ‘Join our conflicts, but get nothing in return.'”

The presenters suggested that Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden—one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors—combined with its relative stability and emerging mineral sector, makes it increasingly attractive to major powers seeking influence in the region.

However, they argued that any future partnership should be evaluated carefully if it does not include political recognition or firm guarantees respecting Somaliland’s sovereignty.

Drawing Lessons from Israel

A central theme throughout the episode was the comparison between Somaliland’s aspirations and Israel’s own long-standing alliance with the United States.

The hosts argued that despite decades of close cooperation and billions of dollars in annual U.S. military assistance, Israel frequently faces American pressure over its foreign and security policies.

“Look at how the U.S. treats Israel,” the host said.

“Even with all of the value Israel provides, and even though Israel has a very strong economy and military, the U.S. still treats Israel in what I would call a degrading manner.”

According to the presenters, if a country with Israel’s economic and military capabilities still experiences significant political pressure, Somaliland could be even more vulnerable because of its much smaller economy.

“Just imagine what they’re going to end up doing with Somaliland if Somaliland is foolish enough, from my perspective, to allow America in the door,” the host warned.

Rowe agreed, arguing that the issue is ultimately one of leverage.

“It would be a huge amount of leverage,” he said. “And leverage given to a not-so-friendly country.”

The Sovereignty versus Aid Argument

One of the podcast’s central arguments concerned the relationship between foreign aid and political independence.

The host noted that Israel receives approximately $4 billion annually in American assistance while maintaining an economy valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.

He contrasted that with Somaliland’s considerably smaller economic base.

“Think about this,” he said. “Somaliland has a GDP of around $4 billion. If the U.S. were to come in and give Somaliland even $1 billion in aid, that would represent a tremendous percentage of its economy.”

According to the discussion, such dependence could eventually shape political and diplomatic decisions.

“At that point,” the host argued, “Somaliland would not simply be receiving help. It would be handing over leverage.”

The presenters emphasized that their criticism was not directed at international cooperation itself, but rather at the possibility that economic dependence could gradually erode a nation’s ability to make independent decisions.

“Do not trade sovereignty for money,” the host said.

“Because once a foreign power gets in the door, it does not behave like a friend. It behaves like a manager.”

Somaliland’s Three Decades of Self-Governance

The commentators also praised Somaliland’s political development since 1991, arguing that its history demonstrates an ability to build institutions without major international backing.

“Somaliland has survived for over 30 years, actually since 1991,” Rowe said.

“They have survived alone without recognition, without support from America.”

He continued by contrasting Somaliland’s record with instability elsewhere in the region.

“With very little support from the rest of the world, they have thrived compared to Somalia and many other African countries. They have stability, democracy and freedom of the press.”

According to Rowe, that experience should give Somaliland confidence that it can continue pursuing development without becoming overly reliant on any single foreign partner.

Looking Beyond Washington

Rather than advocating isolation, the presenters argued that Somaliland should diversify its international relationships.

Rowe suggested that Israel could become a valuable long-term partner by supporting agriculture, industrial development and technology transfer.

“Somaliland seeks two things that I can see,” he said.

“One is help for their economy, and the other is diplomatic support for recognition.”

He added:

“Israel has all the technology they need, and we have the money for these investments.”

The speakers also discussed the possibility of broader cooperation involving Gulf states and countries such as India, arguing that nations with an interest in secure Red Sea trade routes could become natural economic partners.

The host suggested that such partnerships should be built around strengthening Somaliland’s own productive capacity rather than creating long-term dependence.

A Broader Foreign Policy Debate

Although the discussion focused heavily on Somaliland, the hosts repeatedly returned to what they described as a wider issue in American foreign policy.

They argued that Washington often prioritizes regional stability over the ambitions of its allies.

“We want our friends to succeed,” Rowe said. “Because that’s just what friends do.”

The host concluded that the conversation was intended less as criticism of Somaliland’s aspirations than as advice drawn from what he described as Israel’s own experience navigating relations with a superpower.

“We are struggling with this problem now,” he said, “and we don’t want to see our friends walking into it as we’re trying to get out.”

As the episode ended, the presenters said future discussions could explore Somaliland’s investment opportunities, diplomatic prospects and regional security environment, potentially with Somaliland guests joining the program.

For now, however, they said the principal lesson was straightforward:

“A country that sacrifices essential sovereignty for short-term economic gain may eventually discover that it has lost both.”

Watch the full discussion below: