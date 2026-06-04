New Details Emerge on Israel’s Growing Security Ties With Somaliland

As new details emerge about the growing relationship between Israel and Somaliland, a Somaliland official has confirmed that members of the country’s military received training in Israel, underscoring expanding security cooperation following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and signaling a deepening strategic partnership between the two sides

HARGEISA — New details have emerged about expanding security cooperation between Israel and Somaliland, with a senior Somaliland official confirming that a contingent of military personnel recently completed specialized training in Israel.

The development comes several months after Israel officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland, deepening a relationship that officials on both sides have increasingly described as strategic.

According to reports circulating in Israeli media, approximately 50 members of Somaliland’s special operations forces participated in a military training program designed to strengthen tactical and combat capabilities. The initiative is believed to be part of a broader framework of defense and security cooperation established following the diplomatic breakthrough.

Speaking to Israeli public broadcaster Kan News, a Somaliland official confirmed that members of the country’s armed forces had undergone training in Israel, downplaying the significance of the move.

“It’s no big deal,” the official said, adding that the two sides are cooperating “in a variety of fields.”

The official suggested that much of the bilateral engagement remains out of public view, saying that “many things are being done behind the scenes” because the two countries face “many common enemies.”

Israeli authorities have neither publicly confirmed nor denied the reports. Government officials approached by local media have declined to comment on the alleged military exchanges.

The reports come roughly six months after Israel became the first United Nations member state to formally recognize Somaliland, the Horn of Africa nation that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since operated with its own government, military, and institutions despite lacking broad international recognition.

The growing partnership appears to extend beyond military training. During Somaliland’s annual May 18 independence celebrations, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro reportedly hosted a high-level Israeli delegation in Hargeisa.

According to accounts published by regional media outlets, the delegation met with Irro at the presidential palace and presented what sources described as a symbolic security-related gift reflecting the new relationship between the two governments.

The discussions reportedly included an exchange of views on advanced defense cooperation, including Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, though no official agreements or procurement plans have been publicly announced.

Analysts say the expanding relationship reflects a convergence of strategic interests. For Somaliland, closer ties with Israel could provide enhanced security cooperation and international visibility. For Israel, the partnership offers an opportunity to strengthen its presence along one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors, near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Neither government has released detailed information about the scope of their defense cooperation, and many aspects of the relationship remain undisclosed.