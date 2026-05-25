Fifty Somaliland Special Forces troops have returned from military training in Tel Aviv, according to The Telegraph, while an Israeli delegation presented President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro with a fragment of an Iron Dome interceptor during a ceremony in Hargeisa

HARGEISA — Fifty Somaliland Special Forces troops have returned from military training in Israel after completing exercises in Tel Aviv, according to a report published this week by The Telegraph, in a development signaling growing security cooperation between Somaliland and Israel.

“This week, 50 Somalilander special forces troops returned from training in Tel Aviv, The Telegraph has learnt,” the British newspaper reported.

The returning forces arrived in Hargeisa amid increasing diplomatic engagement between Somaliland and Israel, a relationship that analysts say is attracting growing international attention due to the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa and Red Sea corridor.

According to The Telegraph, an Israeli delegation also attended a ceremony in Hargeisa on Tuesday where President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro was presented with a fragment of an Iron Dome missile interceptor.

“At a ceremony in Hargeisa on Tuesday, an Israeli delegation presented the president with a fragment of an Iron Dome missile interceptor – a symbol of Jerusalem’s protection,” the report stated.

The Iron Dome system is widely regarded as one of Israel’s most advanced air-defense technologies, designed to intercept rockets and aerial threats. While the fragment presented in Hargeisa was described as symbolic, the gesture carried strong diplomatic and political significance.

Regional analysts say the developments underscore Somaliland’s expanding international security partnerships as the administration in Hargeisa seeks to strengthen defense capabilities and increase its global diplomatic profile.

The training mission in Tel Aviv reportedly focused on special operations preparedness, though officials from either side have not publicly disclosed further details regarding the scope of the exercises or whether additional military cooperation is planned.

The growing relationship between Somaliland and Israel comes amid shifting geopolitical dynamics across the Red Sea region, where international powers have intensified competition over trade routes, maritime security and military influence.

Observers note that Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden has increasingly drawn the attention of regional and global actors seeking reliable security partners in the Horn of Africa.

For Somaliland authorities, the return of the trained forces and the ceremonial presentation in Hargeisa appeared aimed at showcasing the territory’s strengthening defense partnerships and rising strategic importance.

The reported cooperation is also expected to spark debate across the region, particularly among governments closely monitoring evolving alliances between African and Middle Eastern states.

Despite the attention generated by the reports, neither Somaliland nor Israeli officials immediately issued comprehensive statements detailing future defense agreements or broader diplomatic initiatives tied to the training mission.

Still, the events in Hargeisa this week marked one of the clearest public signs yet of expanding engagement between Somaliland and Israel, reflecting a relationship that appears to be moving beyond diplomacy into visible security cooperation.