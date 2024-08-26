Professor Mohammed Ahmed’s article “Sovereignty’s Illusion: Deciphering Mogadishu’s political theatre and erroneous stratagems” delves into the complex political dynamics between Somalia and Ethiopia, focusing on President Hassan Sheikh’s remarks about the Ogaden Region. The author critiques Sheikh’s leadership, questioning his past neglect of the region and his sudden interest in the territorial claim.

The author emphasizes Ethiopia’s importance as a stabilizing force in the Horn of Africa and advocates for a resilient Ethiopia. He also criticizes Sheikh’s past outreach to harsh leaders during difficult times. The author warns against political leaders who disguise exploitative motives as liberatory actions and urges collective efforts to sustain peace and manage governance challenges.

Prof. Ahmed concludes by emphasizing the need for Somalis and Ethiopians to work together for regional stability while being cautious of leaders who prioritize political gain over genuine progress.

By Prof. Mohammed Ahmed

Within the vast tapestry of history, the steadfast truth endures as a beacon through the passage of time. Yet, there are those who endeavor to warp this truth, reshaping it to bolster their contemporary and prospective political agendas, often selectively forsaking their historical stances. This phenomenon is acutely observable in the digital age, where the annals of history are readily accessible. Amidst my morning coffee, I found myself engrossed in the political narratives of the Horn of Africa, with particular attention to Somalia and Ethiopia.

The rhetoric of President Hassan Sheikh of the Somali Federal Government was notably compelling. His remarks on the new taxation policies introduced by the Federal Government have incited widespread public disquiet and opposition from several regional authorities.

Nonetheless, it was his commentary on the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Somaliland and the Ethiopian Federal Government that seized my focus—a development that has significantly deteriorated diplomatic relations and initiated a complex diplomatic journey, including the involvement of the Foreign Minister of Turkey. Despite the impasse in the dialogues between Somalia and Ethiopia, there remains an undercurrent of optimism that these historically linked nations will navigate towards a mutual understanding.

President Hassan Sheikh addressed the Somali Region of Ethiopia, depicting it as an enduring territorial dispute. He alluded to the potential re-examination of historical conflicts to reclaim the region from Ethiopian sovereignty, if they don’t abandon the MOU and respect the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Somali. While I abstain from exploring the intricate narrative of Ethiopian sovereignty over the Ogaden Region, it is revealing that he considers this area as a chess piece in political gambits rather than an inseparable segment of a unified Somalia. The terms “Somali Region” and “Ogaden Region” are utilized synonymously for clarity.

Ethiopia’s significance as a linchpin in the Horn of Africa is indisputable, with its influence poised to shape the region’s stability and prosperity, hinged on the guidance of a harmonious and skilled leadership. Its strategic position, burgeoning population, and escalating economic influence establish it as a powerhouse in the African geo-political arena. The internal harmony of Ethiopia is not merely a national concern but a pivotal ingredient for regional peace. We must eschew any delight in Ethiopia’s difficulties and instead advocate for a resilient and prosperous Ethiopia.

A robust and thriving Ethiopia is essential to fortifying stability and spurring economic growth across its neighboring regions and the broader continent. It is our shared obligation to strive towards the realization of this aspiration.

Ethiopia, a kaleidoscope of ethnic groups with the Somali community as a significant element, encompasses an extensive territory of 300,000 square kilometers, making it the second-largest region. The Ogaden Region is renowned for its astute political and intellectual leaders, a culturally rich legacy, and venerated elders who have historically resisted oppressive regimes.

President Hassan’s recent declaration of the region as an unresolved matter has ignited a plethora of questions, particularly concerning his intentions and the justification for Somalia’s current claim. His conspicuous absence during the region’s most trying times, characterized by destruction, displacement, and rampant human rights abuses, raises doubts about his current motives. His previous visit to the Somali Region, where he fraternized with infamous tyrants, sharply contrasts with the Ogaden Region’s most harrowing period of suffering. Is he now a changed man, or does he see an opportunity to propagate a deceptive tale, seeking to mobilize the Somalis behind a vacuous and poorly conceived strategy under the guise of a collective menace posed by Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s leadership?

The emotional intensity is particularly pronounced among the youth, following 33 years of erratic governance. The recent political advancements in Somalia are now jeopardized by an indecisive leadership, which appears more invested in commercial pursuits than in nurturing the incremental progress made over the past decade. The harsh reality of truth is particularly distressing for those who shun its revelation. Somalia’s principal foe resides within its own borders. It is crucial to concentrate on internal affairs rather than entrusting its sovereignty to external powers like Egypt, Eritrea, Turkey, and others, which could jeopardize the nation’s existence in the forthcoming two decades if the present course is maintained.

Reflecting on Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s tenure as Prime Minister of Ethiopia reveals his visionary approach to the Somali Region, also known as the Ogaden Region. Under his governance, the region has witnessed an unprecedented level of autonomy. The onus of addressing regional concerns lies with the local leadership, reflecting the central government’s trust in their governance. The region has enjoyed a period of peace and development, significantly attributed to the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), whose adherence to the peace agreement with the Ethiopian Federal Government has been instrumental in the region’s progress. Their political resilience, despite external interference, is noteworthy.

As discerning stewards of our future, we must remain alert. We must guard against those who disguise their exploitative ambitions as liberatory endeavors. The annals of history remind us that individuals like Mr. Hassan of Somalia have lacked the vision and sincerity to see the Ogaden Region prosper.

The Somali Region is charting a path of optimism and exemplarity, aspiring to be a model of peace and prosperity for the Horn of Africa. It is our collective responsibility to protect the peace our people have relished over the last seven years and to continue building upon a foundation of enduring peace for our region and nation.

As we navigate towards the pinnacle of good governance, we face the enduring obstacles of nepotism and corruption. However, if we unite against those who seek to use us for their transient political gains, we can overcome these challenges and lay the groundwork for a future characterized by integrity and collective well-being.

Professor Mohammed Ahmed is the board chairman of OWS Development Fund, a non-government and non-profit civil society organization based in Jigjiga, Somali region, Ethiopia. He can be reached at Maahmed@owsdf.org

View Synonyms and Definitions