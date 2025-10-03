Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Plan, Critics Warn of Indefinite Occupation and Neocolonial Control

In a historic White House appearance this week, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what they termed a “comprehensive” 20-point peace plan for Gaza, immediately garnering support from Western and Arab nations while drawing sharp criticism from regional experts who warn it establishes a framework for indefinite Israeli occupation under international guise.
The plan, accepted by Netanyahu but still pending Hamas approval, promises an immediate cessation of hostilities, release of all hostages, and Gaza’s transformation into a “deradicalised terror-free zone.” Yet critics point to provisions allowing Israel to maintain security control and veto power over withdrawal timelines as evidence that the agreement represents, in the words of one analyst, “a continuation of the occupation, if not a continuation of the war by other means”.
The Plan’s Provisions
The 20-point agreement, obtained by media outlets, outlines a complex transition framework for Gaza that the White House has promoted as a path to sustainable peace. Key provisions include the immediate return of all hostages within 72 hours of acceptance, Israeli release of Palestinian prisoners, and amnesty for Hamas members who disarm and commit to peaceful coexistence.
Perhaps most significantly, the plan establishes a “Board of Peace” chaired by President Trump himself, with former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair among its members, to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and governance during a transitional period. Internal security would be handled by a U.S.-organized International Stabilization Force (ISF) working alongside newly trained Palestinian police.
Table: Key Elements of Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
|Provision Category
|Key Details
|Ceasefire & Hostages
|Immediate end to fighting; all hostages returned within 72 hours; prisoner exchanges
|Gaza Governance
|Transitional “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” under international “Board of Peace” oversight
|Security Arrangements
|International Stabilization Force (ISF) deployment; Israeli phased withdrawal with “security perimeter” maintained
|Hamas Status
|Amnesty for members who disarm; safe passage for those leaving Gaza; no governance role
|Economic Development
|Special economic zone; international investment panel; “Trump economic development plan” for reconstruction
|Political Future
|Potential pathway to Palestinian statehood after PA reforms and Gaza redevelopment advances
A “Continuation of the Occupation”
Despite explicit language stating that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza,” multiple regional experts interviewed expressed skepticism about the plan’s ultimate effect on Palestinian autonomy. The agreement allows Israel to maintain “a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat” – language that critics say provides indefinite justification for Israeli military presence.
“This is a continuation of the occupation, if not a continuation of the war by other means,” said Amjad Iraqi, a senior analyst on Israel/Palestine with the International Crisis Group. “Palestinians might be able to stay in Gaza, but they will not be able to really govern its affairs”.
The plan also grants Israel veto power during military withdrawal phases, with terms largely set by the U.S. and Israel. Tariq Kenney-Shawa, a U.S. policy fellow at Al-Shabaka, noted that this creates opportunity for backsliding: “If Hamas rejects the ceasefire proposal, that’ll give Israel the pretext to just steamroll Gaza City and do it in the way that Smotrich and Ben-Gvir want, which is all at once in one fell swoop”.
Political Pressures and International Reception
For Netanyahu, the deal represents both opportunity and risk. The Israeli leader faces mounting pressure from his own coalition, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich already condemning Trump’s plan as a “resounding diplomatic failure” and accusing the prime minister of turning “our backs on all the lessons of October 7th”.
Yet Netanyahu’s acceptance may also be politically necessary. “It’s absolutely imperative for Israel’s long-term security and, frankly, for Netanyahu’s political future to keep the U.S. and Trump on side,” noted security expert John Hannah, who added that Trump enjoys more popularity among Israelis than Netanyahu does.
The proposal has received widespread international support, with joint statements from the foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other Muslim-majority nations welcoming “President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza”. European leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s foreign minister, also endorsed the framework, while emphasizing the need for a two-state solution.
“Paul Bremer 2.0” – Governance Concerns
The plan’s governance structure, particularly the Trump-chaired “Board of Peace,” has drawn unfavorable comparisons to earlier American nation-building efforts. Ahmed Moor, a fellow with the Foundation for Middle East Peace who was born in Gaza’s Rafah refugee camp, coined the plan “Paul Bremer 2.0,” referencing the head of the U.S. puppet government in occupied Iraq.
Moor further characterized economic aspects of the deal as “a neocolonial plan designed to enrich Tony Blair and a few other people,” referring to the plan’s call for a panel of experts behind “thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East” to lead redevelopment.
Matt Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy, sees a clear throughline between this governance structure and past U.S. occupations. “There’s always going to be some reason why the occupying military needs to stay, especially when you have a government, as in Israel, that is dominated by these kinds of messianic extremists who see conquering and controlling the entire land as their religious duty”.
Palestinian Dilemma and Historical Echoes
As Hamas deliberates its response, Palestinians face what Kenney-Shawa describes as an impossible choice: “I’ve spoken to people who are just hoping that they accept the deal because they want this to be over,” he said, “And then there are some who say they hope they don’t accept the deal because it’s surrender”.
For many observers, the current moment echoes previous peace efforts, particularly the 1993 Oslo Accords. Moor noted the similarity, recalling that the Oslo deal similarly saw Israel “front-loading” its demands while committing to Palestinian needs “at some indeterminate point in the future.” He added bluntly, “The Palestinians today need relief from genocide. This document is not going to provide that”.
The plan’s only mention of Palestinian statehood appears in the second-to-last point, describing conditions that “may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” only after Gaza redevelopment advances and the Palestinian Authority completes reforms.
A Precarious Path Forward
While the plan offers a potential resolution to nearly two years of devastating conflict, its implementation faces significant hurdles. Hamas must agree to disarm entirely and relinquish all governance claims, while Netanyahu must manage his fractious coalition’s opposition to any concessions.
The proposal emerges against a backdrop of growing international pressure on Israel, including arms embargoes from several European nations and increasing support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. Some analysts suggest Israel’s acceptance represents an attempt to rehabilitate its deteriorating global image.
As Rory Truex, a political scientist at Princeton, noted regarding broader patterns of authoritarian consolidation, “The government would still have elections and would nominally be democratic, but those elections would no longer be free and fair” – an observation some regional experts apply to the Palestinian political future under this arrangement.
With the Trump administration celebrating the agreement as a diplomatic victory and critics warning of entrenched occupation, the plan’s ultimate legacy may depend on whether its vague promises of future Palestinian self-determination materialize or remain perpetually deferred.