Russia Today reports the UAE may follow Israel in possible recognition of Somaliland, as Dubai hosts President Abdirahman Irro with elevated protocol, signaling deeper ties and potential Red Sea geopolitical shifts

DUBAI / HARGEISA — Russia Today (@RT_com) has reported that the United Arab Emirates may follow Israel in possibly recognizing the Republic of Somaliland, a development that, if confirmed, would represent a significant diplomatic shift in the Red Sea region and wider Horn of Africa geopolitics.

The report suggested that such a move would mark Somaliland’s second international recognition and could reshape strategic dynamics around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

No official confirmation has been issued by the UAE government or Somaliland authorities regarding any recognition decision, and the claim remains unverified.

Elevated reception for Somaliland leadership in Dubai

Separately, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has been received in Dubai under what officials describe as elevated protocol arrangements, with the visiting delegation reportedly hosted at a government guest facility during ongoing discussions.

While neither side has publicly detailed the agenda, officials familiar with the visit say talks are expected to focus on trade, investment, and development cooperation.

A Gulf-based diplomatic observer described the reception as part of a broader pattern of structured engagement.

“This reflects sustained operational diplomacy rather than formal recognition,” the observer said. “It is about maintaining channels of cooperation in trade, logistics, and regional stability.”

Economic cooperation and strategic infrastructure

The UAE’s relationship with Somaliland has been anchored in long-standing economic engagement, particularly through infrastructure development led by Dubai-based DP World at the Port of Berbera.

DP World’s investment in Berbera—estimated at approximately $442 million—has transformed the port into a key logistics hub along the Gulf of Aden, linking East African trade routes with Gulf shipping networks.

A regional logistics analyst noted the port’s growing strategic relevance.

“Berbera has evolved into a critical node for regional commerce and supply chain connectivity,” the analyst said. “Its position along key maritime routes gives it significance beyond bilateral trade.”

The company has also previously confirmed continued operations under existing agreements, including the development of maritime links between Jebel Ali Port in the UAE and Berbera, strengthening integration between Gulf and Horn of Africa trade corridors.

Expanding diplomatic engagement

President Irro’s visit follows earlier engagements in the UAE, including participation in regional forums and meetings with business leaders focused on energy, logistics, and infrastructure investment.

Somaliland officials have consistently framed such visits as part of efforts to expand international partnerships and attract foreign direct investment across sectors including ports, aviation, agriculture, and renewable energy.

A Somaliland official familiar with the delegation’s activities said the country is pursuing “deeper economic integration with reliable regional partners,” though he declined to comment on speculation regarding diplomatic recognition.

Strategic context in the Red Sea region

The renewed attention comes amid increasing geopolitical competition across the Red Sea and Horn of Africa, where maritime security, trade routes, and port infrastructure have become central to regional strategy.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, remains one of the world’s most strategically sensitive shipping corridors, heightening interest in coastal states along its approaches.

From the UAE’s perspective, analysts say its engagement in Somaliland reflects a pragmatic approach focused on trade routes, logistics security, and long-term regional stability.

“The UAE has consistently prioritized economic and security partnerships in the Horn of Africa,” a regional policy expert said. “Somaliland fits into that framework due to its location and relative institutional stability.”

No official confirmation of recognition claims

Despite the RT report and rising online speculation, neither Abu Dhabi nor Hargeisa has issued any statement confirming or denying potential recognition discussions.

For now, the claim remains unverified, while diplomatic engagement between the two sides continues through established economic and political channels.