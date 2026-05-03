A Somaliland official says the country is ready to a security cooperation with Israel against Houthi threats to Red Sea shipping, highlighting its strategic role near Bab el-Mandeb

HARGEISA — A senior Somaliland official has indicated that the territory is prepared to deepen security cooperation with Israel in response to escalating threats to maritime routes in the Red Sea, particularly from Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 (N12), the official said Somaliland views the Houthis as a “shared adversary” and would consider formalizing cooperation if shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is disrupted.

“I think if the Houthis disrupt maritime security in the region, it would be in the interest of both Somaliland and Israel to develop a mutual understanding and potentially a security pact against our shared adversary,” the official said.

Strategic geography at the center of tensions

Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden, directly across from Yemen and near the Bab el-Mandeb — one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints — has placed it at the center of intensifying geopolitical competition.

The strait connects the Red Sea to the wider Indian Ocean and handles a significant share of global oil and commercial shipping. Any disruption could have immediate global economic consequences.

“The ability to use Somaliland’s territory in a campaign against the Houthis could be a significant asset,” the official said, highlighting the region’s proximity to Houthi-controlled areas.

Expanding partnerships

The official emphasized that Somaliland is already working with international partners, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates, both of which have strategic interests in the region. The UAE maintains a presence at the port of Berbera Port, a key logistics hub along the Red Sea corridor.

“We are prepared to be a security partner to our allies,” the official said. “We would also be open to similar cooperation with our new partner, Israel, should the need arise.”

The comments suggest Somaliland is positioning itself as a potential security actor in a region where maritime safety has become increasingly fragile.

Rising regional threats

The remarks come amid escalating tensions tied to the broader conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with the Houthis threatening to target shipping routes in response to military developments.

Yemen’s armed forces have warned they could close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the Red Sea is used for attacks against Iran — a move that would mirror disruptions seen in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention,” Yemeni forces said in a recent statement.

Security analysts say such threats underscore the growing interconnection between Middle East conflicts and the Horn of Africa’s maritime environment.

Recognition and geopolitical shifts

Somaliland’s willingness to cooperate more closely with Israel follows its formal recognition by Israel in December 2025 — a move that elevated its international profile while drawing criticism from several regional governments.

The Republic of Somaliland, which restored its independence in 1991, has long sought broader diplomatic recognition. Its strategic position along one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes has increasingly made it relevant in global security calculations.

A potential flashpoint

While no formal agreement has been announced, the official’s comments point to a possible expansion of Somaliland’s role in regional security architecture.

Analysts caution that any overt military alignment could also heighten tensions, particularly given the complex web of alliances involving Iran, Yemen and Gulf states.

Still, Somaliland appears intent on leveraging its geography and partnerships to position itself as a reliable security partner.

“If maritime security is threatened,” the official said, “cooperation will become necessary.”