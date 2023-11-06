USA The Most Hated Country In The World

The USA has become the most hated country in the world, as it has dismantled the moral veneer of Zionism and demonstrated that it now holds the reins of decision-making.

By Janna Kadri

A day that will eternally etch as the most somber chapter in human history. The aggression at al-Ahli Hospital has exposed a never-seen-before degree of malevolence on the part of the Israeli regime. On October 17, a medical establishment meant to be a sanctuary for the ill, the wounded, and the displaced was blown off with the utmost brutality, extinguishing the lives of almost 500 beating hearts with just one single rocket. The perpetrators of this massacre swiftly emerged on social media, only to later erase their digital traces. After the fact, Biden portrayed the attack as a result of Palestinians’ actions. One may ponder, how can anyone on earth be so evil? And as world leaders remain silent in the face of such an atrocity, one can’t help but wonder: has the world gone mad?

“Israel” ceased to exist

The moment the genocide was sparked, “Israel” had already ceased to exist. As a regime that struggled to maintain its credibility on the world stage, it no longer retains any semblance of legitimacy. Carrying out a massacre of such magnitude would not only spell disaster for the Israeli working class but also exposes the extent to which Western morals and values are fragile.

The ruling settler classes have historically expanded their capacity for accumulation via means of expropriation and depopulation. However, in this specific instance, they no longer appear to wield this power. By dismantling the moral veneer of Zionism, the US manifested that it now holds the reins of decision-making. This is evidenced by the fact that the war in Gaza is not primarily aimed at exerting psychological pressure on Hamas fighters but rather at sending a clear message of war to Iran.

Why Iran?

The Iranian revolution has faced continuous sanctions since its inception, leading to economic challenges and a strong sense of self-reliance and resentment towards the West. Over the years, the Iranian government has gained wide popular support, but the true achievement of the revolution lies in Iran’s autonomy, which challenges imperialism. Iran has also shown a willingness to reform on social issues, particularly concerning women’s rights, and its stability can lead to social progress.

For quite some time now, the US has been itching to wage a war against Iran. Since the start of the genocide, Iran has issued several warnings to the regime that it would be compelled to intervene should the war on Gaza prolong. However, in its attempt to incite a response, the US failed to anticipate that Iran would refrain from launching a military response. Consequently, the US shot itself in the foot by revealing on the world stage the extent of its actions’ unparalleled brutality and injustice. But so far, it seems that the US remains oblivious to the magnitude of the self-inflicted damage.

Rising with the people of the West Bank the refugee camps, diaspora, and allies in Lebanon, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Morocco and globally erupt in anti-zionist protest in condemnation of the American-zionist massacre carried out at Al-Maamadani hospital in #Gaza pic.twitter.com/JAoLtEIObO — UBBE AHMERDSON (@OurVisionariess) October 18, 2023

Understanding Israeli aggressions

The regime has a history of perpetrating similar acts of atrocity, with a pattern of constant disregard for human rights and international law. We have seen similar episodes in the Qana massacre in 1996 when the IOF bombed a UNIFIL shelter housing women, children, and UN staffers in southern Lebanon. Syria is neither a stranger to Israeli crimes as it has over the years been the target of multiple aggressions via airstrikes. Despite constant appeals to put a halt to Israeli aggressions, no concrete steps were ever taken to act in defense of international law.

When the regime was first conceived under Resolution 181, its primary objective was to establish a Western foothold in the Arab region. At that time, the pan-Arab movement posed a substantial threat to Western interests and was gaining momentum throughout the region. Through the defeat of pan-Arabism, “Israel” effectively isolated the Arab masses from the fallout of development in the productive forces. The effort was one where the US and several EU countries had joined forces to arm the Zionists, and thus, contrary to Zionist claims, the regime’s actions against Arab states were never primarily driven by existential threats but rather served to act on the behest of imperialism.

But this time, the West no longer has the capacity to exonerate “Israel’s” war crimes. The warning signs were evidenced by the fact that the regime had been embroiled in political upheaval over the past ten months. Netanyahu’s extremist cabinet and the proposed judicial overhaul plan had weakened the liberal basis of the Zionist regime which would have opted for a more strategic approach to negotiate superficial concessions with the Palestinians and to ensure the regime’s credibility and durability.

Moral decay

Anti-US sentiment initially pervaded countries like Syria, Libya, Iraq, and Yemen, which endured the harshest consequences of US intervention and policies. Anti-US sentiment has also been steadily growing over the past decade throughout the Gulf region, including by key allies like Saudi Arabia, which has sought to establish greater autonomy in matters of national defense. But since the genocide began, this sentiment has grown immensely out of proportion among the Arab masses. Videos circulated all across social media of protesters attacking US embassies, as well as resistance groups resorting to attacking military posts and warships. Likewise, numerous protests erupted across the West, but the silence of Western leaders implies a desire for more massacres to occur.

Western amorality is explained by the fact that the commodification of labor under capitalism not only objectifies labor but also establishes the moral framework for how capital treats human resources. Eurocentric perspectives tend to focus on partial facts as absolute truths, emphasizing class-desirable information to guide moral actions. The rejection of the categorical imperative, due to its lack of alignment with ruling class interests, leads to various shortcuts and eclectic approaches to ethics, which erode the universality of moral conduct. In some cases, morality is reduced to a form of lifeboat ethics, justifying actions like shooting refugees at sea to protect Europe or provide benefits to the majority white population. This perspective is also reflected in the justifications provided by US presidents for war, where the focus is on protecting a way of life that perpetuates profit rates and imperialist exploitation rather than safeguarding life itself. In this particular context, the US capitalizes immensely through the dehumanization of both Palestinians and Jews.

Panic begets panic

There was a time when the US had the ability to implement wars similar to those in Libya and Iraq. However, the changing global balance of forces no longer allowed for such scenarios to be repeated. With the rise of China and Russia on the global stage, there seemed less of a free hand to engage in direct military intervention. Russia forged alliances with Iran and the DPRK, de-dollarized its own economy, and gained new territory by defying NATO’s expansion to the East. China, on the other hand, supports the sovereignty of developing states and recognizes the national rights of the Palestinian people in Al-Quds, which poses a challenge to “Israel”, seen as a spearhead of US-led imperialism. The US felt it could not keep up with China as it offered a more compelling offer for peace: While the US promoted a version of peace based on the unchallenged supremacy of the US military, China promoted peace via trade and development projects.

For the US to get directly involved through the monstrous dispatch of arms and carriers speaks volumes about the deteriorating state of US influence in the Arab region. With an awareness that attempts to drive a wedge between China and Russia have failed, the US is taking actions that continue to erode its global reputation. It brings to mind the adage that “panic begets panic,” that is, the US is increasingly losing its strategic composure on the international stage and resorting to a full-scale destruction of anything in sight amid despair to reaffirm dominance.

Could this be cause for concern? Quite so, since the reconfiguration of power structures could potentially lead to a nuclear conflict.