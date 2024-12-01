The Waaheen Commercial Market, a cornerstone of trade in Hargeisa, Somaliland, has triumphantly reopened following its devastation in a massive fire on April 1, 2022.

This milestone, marked by an official inauguration by President Muse Bihi Abdi, signifies not just the market’s rebirth but also the resilience, resourcefulness, and determination of the Somaliland people.

The Fire and Its Aftermath

The fire, whose cause remains undetermined, ravaged 24 acres of densely packed stalls, shops, and warehouses, displacing over 17,000 traders. The disaster brought Hargeisa’s economy to a standstill, severely impacting livelihoods and trade in Somaliland’s capital.

As a critical tax revenue generator, the market’s closure left a significant dent, with Waaheen Market historically contributing approximately 55% of the city’s tax income.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigations have yet to yield conclusive results.

Inauguration Ceremony

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, officially inaugurated the newly reconstructed Waaheen Market on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward economic resilience and modernization.

During the event, President Bihi toured the state-of-the-art facilities at Waaheen Market, rebuilt after the tragic fire that devastated the area in April 2022. The President closely examined the modern high-rise buildings and the advanced infrastructure designed to ensure the safety of people and property, reflecting a meticulous effort to create a secure and functional commercial hub.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including reconstruction experts, property owners, government officials, and representatives of various agencies. They shared insights into the challenges and achievements of the rebuilding process, emphasizing the importance of creating a market that aligns with contemporary global standards.

The Minister of Trade and Tourism, Mohamoud Hassan Sa’ad (Saajin), and the Minister of Religious Affairs, Mr. Mohamed Haji Aden, commended President Muse Bihi Abdi for his leadership and dedication in driving the reconstruction efforts. They highlighted that Waaheen Market now stands as a symbol of hope and progress, with its modern design prioritizing safety, accessibility, and functionality.

In his address, President Bihi expressed profound gratitude to all contributors who played a role in rebuilding the market. He praised their collaborative efforts in transforming Waaheen into a premier commercial center equipped with all necessary amenities to support economic activity.

A Unified Effort to Rebuild

Reconstruction of the market was fueled by the unwavering determination of Somaliland’s citizens. With financial contributions from the local business community and the diaspora, millions of dollars were raised to rebuild the market. Notably, support from wealthier nations was limited, underscoring Somaliland’s reliance on its internal resources.

President Muse Bihi Abdi emphasized the importance of self-reliance, stating that this experience has reshaped the nation’s approach to development and crisis recovery.

Modernized Facilities for the New Waaheen Market

The reconstructed Waaheen Market features several significant upgrades:

1. Modern Infrastructure:

24 sections housing 644 shops and businesses.

Paved roads and designated customer parking areas to enhance accessibility.

2. Enhanced Safety:

Improved safety measures to protect assets and minimize risks.

These upgrades not only improve the market’s functionality but also ensure it aligns with modern trade and safety standards.

Symbol of Resilience and Progress

The market’s reopening serves as a beacon of hope and resilience for Hargeisa residents. It highlights Somaliland’s determination to overcome adversity and build a brighter future.

The revamped market stands as a testament to the collective effort of the Somaliland people, showcasing their ability to achieve monumental progress without relying heavily on external assistance.

Economic Impacts

The Waaheen Market’s return is expected to revitalize the regional economy, offering a fresh start to thousands of traders. Additionally, its operations will significantly boost Hargeisa’s tax revenue, reinforcing its role as a major economic driver.

Conclusion

The reopening of Waaheen Market is more than just the revival of a commercial hub; it is a narrative of self-reliance, determination, and progress. It underscores Somaliland’s commitment to development and serves as an inspiration to other regions facing adversity.

This moment marks a new chapter for Hargeisa, bringing renewed energy and optimism to its residents and solidifying Waaheen Market’s status as a symbol of resilience and rebirth.