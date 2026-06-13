Arab World condemnation expected as Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi begins a historic visit to Israel on Sunday, meeting top Israeli leaders and inaugurating Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem amid growing strategic ties

JERUSALEM — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi arrived in Israel on Sunday for a historic state visit that will culminate in the inauguration of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem, marking a significant milestone in the rapidly expanding relationship between the two governments.

The two-day visit includes meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a series of diplomatic, economic and commemorative events designed to underscore the growing partnership between Jerusalem and Hargeisa.

The visit is the first by a Somaliland head of state since Israel formally recognized Somaliland last year, becoming the first United Nations member state to establish official diplomatic relations with the Horn of Africa nation, which restored its sovereignty in 1991.

The embassy inauguration on Monday is expected to provide the clearest public demonstration yet of the deepening ties between the two governments and their shared strategic interests in a region of increasing geopolitical importance.

High-Level Meetings and State Ceremonies

President Abdillahi, popularly known as Irro, is scheduled to be formally welcomed at the Israeli President’s Residence in Jerusalem before holding talks with Herzog.

Following the meeting, the Somaliland leader will attend a luncheon hosted with the participation of Foreign Minister Sa’ar before visiting Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, and the tomb of Theodor Herzl.

He will also participate in a tree-planting ceremony at the Jewish National Fund’s Forest of Nations, a symbolic gesture intended to highlight the friendship between the two countries. Later in the evening, he is expected to meet leaders from Israeli business and economic organizations.

On Monday, Abdillahi will hold a working meeting with Sa’ar at the Foreign Ministry and later travel to the Prime Minister’s Office for talks with Netanyahu before attending the official opening ceremony of Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem.

The establishment of the embassy represents a major diplomatic achievement for Somaliland and provides what officials describe as a permanent and visible framework for bilateral relations.

Diplomatic Relations Enter a New Phase

The visit follows months of accelerating diplomatic engagement between Israel and Somaliland.

In April, Israel appointed veteran diplomat Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland. Last month, Herzog formally received the credentials of Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel.

The exchange of ambassadors and the opening of diplomatic missions have transformed what was once a developing relationship into a formal state-to-state partnership.

Officials in both capitals say the relationship is expanding beyond diplomacy into areas including security cooperation, trade, agriculture, water management, infrastructure development and technology.

Strategic Interests Behind the Partnership

For Somaliland, the relationship with Israel represents one of the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs since restoring its sovereignty more than three decades ago.

Despite maintaining its own government institutions, democratic political system, currency and security forces for over 30 years, Somaliland has continued to seek broader international recognition.

Israeli recognition has strengthened Hargeisa’s campaign to expand its diplomatic presence and encourage other countries to establish formal ties.

For Israel, Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden offers significant geopolitical value.

The Horn of Africa nation sits near some of the world’s most important maritime routes connecting the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The area has become increasingly important amid regional instability, attacks on shipping by Yemen’s Houthi movement, growing Iranian influence and intensified competition among regional powers.

Israeli policymakers increasingly view the Horn of Africa as a critical arena for expanding diplomatic and security partnerships.

“Behind the rapprochement lie strategic interests on both sides,” the Maariv report noted, highlighting the growing importance both governments attach to the relationship.

Regional Opposition Expected

The strengthening ties between Israel and Somaliland have drawn criticism from Somalia and several countries across the Middle East and the broader Muslim world.

The Somali government continues to claim Somaliland as part of Somalia and has repeatedly condemned foreign governments that establish direct relations with Hargeisa. Mogadishu has accused Israel of undermining regional stability and violating Somalia’s sovereignty through its recognition of Somaliland.

Countries including Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan and Pakistan have also voiced opposition to the growing relationship, particularly Somaliland’s decision to establish its embassy in Jerusalem.

Diplomatic observers expect Irro’s visit and the embassy opening to renew regional debate over Jerusalem and Israel’s expanding partnerships in Africa.

Israeli officials, however, maintain that the relationship is rooted in practical cooperation and mutual interests rather than regional politics.

Discussions are already underway to expand cooperation in desalination, desert agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure and water management—areas where Somaliland has expressed strong interest in Israeli expertise.

A Defining Moment for Somaliland

Beyond the diplomatic and strategic calculations, the visit carries substantial symbolic importance.

The reception at the President’s Residence, the visit to Yad Vashem, the ceremony at Herzl’s tomb and the embassy inauguration reflect the full honors typically accorded to leaders of friendly nations.

For Israel, the visit represents another step in expanding its international partnerships at a time of significant geopolitical challenges. For Somaliland, it marks a defining chapter in its decades-long pursuit of international legitimacy and broader diplomatic recognition.

When Somaliland’s flag is raised over its new embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, both governments will seek to send a clear message: their relationship has entered a new era, one marked by formal diplomatic representation, expanding cooperation and a permanent presence in the heart of Israel’s capital.

While not the first leader from a Muslim-majority nation to visit Israel, President Irro’s trip is expected to be one of the most politically significant such visits in recent years, drawing inevitable comparisons to Anwar Sadat’s landmark journey to Jerusalem nearly five decades ago.

Parts of this report were adapted from reporting by Israel’s Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv.