Somaliland to Open Embassy in Jerusalem as Israel Expands Diplomatic Ties

Somaliland becomes only the second Muslim-majority entity after Kosovo to announce plans for an embassy in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — The Republic of Somaliland announced plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem, marking a historic diplomatic step that further deepens its growing relationship with Israel following Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign state last year.

The announcement was made by Dr. Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland’s newly appointed ambassador to Israel, shortly after presenting his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday. The ceremony coincided with Somaliland’s celebration of the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its sovereignty from Somalia.

“I am pleased to announce that the Republic of Somaliland’s Embassy will be located in Jerusalem and will be inaugurated shortly,” Ambassador Hagi said.

“Israel will also establish its embassy in Hargeisa, demonstrating strengthening friendship, mutual respect, and strategic cooperation between our nations,” he added.

The move would make Somaliland only the second Muslim-majority entity after Kosovo to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, a city whose status remains one of the most contested issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Herzog welcomed the diplomatic milestone, describing it as the beginning of an “important new partnership” between the two sides.

“The ambassador spoke positively about the music group performing the Somaliland national anthem in Israel for the first time,” Herzog wrote on social media. “This new cooperation between our nations will lead to future collaboration in various sectors, benefiting both peoples and the wider region.”

Israel had formally accepted Somaliland’s first ambassador months earlier, but Monday’s credential ceremony officially marked the start of Somaliland’s diplomatic mission in Israel.

Israel praises Somaliland embassy decision

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar strongly welcomed Somaliland’s decision to establish its embassy in Jerusalem, calling the development a major step in strengthening bilateral relations.

“I commend my friend, President of Somaliland Abdirahman Irro, on his important decision to establish Somaliland’s Embassy in our eternal capital, Jerusalem,” Sa’ar said Tuesday in a statement posted on X.

“The opening of the embassy in Jerusalem will be another significant step in strengthening relations between our countries and nations. We will work together to implement this decision soon,” he added.

Sa’ar noted that Somaliland’s mission would become the eighth embassy located in Jerusalem and expressed hope that Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro would visit the city in the near future.

The diplomatic developments represent the latest milestone in expanding Somaliland-Israel relations after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a formal recognition agreement on Dec. 26, 2025, making Israel the first United Nations member state to officially recognize Somaliland.

Under the agreement, Israel committed to establishing a permanent diplomatic mission in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital.

The two governments have since intensified diplomatic engagement through official appointments and high-level contacts, including Israel’s designation of Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland.

Regional controversy and geopolitical implications

The embassy announcement has intensified political debate across the Horn of Africa and the wider Middle East, with Somalia and several regional organizations strongly criticizing the move.

Somalia’s failed government continues to reject Somaliland’s independence claim, insisting Somaliland remains part of Somalia under international law. Officials in Mogadishu have condemned Israel’s recognition decision as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation also condemned reports regarding Somaliland’s planned embassy in Jerusalem, describing the move as a violation of United Nations resolutions concerning the disputed city.

In a statement, the OIC accused Israel of attempting to secure recognition from “unrecognised entities” in order to reinforce what it described as Israel’s illegitimate claims over occupied Jerusalem.

The organization reaffirmed its “full and absolute solidarity” with Somalia and called on countries worldwide to reject efforts aimed at granting international legitimacy to Somaliland.

The Palestinian movement Hamas similarly denounced Somaliland’s diplomatic outreach to Israel.

In a statement released Wednesday, Hamas described Somaliland’s normalization efforts as “a serious transgression and a direct attack on the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The group accused Somaliland of aligning with “Judaization projects targeting the land and holy sites” and urged the Arab League and OIC to take urgent action to prevent the opening of the embassy in Jerusalem.

Somaliland supporters defend diplomatic outreach

Despite the criticism, many Somalilanders defended the government’s growing relationship with Israel and dismissed objections from regional organizations.

“The OIC never stood with the people of Somaliland during their darkest years,” one supporter said. “They did not help rebuild the country after the destruction caused by the Somalian regime, yet continued supporting Somalia while Somalilanders suffered and their cities were destroyed.”

Others argued that Somaliland’s diplomatic breakthrough could encourage broader international recognition.

“Somaliland would be the eighth embassy located in Jerusalem, following the U.S., Guatemala, Kosovo, Honduras, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Fiji,” another supporter said. “If major world players such as the United States recognize Somaliland, other countries will follow suit.”

Another supporter dismissed the criticism as politically irrelevant.

“Somaliland should not even be bothered about these statements,” the supporter said. “Just keep building and keep moving. The world rewards builders.”

Strategic significance in the Red Sea region

Analysts say the rapidly expanding Somaliland-Israel relationship could reshape strategic dynamics across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where regional and global powers are increasingly competing for influence over trade routes, maritime security, and military positioning.

Regional observers have also pointed to the growing role of the United Arab Emirates in the Horn of Africa, alleging that Abu Dhabi helped facilitate diplomatic contacts between Somaliland and Israeli officials through its expanding economic and security footprint in the region.

Although the UAE has not publicly confirmed involvement in the recognition process, Somali political figures and commentators continue to accuse Gulf states of encouraging geopolitical fragmentation for strategic interests.

For Somaliland, however, officials portray the relationship with Israel as part of a broader campaign to secure international recognition after more than three decades of de facto independence, democratic governance, and self-administration.