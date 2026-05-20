Somaliland Ambassador Joins Global Security Leaders at Athens Defence Summit

Somaliland Ambassador to Israel Dr. Mohamed Hagi attended the inaugural Athens Defence Summit alongside NATO commanders, former heads of state and global security leaders discussing AI, warfare, maritime security and strategic alliances

ATHENS — Somaliland’s Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Hagi, joined senior political, military and security officials from across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the United States on Wednesday at the inaugural Athens Defence Summit, a major international gathering focused on the future of warfare, strategic alliances and emerging defense technologies.

The two-day summit, held in Athens under the auspices of Greece’s Ministry of National Defence alongside the Hellenic Defence Systems and Hellenic Aerospace Industry, has brought together former heads of state, NATO commanders, defense industry executives and senior diplomats to examine evolving global security challenges amid rapid geopolitical and technological transformation.

“I have arrived in Athens this morning to attend the Athens Defence Summit, where Somaliland’s participation reflects its growing role in international strategic and security dialogue,” Ambassador Hagi said in a statement posted on X.

The summit’s agenda spans artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, aerospace capabilities, maritime security, industrial defense resilience and alliance coordination, with organizers framing the event as a platform dedicated to the “future of warfare” and the transformation of global deterrence structures.

Among the high-profile participants are former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, former European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Commander General Sir Ralph Wooddisse, and former UK Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter.

Regional security in Africa and the Middle East also features prominently on the agenda, with discussions focusing on sovereignty, terrorism, maritime security and strategic competition across the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and broader Horn of Africa region.

Somaliland’s participation comes as the republic increasingly positions itself as a strategic actor along critical global shipping lanes connecting the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

The summit includes discussions on “Africa’s Security Horizon,” examining terrorism, regional instability and geopolitical competition from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa, alongside panels addressing maritime security, artificial intelligence and the growing role of industrial defense capacity in modern conflict.

Organizers described the summit as a “selective and serious platform” designed to facilitate strategic dialogue between political leadership, military command, national security officials and defense industry actors.

“The future of war is already underway,” the summit organizers said in a mission statement, highlighting how artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and data dominance are reshaping modern conflict and alliance structures.

Somaliland officials and analysts view Ambassador Hagi’s attendance as part of a broader diplomatic strategy aimed at expanding Somaliland’s international engagement beyond traditional political channels into security, maritime and strategic cooperation forums.

The participation also carries geopolitical significance amid Turkey’s expanding military and political support for the Mogadishu-based federal government, which opposes Somaliland’s independence.

By appearing at a major Euro-Atlantic security forum attended by NATO-linked officials, European policymakers and Middle Eastern strategic actors, Somaliland is signaling its intent to diversify international partnerships and strengthen its profile in global security discussions.

The summit’s speaker lineup includes Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, former Colombian President Andres Pastrana, Kenya’s former Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi, and executives from major international defense and technology firms including Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries.

The forum also focuses heavily on maritime security and freedom of commerce through strategic waterways — issues of growing relevance to Somaliland given its location along one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

Somaliland has increasingly expanded its diplomatic outreach and security engagement in recent years, presenting itself as a stable democratic partner in a region frequently affected by conflict, piracy and geopolitical rivalry.