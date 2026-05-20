President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro bids farewell to international delegations from more than 25 countries following Somaliland’s 35th May 18 independence restoration anniversary celebrations in Hargeisa

HARGEISA — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, on Tuesday formally bid farewell to international delegations and diplomatic representatives who attended Somaliland’s 35th anniversary celebrations marking the restoration of its independence on May 18.

In a statement issued by the presidency, President Irro expressed gratitude to foreign diplomats, international guests, and partner delegations who traveled to Hargeisa to join what officials described as one of the largest internationally attended May 18 commemorations in Somaliland’s recent history.

“The President deeply thanked the friends, diplomats, distinguished guests and international delegations who came to share with the people of Somaliland the joy and celebration of the National Day,” the statement said.

According to the presidency, delegations from more than 25 countries attended the 2026 celebrations, underscoring what Somaliland officials view as growing international engagement with the republic and increasing global awareness of its governance and stability in the Horn of Africa.

May 18 marks the day in 1991 when Somaliland restored its sovereignty following the collapse of Somalia’s central government. The date is commemorated annually across Somaliland with large public celebrations, military parades, cultural events, and diplomatic gatherings.

President Irro described the anniversary as a symbol of “freedom, resilience and determination,” saying the participation of international delegations reflected strengthening ties between Somaliland and members of the international community.

“The participation of these delegations demonstrates the strengthening of relations between the Republic of Somaliland and its friends in the international community,” the president said, adding that international understanding of Somaliland’s “statehood, peace and democracy” continues to grow.

The president also emphasized that May 18 represents a historic milestone shaped by struggle, reconstruction, and national aspirations.

“May 18 is a day marked by struggle, reconstruction and national aspirations, on which the people of Somaliland affirmed their nationhood,” President Irro said.

He added that Somaliland intends to further expand cooperation, diplomatic engagement, and partnerships with foreign governments and international organizations.

Officials said visiting delegations commended Somaliland’s security, democratic progress, and political stability, particularly highlighting the territory’s role in supporting peace and regional stability in the Horn of Africa.

Representatives from the international community also praised Somaliland’s resilience and governance achievements over the past three decades, according to the statement.

In closing remarks, President Irro again thanked the visiting delegations for what he described as their “support, respect and solidarity” with the people of Somaliland and expressed hope for stronger future relations with international partners.

The statement was issued by presidential spokesperson Hussein Adan Ege Deyr.