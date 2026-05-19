Shiri Fein-Grossman, CEO of the Israel-Africa Relations Institute, called Somaliland a “true partner” for Israel, citing its democratic governance, strategic Red Sea location and growing global importance after Israel’s recognition

HARGEISA — Shiri Fein-Grossman, chief executive of the Israel-Africa Relations Institute, has described Somaliland as Israel’s “true partner,” praising the territory’s democratic governance, resilience and growing strategic significance in the Horn of Africa following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in 2025.

Speaking to journalist Laura Cellier on the “Israel in 10: Misgav Daily Brief,” Fein-Grossman said Somaliland represents a uniquely promising ally for Israel and Western partners amid intensifying geopolitical competition across the Red Sea corridor.

“I really see Somaliland as a true partner to Israel,” Fein-Grossman said.

“Coming from having worked on the Abraham Accords, I see the different countries and cultures. There is something very strong about the Somalilanders that makes me very optimistic.”

Her remarks came as Somaliland celebrated the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its sovereignty on May 18 — the first such national commemoration since receiving formal recognition from Israel in December 2025.

Strategic Importance Along the Bab el-Mandeb

Fein-Grossman emphasized Somaliland’s location along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most strategically sensitive maritime chokepoints linking the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

“The Iran war has shown how crucial trade choke points are,” she said.

“And Somaliland, which sits on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, is the perfect partner to secure global trade for everyone.”

She argued that Somaliland’s position could make it an important regional partner for protecting shipping routes vital to Europe, the Middle East and international commerce.

“It’s super important now that the world see how crucial choke points are for global trade,” Fein-Grossman said.

“The fact that Somaliland is sitting right on the Bab el-Mandeb straits as a potential partner to secure that for all global trade — for Europe, for Egypt, for many regions and global players.”

The Red Sea corridor has become increasingly central to international security discussions because of Houthi attacks on shipping routes, piracy concerns and expanding geopolitical competition involving Gulf states, China and Western powers.

During the interview, Cellier described Somaliland and Israel as “natural allies,” citing Somaliland’s democratic institutions and state-building efforts.

“They are natural allies,” Cellier said. “They’re democratic. They’ve built democratic institutions much like Israel did in its early days.”

Fein-Grossman praised Somalilanders for what she described as their resilience, innovation and national pride despite decades without broad international recognition.

“They’re such a magnificent people as I’ve grown to know many of them,” she said.

“I’m just so impressed at how independent they’ve become, how innovative they’ve become in the world and standing up for themselves and their national identity.”

She also pointed to widespread public support for Israel within Somaliland.

“There are more than six million Somalilanders very proud that they support Israel,” Fein-Grossman said.

“That will only grow. I think it’s magnificent.”

Technology, Innovation and Economic Cooperation

Fein-Grossman said Somaliland’s economy and digital innovation demonstrated its capacity to function independently despite limited access to international financial systems.

“No other country recognized them,” she said. “They’re almost cut off from the bank system, but they run their own economy.”

She highlighted Somaliland’s livestock exports, mobile payment systems and technological innovation as evidence of resilience and self-sufficiency.

“There’s a lot of Israeli technology who can really help with water drip irrigation for agriculture, but also efficiency on water, solar energy — so much they can do,” she said.

Fein-Grossman suggested future Israeli-Somaliland cooperation could expand across agriculture, energy, infrastructure and technology sectors.

More Countries “Seriously Considering” Recognition

Fein-Grossman also suggested that additional countries may soon follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland.

Asked whether the United Arab Emirates could recognize Somaliland, she replied: “I hear not just the UAE.”

“I know at least three countries that are seriously considering it,” she said.

“So there is a battle behind the scenes that is going on in various corridors of leaders throughout the world.”

She described the United States as the most significant potential future recognition partner and suggested a future administration led by Donald Trump could be more willing to recognize Somaliland.

“The big one everybody’s waiting for is the United States,” Fein-Grossman said.

“The Trump administration is the most likely administration to do this. President Trump takes risks.”

“And the right thing to do is to recognize Somaliland.”

“If There Is One Country That Deserves Recognition”

In a separate congratulatory message marking Somaliland’s 35th Independence Day anniversary, Fein-Grossman praised Somaliland’s achievements and expressed hope that more countries would establish diplomatic recognition.

“What an amazing year and achievement,” she said.

“We are happy at the Israel-Africa Relations Institute to continue this partnership and watch it grow.”

She added that Israel’s recognition represented a principled decision despite international criticism.

“We don’t walk away even in spite of the backlash from many, many countries,” she said.

“It is the right thing to do. If there is one country that deserves to be recognized, it’s Somaliland.”

Fein-Grossman concluded by expressing optimism for future cooperation between Israel and Somaliland.

“We really wish for many, many years of partnership and fruitful cooperation throughout various fields,” she said.

“You’re amazing, Somaliland. Congratulations.”