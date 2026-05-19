Former UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson delivered a strongly pro-Somaliland speech in Hargeisa, calling Somaliland a beacon of democracy and urging the international community to expand recognition efforts

HARGEISA — Sir Gavin Williamson delivered a forceful pro-Somaliland speech during the Republic of Somaliland’s 35th Independence Anniversary celebrations, praising Somaliland as a “beacon of democracy, freedom, and rule of law” while urging the international community to expand recognition efforts.

Addressing crowds in Hargeisa, the British member of Parliament described Somaliland’s state-building achievements as one of the most overlooked political success stories in Africa.

“I am deeply privileged to be able to call myself a Somalilander,” Williamson declared.

“And I do see that as a privilege. But I also see this as a responsibility — a responsibility to make the arguments for this great nation, not just here in Somaliland, but right across the world.”

The remarks came as Somaliland marked the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its sovereignty on May 18, 1991, with celebrations held under the national theme “Recognition and Resilience.”

“A Nation Built by Its People”

Williamson praised Somaliland’s democratic institutions, political stability and commitment to governance despite decades without broad international recognition.

“For far too long, people have sat blinded as to what is being created in this corner of Africa,” he said.

“Despite the fact that people have not always handed out their support to you, you yourself have gone out and built a nation.”

“A nation that says at its very heart has freedom, has free speech, has fairness and has the rule of law at the heart of it.”

“That is something that every single person should feel deeply proud of because that is what is made by the people.”

Somaliland restored its sovereignty from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Somali central government and has since maintained its own institutions, military, elections and currency while continuing to seek broader international recognition.

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Sharp Criticism of Mogadishu

In some of his strongest remarks, Williamson sharply criticized authorities in Mogadishu, accusing them of actively working against Somaliland’s progress and international aspirations.

“The terrorist regime in Mogadishu does every single day act in order to put the people of this nation down,” Williamson said.

His comments were widely circulated by Somaliland supporters and political activists online, where many described the speech as one of the strongest public endorsements Somaliland has received from a senior British political figure.

Williamson argued that Somaliland’s recognition campaign requires sustained international advocacy and greater diplomatic courage from Western governments.

“The challenge, the fight, goes on,” he said.

“Because for far too long, people have not been willing to do that simple act of recognizing Somaliland.”

Israel Recognition Highlighted

Williamson also pointed to Israel as an example of what he described as decisive diplomatic leadership after Israel formally recognized Somaliland in December 2025.

“We have seen the courage of one nation in Israel make the right decision to recognize,” he said.

“But this has to be the first of many.”

The former defense secretary pledged continued support for Somaliland’s international campaign and addressed President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi directly during the speech.

“One thing I can pledge to you, Mr President, is I will continue to do everything that I can to work tirelessly to make sure that we deliver not just what is right, but what is essential,” Williamson said.

“To make sure that the beacon of light that is Somaliland continues to burn bright for generations ahead.”

Recognition Campaign Gains Momentum

Williamson’s remarks came amid growing diplomatic activity surrounding Somaliland and increasing international attention on the Horn of Africa’s strategic importance.

Recent months have seen expanding engagement between Somaliland and several international actors, including Israel, Taiwan and Gulf countries, alongside discussions surrounding maritime security, Red Sea trade routes and geopolitical competition in the region.

Supporters of Somaliland recognition argue the territory has fulfilled the requirements of statehood under international law through decades of democratic governance, territorial control and political stability.

Opponents, including Somalia and several regional organizations, continue to oppose formal recognition, arguing that Somaliland remains internationally recognized as part of Somalia.

Still, Somaliland officials and supporters increasingly portray the territory as a stable democratic partner in a strategically vital region facing mounting geopolitical tensions.

Williamson’s speech is likely to further intensify debate in Britain and beyond over whether Western governments should reassess their long-standing diplomatic approach toward Somaliland.