The focus on improving the quality of education in Somaliland has taken center stage as the National Education Committee recently convened to review the national education curricula.

This gathering, which marked the thirtieth session of the committee, brought together key stakeholders, including the education ministry, the National Examinations Council, and the board, all under the leadership of the esteemed Education Minister, Hon. Ahmed Adan Buhane.

The primary objective of this meeting was to address the pressing need to raise the general caliber of education throughout the country, emphasizing the pivotal role that an updated and enhanced curriculum can play in achieving this goal. With a strong commitment to progress and development, the National Education Committee has outlined a comprehensive strategy for revising the existing curricula to better align with the current educational landscape.

During the thirtieth session, a myriad of topics related to education quality improvement were discussed and scrutinized. The attendees underscored the significance of exploring the most appropriate methods and measures to enhance education in Somaliland, illuminating the multifaceted nature of this ambitious undertaking.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by the National Education Board and the officials of the National Examinations Office in serving the nation, the committee expressed gratitude for their unwavering dedication and service to the enhancement of education in the country. The collaborative efforts of these entities have been instrumental in driving progress and fostering a conducive environment for educational advancement.

Furthermore, the head of the examination council provided insight into the successful culmination of the 2023/24 educational end-of-year examinations for both primary and secondary schools across the nation. The seamless execution of these critical assessments stands as a testament to the commitment and competence of the education officials and stakeholders involved.

In conclusion, the meeting highlighted the critical imperative of elevating the quality of education in the country, casting a spotlight on the pivotal role played by the curriculum in this overarching objective. The concerted efforts of the National Education Committee, in collaboration with key educational bodies, underscore a resolute commitment to fostering an educational landscape that nurtures academic excellence and paves the way for the holistic development of the nation’s future leaders.

As the nation eagerly anticipates the outcomes of the comprehensive curriculum review, there is palpable optimism surrounding the potential for transformative change and meaningful progress in the realm of education. The collective dedication and determination of all stakeholders involved exemplify a shared vision for a future where quality education serves as the cornerstone of societal advancement and prosperity.