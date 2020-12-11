United Heavy Lift’s heavy lift vessel UHL Future, the first of two heavy lift vessels has loaded four of eight ‘Ready to Go’ (RTGs) cranes in the Port of Cork for discharge in Berbera, Somaliland.

As Afloat reported earlier, the heavy-lift operations have been ongoing at Cork Dockyard in Cork Harbour this week.

A second sister vessel will load the other half of the Liebherr cargo next week.

According to Afloat, the consignment for Somaliland arrived at the Cork Docks in October 2020.

Eight Liebherr ‘Ready to Go’ (RTGs) have been assembled and are being finalized for sea transport to DP World Somaliland, according to social media posts in October by Liebherr Maritime Ltd.

In March 2020, Liebherr Container Cranes and DP World Berbera have signed a contract for the supply of eight RTGs for DP World’s terminal in Berbera, Somaliland.

Below is Liebherr’s press release on March 2020:

Liebherr Container Cranes to supply eight rubber tire gantry (RTG) cranes to DP World, Berbera.

Liebherr Container Cranes and DP World Berbera have signed a contract for the supply of eight RTGs for DP World’s terminal in Berbera, Somaliland. The cranes are due to be ready for operation before the end of 2020.

Killarney (Ireland) March.2020 – The high performance, variable speed diesel RTGs are six containers plus a truck lane wide and will stack one over five containers high. The machines are supplied with DGPS autosteering and stack profiling. Like all Liebherr RTGs, the machines incorporate Liebherr’s unique eight rope reeving no-sway-system, Liebherr drive systems, and simultaneous drive motion to deliver industry-leading productivity. Gantry cameras as well as a laser anti-collision system bring safety enhancements to operations.

The Liebherr machines have been designed using high-quality European components, specified for maximum loading conditions, significantly enhancing component life. Remote maintenance and Liebherr’s custom diagnostics and maintenance software, DiaMon3D further enhance the RTGs appeal and help deliver exceptionally low maintenance costs.

The variable speed diesel engine helps reduce running costs and will significantly reduce emissions.

The port already operates three Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbor cranes, which went into service in early 2019. The new cranes are part of a phased expansion of the port, with phase one including a new 400 m quay and a 250,000 m² yard extension.

About Liebherr Container Cranes

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. Is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of the ship to shore cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, and rubber tire gantry cranes. From a base in Killarney, Ireland, Liebherr Container Cranes designs, builds, and exports container cranes worldwide. Founded in 1958 as the first Liebherr factory outside of Germany, today, container cranes manufactured by Liebherr in Ireland are renowned for their quality, longevity, and productivity.

About the Liebherr Group

The Liebherr Group employs over 46,000 people in more than 130 companies across all continents. In 2018 Liebherr achieved a total consolidated turnover of more than 10.5 billion euros. As a global family-run technology company the Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction machines and is recognized for developing technically advanced and user-oriented products and services. Liebherr was founded in Kirchdorf an der Iller in southern Germany in 1949.

