Medicinal Value Of Camel Milk And Meat

3.1. Medicinal value of camel milk

The camel milk is being consumed for centuries by nomadic peoples due to its nutritional and medicinal properties. The medicinal properties of camel milk can be attributed to the presence of protective proteins, which may possibly play a pivotal role for the enhancement of immune Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Sharma and Singh 2014Sharma C, Singh C. 2014. Therapeutic value of camel milk – a review. Adv J Pharm Life Sci Res. 2:7–13. [Google Scholar]). In addition, camel milk also plays an important role to a control number of physical health disorders or even mental disorders.

3.1.1. Antimicrobial and immunological activities Camel milk contains various protective proteins [lactoferrin, lactoperoxidase, N-acetyl-§-glucosaminidase (NAGase), PGRP, Igs, and lysozyme] which exert antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and antiparasitic activity, immunological properties, growth promotion activity, and anti-tumor activity (Amany et al. 2005Amany S, Mahmoud A, Ahmed M. 2005. Anti-schistosomal activity of colostral and mature camel milk on Schistosoma mansoni infected mice. Asia Pac J Clin Nutr. 14(4):432–438. , [Google Scholar]; Conesa et al. 2008Conesa C, Sanchez L, Rota C, Perez M, Calvo M, Farnaud S, Evans RW. 2008. Isolation of lactoferrin from milk of different species: calorimetric and antimicrobial studies. Comp Biochem Physiol. 150:131–139. doi: 10.1016/j.cbpb.2008.02.005 , [Google Scholar]; Mona et al. 2010Mona E, Ragia O, Abeer A, Mosa T. 2010. Biochemical effects of fermented camel milk on diarrhea in rats. N Y Sci J. 3(5):106–111. [Google Scholar]; Gizachew et al. 2014Gizachew A, Teha J, Birhanu T. 2014. Review on medicinal and nutritional values of camel milk. Nat Sci. 12(12):35–40. [Google Scholar]) (Table 2). Table 2 of 2 Table 2. Average concentrations of lactoferrin, lysozyme and immunoglobulins G in milk of different species (mg/l). Specification Lactoferrin Lysozyme Immunoglobulins G Human 700–2000 100–890 40–54 Cow 80–500 0.37–0.60 100–800 Buffalo 50–320 0.13–0.15 460–1300 Camel 200–728 0.73–5.00 2000 Goat 98–150 0.25 100–400 Ewe 140 1–4 500 Mare 820 400–890 390 Nevertheless, some of them have specific properties in camel’s milk. Lactoferrin: Iron-saturated lactoferrin (from second-week lactation) prevents microbial growth in gut, participates in the primary immune system, which is based on targeting of structures common to invading pathogens. Camel milk apparently contains much more lactoferrin than ruminant (cow, sheep and goat) milk. Camel milk is rich in lactoferrin with potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, including bacterial inhibition (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, clostridium and Helicobacter pylori), antiviral effects [hepatitis C virus [HCV], CMV, herpes simplex virus-1 and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV, the virus responsible for AIDS)], antifungal effects (Candida albicans), immunosupportive and immunomodulating functions (regulates the maturation and activation of neutrophils and macrophages), the maturation and function of lymphocytes (antioxidant and anti-inflammatory) and anti-cancer actions (Habib et al. 2013; Kanwar et al. 2015). Studies have shown that camel lactoferrin markedly inhibits HCV genotype 4 infection of human peripheral blood leucocytes and that the incubation of human leucocytes with camel lactoferrins followed by their infection with HCV prevented the entry of the virus into the cells. The conclusion was that the direct interaction between the HCV and camel lactoferrins led to complete inhibition of virus entry into the cells; in this respect, camel lactoferrin proved to be a more potent antiviral agent than bovine and human lactoferrins (EL-Redwan and Tabll 2007). Lysozyme is a protective enzyme found in higher concentrations in camel milk than in cow’s milk. It has antibacterial activity against gram-positive bacteria like NAGase found in similar quantities in human milk (Gul et al. 2015Gul W, Farook N, Anees D, Khan U, Rehan F. 2015. Camel milk: a boon to mankind. Int J Res Stud Biosci. 3:23–29. [Google Scholar]). PGRP is highest in concentration in camel milk (where it was first discovered) than in cow’s milk. It has an apparent effect on breast cancer by controlling metastasis and stimulates the host’s immune response. NAGase has antibacterial activity and so strengthens the antibacterial–antiviral activity of the milk. It is noteworthy that the NAGase activity is similar to that in human milk, confirming the nutritional advantages of camel milk over cow’s milk (Gizachew et al. 2014Gizachew A, Teha J, Birhanu T. 2014. Review on medicinal and nutritional values of camel milk. Nat Sci. 12(12):35–40. [Google Scholar]). Immunoglobulins: these give immune protection to the body against infections. Camel has an amazing and complex immune system, different from all other mammalians as reported by Hamers-Casterman et al. (1993Hamers-Casterman C, Atarouch T, Muyldermans S, Robinson G, Hammers C, Songa EB, Bendahman N, Hamers R. 1993. Naturally occurring antibodies devoid of light chains. Nature. 363:446–448. doi: 10.1038/363446a0 , [Google Scholar]). IgM, IgG, IgA, and even IgD have been detected in camel sera on the basis of cross-reactivity with human immunoglobulins (Abu-Lehiya 1997Abu-Lehiya I. 1997. Composition of camel milk. Milchwissenschaf. 42:368–371. [Google Scholar]). Subclasses IgG2 and IgG3 (natural for camels) consist of only two heavy chains. Light chains (VL) are not present. There is a single V domain (VHH). Camel VHH has a long complementary determining region (CDR3) loop, compensating for the absence of VL. Conventional antibodies rarely show a complete neutralizing activity against enzyme antigens (Hamers 1998Hamers R. 1998. Immunology of camels and llamas. In: PP Pastoret, P Griebel, A Gaevarts, editors. Handbook of veterinary immunology. Academic Press; p. 421–437. [Google Scholar]). Camel IgG has a full neutralizing activity against tetanus toxin, as it enters 1999Riechmann L, Muyldermans S. 1999. Single domain antibodies: comparison of camel VH and camelised human VH domains. J Immun Methods. 231:25–38. doi: 10.1016/S0022-1759(99)00138-6 , [Google Scholar]). A major flaw in the development of human immunotherapy is the size of the antibodies. The comparative simplicity, high affinity and specificity of camel Igs, and the potential to reach and interact with active sites allow for the penetration of dense tissues to reach the antigen. Camels’ immune system is stronger than that of humans. As immunoglobulins are found in camel milk throughout lactation, drinking milk will provide a tool for combating autoimmune diseases by rehabilitating the immune system (Muyldermans et al. 2001Muyldermans S, Cambillau C, Wyns L. 2001. Recognition of antigens by single-domain antibody fragments: the superfluous luxury of paired domains. Trends Biochem Sci. 26:230–2354. doi: 10.1016/S0968-0004(01)01790-X , [Google Scholar]).

3.1.2. Antidiabetic property There is a traditional belief in the Middle East that regular consumption of camel milk helps in the prevention and control of diabetes. Recently, it has been reported that camel milk can have such properties: (i) insulin in camel milk possesses special properties that make absorption into circulation easier than insulin from other sources or causes resistance to proteolysis; (ii) camel insulin is encapsulated in lipid vesicles that makes possible its passage through the stomach and entry into the circulation. However, we cannot exclude the possibility that insulin in camel milk is present in nanoparticles capable of transporting this hormone into the bloodstream. However, much more probable is that camel milk contains ‘insulin-like’ small molecule substances that mimic insulin interaction with its receptor (Ajamaluddin et al. 2012Ajamaluddin M, Abdulrahman A, Ewa S, Jerzy J. 2012. A study of the anti-diabetic agents of camel milk. Int J Mol Med. 30:585–592. , [Google Scholar]). In India, a comparison between conventionally treated juvenile diabetes with those also drinking camel milk showed that the group drinking the milk had significantly reduced blood sugar and reduced hemoglobin levels (Agrawal et al. 2002Agrawal R, Swami S, Beniwal R, Kochar D, Kothari R. 2002. Effect of camel milk on glycemic control, risk factors and diabetes quality of life in type-1 diabetes: a randomized prospective controlled study. Int J Diabetes. 22:70–74. [Google Scholar]). The amounts of injected insulin were also significantly reduced. Insulin in milk is proved by the following many research outcomes: (a) Camel milk contains large concentrations of insulin 150 U/ml. (b) Fasted and dehydrated rats and rabbits had a decline in blood sugar after receiving camel milk. (c) Streptozotocin-induced diabetes in rats was controlled and cured with camel milk. (d) Although human, cow, and goat milk contain insulin, it is degraded in the acid environment of the stomach. This does not occur with camel milk, which does not react to acid and no coagulum is formed (Zagorski et al. 1998Zagorski O, Maman A, Yaffe A, Meisles A, Van CC, Yagil R. 1998. Insulin in milk a comparative study. Int J Animal Sci. 13:241–244. [Google Scholar]). A long-term study was undertaken previously to assess the efficacy, safety, and acceptability of camel milk as an adjunct to insulin therapy in type 1 diabetics. In a randomized clinical, parallel design study, type 1 diabetic patients were enrolled and divided into two groups. Group I received usual care that is diet, exercise, and insulin, and Group II received camel milk in addition to the usual care. Insulin requirement was titrated weekly by blood glucose estimation. The results showed that, in the camel milk group, there was a decrease in mean blood glucose, hemoglobin and insulin doses. It may be stated that camel milk is safe and efficacious in improving long-term glycaemic control, with a significant reduction in the doses of insulin in type 1 diabetic patients (Amjad et al. 2013Amjad AK, Mohammad A, Abdelmarouf H. 2013. Antidiabetic effects of camel milk in Streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats. Am J Biochem Mol Biol. 3:151–158. doi: 10.3923/ajbmb.2013.151.158 , [Google Scholar]).

3.1.3. Treatment for autism and Crohn’s disease Therapeutic effect of camel milk for Autism: a malfunction of the immune system causes an alimentary enzyme inhibition, causing the breakdown of casein into casomorphin, not to amino acids. The casomorphin is a powerful opioid, much more potent than morphine itself, and is able to cause brain damage and cognitive and behavioral symptom of autism. Autistic children drinking camel milk have had amazing improvements in their behavior and diets (Shabo and Yagil 2005Shabo Y, Yagil R. 2005. Etiology of autism and camel milk as therapy. Int J Disab Hum Dev. 4:67–70. [Google Scholar]). Extensive studies have demonstrated that oxidative stress plays a vital role in the pathology of several neurological diseases, including Alzheimer or autism spectrum disorder (Christen 2000Christen Y. 2000. Oxidative stress and Alzheimer disease. Am J Clin Nutr. 71(2):621s–629s. , [Google Scholar]; Al-Ayadhi and Mostafa 2013Al-Ayadhi LY, Mostafa GA. 2013. Elevated serum levels of macrophage-derived chemokine and thymus and activation regulated chemokine in autistic children. J Neuroinflammation. 10(72):1–7. , [Google Scholar]). Camel milk as a therapy for Crohn’s disease: Crohn’s disease is becoming an epidemic in many countries. Lately, increasing evidence points that Crohn’s disease is caused by a primary bacterial infection, Mycobacterium avium – subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP). This mycobacterium could spread via cow’s milk, as it is unaffected by pasteurization. Apparently, MAP enters the mucosa as saprophytes and only becomes active when the persons are in severe stress, leading to a secondary autoimmune response (Urazakov and Bainazarov 1991Urazakov N, Bainazarov S. 1991. The 1st clinic in history for the treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis with camel’s sour milk. Probl Tuberk. 2:89–90. [Google Scholar]). Shabo et al. (2008Shabo Y, Barzel R, Yagil R. 2008. Etiology of Crohn’s disease and camel milk treatment. J Camel Pract Res. 15(1):55–59. , [Google Scholar]) reported that camel milk drinking has shown good effect for treating Crohn’s diseases. As the bacteria belong to the family of tuberculosis and as camel milk has been used to treat tuberculosis, it becomes apparent that the powerful bactericide properties of camel milk combined with PGRP have a quick and positive effect on the healing process. In addition, immunoglobulins restore the immune system.

3.1.4. Treatment for allergies The fact that camel milk lacks beta-lactoglobulin and has different beta-casein structure (mainly of A2 subtype against A1 for a big proportion of cows), two powerful allergens in cow’s milk, makes the milk attractive for children suffering from milk allergies (Makinen-Kiljunen and Palosuo 1992Makinen-Kiljunen S, Palosuo T. 1992. A sensitive enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for determination of bovine beta-lactoglobulin in infant feeding formulas and human milk. Allergy. 47:347–352. doi: 10.1111/j.1398-9995.1992.tb02070.x , [Google Scholar]; Merin et al. 2001Merin U, Bernstein S, Bloch-Damti N, Yagil R, van Creveld C, Lindner P, Gollop N. 2001. A comparative study of milk proteins in camel (Camelus dromedarius) and bovine colostrum. Livestock Product Sci. 67:297–301. doi: 10.1016/S0301-6226(00)00198-6 , [Google Scholar]). According to El-Agamy et al. (2009El-Agamy E, Nawar M, Shamsia SM, Awad S, Haenlein G. 2009. Are camel milk proteins convenient to the nutrition of cow milk allergic children? Small Rumin Res. 82:1–6. doi: 10.1016/j.smallrumres.2008.12.016 , [Google Scholar]), the absence of immunological similarity between camel and cow milk proteins may be taken as an important criterion from nutritional and clinical points of view. Another pertinent fact is that the components of camel milk include immunoglobulins similar to those in mothers’ milk, which reduce children’s allergic reactions and strengthen their future response to foods (Makinen-Kiljunen and Palosuo 1992Makinen-Kiljunen S, Palosuo T. 1992. A sensitive enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for determination of bovine beta-lactoglobulin in infant feeding formulas and human milk. Allergy. 47:347–352. doi: 10.1111/j.1398-9995.1992.tb02070.x , [Google Scholar]). Phylogenetic differences could be responsible for the failed recognition of camels’ proteins by circulating IgEs and monoclonal antibodies. It appears that camel milk has a positive effect when drunk by children with severe food allergies. The reactions are rapid and long-lasting (Restani et al. 1999Restani P, Gaiaschi A, Plebani A, Beretta B, Cavagni G, Fiocchi HR, Poiesi HR, Velona HR, Ugazio HR, Galli C. 1999. Cross-reactivity between milk proteins from different animal species. Clin Exp Allergy. 29:997–1004. doi: 10.1046/j.1365-2222.1999.00563.x , [Google Scholar]).

3.1.5. Anti-cancer and anti-tumor action Camel milk has been shown to trigger apoptosis (controlled cell death) in human breast cancer and liver cancer cells via epigenetic mechanisms (Korashy et al. 2012Korashy HM, Maayah ZH, Allah RA, El-Kadi AOS, Alhaider AA. 2012. Camel milk triggers apoptotic signaling pathways in human hepatoma HepG2 and breast cancer MCF7 cell lines through transcriptional mechanism. J Biomed Biotechnol. 1–9. doi: 10.1155/2012/593195. , [Google Scholar]; Wernery and Yagil 2012Wernery R, Yagil R. 2012. Medicinal properties in camel milk for treatment of ‘epide-mic’ diseases. In: Ridha, A, Wernery HU, editors. Proceedings of the Third ISOCARD International Conference. Dubai: Central Veterinary Research Laboratory; p. 225–227. [Google Scholar]). Korashy et al. (2012Korashy HM, Maayah ZH, Allah RA, El-Kadi AOS, Alhaider AA. 2012. Camel milk triggers apoptotic signaling pathways in human hepatoma HepG2 and breast cancer MCF7 cell lines through transcriptional mechanism. J Biomed Biotechnol. 1–9. doi: 10.1155/2012/593195. , [Google Scholar]) demonstrated that camel milk induces apoptosis in human hepatoma (HepG2) and human breast (MCF7) cancer cells through apoptotic- and oxidative-stress-mediated mechanisms. In addition, camel milk helps to restore after anti-tumor treatments by their antigenotoxic and anticytotoxic effects through inhibition of micronucleated polychromatic erythrocytes and improves the mitotic index of bone marrow cells (Salwa and Lina 2010Salwa MQ, Lina AFK. 2010. Antigenotoxic and anticytotoxic effect of camel milk in mice treated with cisplatin. Saudi J Biol Sci. 17(2):159–166. doi: 10.1016/j.sjbs.2010.02.010 , [Google Scholar]). Habib et al. (2013Habib HM, Ibrahim WH, Schneider-Stock R, Hassan HM. 2013. Camel milk lactoferrin reduces the proliferation of colorectal cancer cells and exerts antioxidant and DNA damage inhibitory activities. Food Chem. 141(1):148–152. doi: 10.1016/j.foodchem.2013.03.039 , [Google Scholar]) examine the functional properties of camel milk lactoferrin, the main iron-binding protein of the milk, which showed a 56% reduction of colorectal cancer growth. It interacts with polysaccharides ligands on cell surfaces and may activate cell signaling pathways such as the Fas pathway, resulting in the inhibition of tumor growth via apoptosis. Lactoferrin of camel milk, already described for its bacteriostatic activity, can also penetrate cells and function as a transcription factor, activating the transcription of specific DNA sequences. Thus, lactoferrin has potential in tumor treatment by blocking tumor cell proliferation. A study has reported that high concentrations (3–5 mg/ml) of camel milk lactoferrin inhibit the proliferation of HCT-116 colon cancer cells by as much as 56%. In contrast, no significant inhibition of cell proliferation was noted at lower concentrations (≤1 mg/ml) (Tsuda and Sekine 2000Tsuda H, Sekine K. 2000. Milk components as cancer chemopreventive agents. Asian Pacific J Cancer Prev. 1:277–282. , [Google Scholar]). Very active antibodies in camel milk can also bind onto the tumors in tissue, killing the tumor cells without damaging healthy tissues. But human antibodies are too big to do this (Levy et al. 2013Levy A, Steiner L, Yagil R. 2013. Camel milk: disease control and dietary laws. J Health Sci. 1:48–53. [Google Scholar]). It is also revealed that the anti-tumor properties of camel milk are due to strong antimicrobial and antioxidative activities that help in the reduction of liver inflammation, and camel milk is rich with nutrients that are required for healthy liver function. Conversely, the lactoferrin in camel milk is also shown to have a potential thrombolytic action, as it causes inhibition of coagulation and fibrin formation which in turn hinders the spread and growth of metastatic tumor cells (Gader and Alhaider 2016Gader AGMA, Alhaider AA. 2016. The unique medicinal properties of camel products: a review of the scientific evidence. J Taibah Univ Med Sci. 11(2):98–103. [Google Scholar]; García-Montoya et al. 2012García-Montoya IA, Cendón TS, Arévalo-Gallegos S, Rascón-Cruz Q. 2012. Lactoferrin a multiple bioactive protein: an overview. Biochim Biophys Acta. 1820:226–236. doi: 10.1016/j.bbagen.2011.06.018 , [Google Scholar]).

3.1.6. Cosmetic and anti-aging effect Camel milk has cosmetic effects due to the presence of α-hydroxyl acids which are known to plump and smoothies the skin. α-Hydroxyl acids help to shed the outer horny layer of dead cells on the skin (epidermis) by helping to break down sugars, which are used to hold skin cells together. This helps in revealing new cells, which are more elastic and clear. α-Hydroxyl acids help to eliminate wrinkles and age spots and relieve dryness, as they make the outer layer of the skin thinner and support the lower layer of the dermis by making it thick. In addition, liposome occurring in camel milk is applicable for a potential cosmetic ingredient to improve the anti-aging effect (Choi et al. 2013Choi SK, Park KD, Kim DA, Lee DW, Kim YJ. 2013. Preparation of camel milk liposome and its anti-aging effects. J Society Cosmet Sci Korea. 40(2):155–161. [Google Scholar]). Vitamin C in camel milk has antioxidant and tissue repair protection activities (Escott-Stump 2008Escott-Stump S, editor. 2008. Nutrition and diagnosis-related care. 6th ed. Philadelphia (PA): Lippincott Williams & Wilkins. [Google Scholar]) Vitamin C is necessary in the body for the production of collagen, a protein that aids in the growth of cells and blood vessels and gives skin its firmness and strength. Collagen is found in the skin and joints. By increasing the production of collagen, vitamin C strengthens the structural support and resiliency of skin and helps repair. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that slows the rate of free-radical damage which causes skin dryness and wrinkles (Baumann 2007Baumann L. 2007. Skin ageing and its treatment. J Pathol. 211:241–251. doi: 10.1002/path.2098 , [Google Scholar]). Furthermore, camel milk has a higher amount of iron-chelating protein known as lactoferrin. This protein removes free iron from joints of arthritic patients and thereby improves their welfare (Panwar et al. 2015Panwar R, Grover CR, Kumer V, Ranga S, Kumer N. 2015. Camel milk: natural medicine- boon to dairy industry. Karnal: ICAR National Dairy Research Institute; p. 10. [Google Scholar]).