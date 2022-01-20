Recognizing Somaliland’s Independence: Win Win or No Deal for Hargeisa and Washington

Here’s the full video of The Washington Outsider discussion with Abdirahman Mohamed Abdi Daud on the different scenarios on Somaliland’s independence, the country’s recent history, the aftermath of the genocide, and how formal recognition can be a diplomatic win for Washington and Hargeisa.

Moderator: Irina Tsukerman, President of Scarab Rising Inc and Editor-in-chief of The Washington Outsider.

Speaker: Abdirahman Mohamed Abdi Daud, Software Engineer, Non-Resident Scholar at Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies