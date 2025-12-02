Diplomats quietly relocating their families from Mogadishu to Somaliland signal deepening fears of Somalia’s collapse as al-Shabaab advances and political paralysis worsens

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The bags were packed before dawn. By the time the sun rose over Mogadishu’s blast walls, a regional diplomat’s wife and two children were already en route to the airport — destination: Hargeisa, the capital of the Republic of Somaliland.

The diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity and identified here as Frank, described the relocation as “a last option” and “a judgment about where the future of security in the Horn truly lies.”

“I made a calculation,” Frank said in an interview. “Somalia is no longer simply unstable. It is approaching a threshold where the government may not survive. For the safety of my family, Somaliland was the only logical destination.”

What several diplomats have done quietly — relocating their families to an unrecognized territory — speaks volumes about conditions in Somalia as an emboldened al-Shabaab insurgency closes in on the capital and political infighting cripples the federal state.

According to diplomatic officials in Mogadishu and Nairobi, at least three foreign missions assigned to Somalia have moved dependents north into Somaliland since late summer — a discreet but unmistakable vote of no confidence in Somalia’s trajectory.

Al-Shabaab’s Advance: A Government on Borrowed Time

The security deterioration Frank describes is not based on rumor. It is documented in a series of U.S., African Union, and independent briefings throughout 2025.

After launching a coordinated offensive in April, al-Shabaab seized major corridors across Middle Shabelle, Galmudug, and Lower Juba. By July, U.S. Africa Command assessments indicated the group had pushed to within 30 miles of Mogadishu, the closest the militant organization has been since African Union troops first deployed in 2007.

“Al-Shabaab’s gains are not incremental,” said Ahmed Ali, a senior researcher with the Sahan Research Group. “They are strategic, systematic, and built on the total collapse of political cohesion in Mogadishu.”

The Africa Center for Strategic Studies, a Pentagon-affiliated research institution, issued its bluntest analysis in years: Somalia is “at risk of becoming a jihadist state,” with effective federal control limited to “Mogadishu and a handful of satellite towns.”

U.S. and Somali military sources estimate that 10,000 to 15,000 Somali soldiers have been killed or wounded since 2023 — losses that Somali officials rarely acknowledge publicly.

“The security situation is no longer deteriorating,” said a Western military adviser to ATMIS. “It has deteriorated.”

Political Paralysis at the Heart of the Crisis

Somalia’s unraveling is not purely military. It has been accelerated by political collapse at the center of government.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s efforts to amend the constitution and alter the federal map — moves critics describe as attempts to extend his power — have fractured relations with federal states and alienated key political clans. The Somali legislature is deeply divided. Key ministries operate as competing power centers.

“The federal government can barely agree on basic legislation,” said a senior African diplomat. “How can it fight an insurgency advancing on its capital?”

Meanwhile, the African Union peacekeeping mission, ATMIS, is underfunded and has begun its scheduled drawdown, leaving Somali forces exposed. Turkey, Somalia’s closest military partner, has expanded training and logistical support — but even Turkish officials privately concede the federal government cannot hold territory without external help.

Al-Shabaab has capitalized on this paralysis, intensifying targeted assassinations, blockading key roadways, and collecting taxes openly in areas once considered government strongholds.

“The state is hollowed out,” Ali said. “And the militants know it.”

Somaliland: An Island of Democratic Stability in a Volatile Region

As Somalia’s south teeters, Somaliland — which restored independence in 1991 but remains unrecognized — projects a strikingly different image: calm streets, functional institutions, and a political environment that analysts say is among the most stable in the entire Horn of Africa.

In the words of Matt Bryden, a former coordinator of the UN Monitoring Group on Somalia, “Somaliland has developed a democratic culture that is astonishing given its lack of international recognition. Disputes are resolved at the ballot box, not on the battlefield.”

A Political Record Rare in the Horn of Africa

Somaliland’s governance is widely described as a neglected success story — a functioning democracy that has endured without the foreign aid or security guarantees that many states depend on.

Its achievements include:

Five competitive national elections since 2001.

Two peaceful transfers of presidential power, a rarity in the region.

An independent electoral commission with a credible record.

A functioning bicameral parliament combining elected representatives and traditional elders.

International observers regularly praise these processes. When the Brenthurst Foundation monitored Somaliland’s 2021 parliamentary and local elections, it concluded the vote was “among the most transparent and well-administered in Africa.”

Freedom House’s 2024 Global Freedom Index rated Somaliland 43/100 (“Partly Free”) — the highest score in the Horn of Africa and dramatically higher than Somalia’s 8/100.

A Security Architecture Built Without Recognition

Unlike Somalia’s south, which is dependent on AU forces, Somaliland maintains a self-financed security apparatus, grounded in local legitimacy and clan-based reconciliation.

The 2024 Global Terrorism Index notes that Somaliland has one of the lowest rates of terrorist activity in the region. Al-Shabaab has never established an operational presence there.

“If there is an oasis of calm in the Horn, it is Somaliland,” said Meron Elias, an analyst with the International Crisis Group. “Its stability isn’t rhetorical — it is measurable.”

The Regional Context: A Democracy in a Neighborhood of Authoritarian States

Somaliland’s stability stands out starkly against the region’s political landscape:

Ethiopia is struggling with postwar fragmentation.

Eritrea remains one of the world’s most closed authoritarian states.

Djibouti has not seen a competitive election in two decades.

Sudan is in catastrophic civil war.

Somalia is facing possible state collapse.

In that environment, Somaliland’s democratic institutions are not just comparative successes — they are anomalies.

“Somaliland is the closest thing the Horn has to a functioning, accountable government,” said a European diplomat who has monitored the region for more than a decade.

Diplomats Are Voting With Their Feet

For diplomats stationed in Mogadishu, these differences are not abstract.

“You can walk the streets here,” Frank said in Hargeisa. “You can go to a café, take your children to school, drive after sunset. In Mogadishu, you sleep fully dressed in case you have to run.”

Multiple diplomatic and aid officials confirm that Hargeisa has quietly become a safe haven for diplomatic families, even as their missions remain formally accredited to Somalia.

“It is telling,” a Nairobi-based EU official said, “that the safest place for families connected to the Somalia mission is technically outside Somalia.”

A Once-Unthinkable Proposal Gains Momentum: Recognize Somaliland

As Somalia’s deterioration accelerates, discussions once considered taboo have entered mainstream policy circles.

Frank argues that the United States and United Kingdom must “urgently reconsider their position” and move toward recognizing Somaliland.

“Somaliland is functioning. Somalia is collapsing,” he said. “Recognition is not only about justice for Somaliland. It is about safeguarding stability in a strategically vital region.”

Other diplomats, including one from Djibouti who spoke with Saxafi Media, privately share similar sentiments.

“That such conversations are happening at all is remarkable,” Frank said. “For years, the international stance was rigid. Now policymakers are asking whether that rigidity is sustainable.”

Washington’s Strategic Dilemma

U.S. policy has long prioritized Somalia’s territorial integrity, fearing that recognition of Somaliland could embolden secessionist movements across Africa. But the strategic calculus may be shifting.

Since March 2025, U.S. officials have held exploratory discussions with Somaliland about a possible military footprint near Berbera, a port city on the Gulf of Aden.

The case is clear:

Berbera sits adjacent to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a chokepoint for global shipping.

Somaliland provides a stable alternative to Djibouti, which is crowded with foreign bases.

A presence there could improve surveillance of jihadist groups in Somalia and Yemen.

A former U.S. Africa Command official described the mood in Washington as “uneasy pragmatism.”

“The question is no longer whether recognition is desirable,” he said. “It is whether the status quo is sustainable.”

President Donald Trump’s foreign policy has added new unpredictability. His termination of Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals in the United States signaled a willingness to break with longstanding approaches in the region.

A Region Preparing for the Worst

If Mogadishu were to fall, regional governments fear cascading instability:

Kenya anticipates escalated cross-border attacks.

Ethiopia fears militant spillover into Somali Region.

Djibouti has reinforced military positions along its borders.

Shipping companies are preparing contingency rerouting plans.

Aid agencies warn of a possible mass civilian displacement from Mogadishu — potentially the largest the region has seen in a decade.

For Frank, the implications are deeply personal and professionally sobering.

“We have spent billions trying to build a Somali state,” he said. “But we are reaching a point where we must consider the possibility that Somalia, as a unified political project, may not survive.”

An Unspoken Verdict

In the end, the clearest indicator of shifting geopolitical realities may not be a government policy or a UN resolution — but the quiet movement of diplomatic families from the recognized capital of Somalia to the unrecognized capital of Somaliland.

“It is a symbolic act,” said a senior Horn of Africa analyst. “And symbols matter. Families do not move to places they believe are unstable.”

As for Frank, he sees the move as a painful acknowledgment of the facts.

“I feel relief that my family is safe,” he said. “But it says something when safety lies not in the state the world recognizes, but in the one it refuses to.”