Security forces fired warning shots during a confrontation with former Somaliland President Muse Bihi’s convoy at Hargeisa’s airport, triggering political outrage and calls for an investigation

HARGEISA, Somaliland — A political crisis erupted in Somaliland on Monday after security forces at Hargeisa’s Egal International Airport fired warning shots during a confrontation with the motorcade of former President Muse Bihi Abdi, prompting outrage from opposition figures and triggering the most serious public dispute between Somaliland’s leaders in years.

The former president — who ruled from 2017 to 2024 and remains one of the country’s most influential political figures — was departing for the United Arab Emirates on an officially invited visit when airport security personnel blocked part of his convoy from entering the restricted departure zone. The standoff quickly escalated, with at least two officers firing into the air, according to police.

Videos circulating on social media show Bihi and his aides abandoning their vehicles and walking on foot into the terminal, bypassing a blocked motorcade amid visible confusion.

Somaliland police confirm that no one was injured, and authorities later arrested the two officers involved. But the incident has sparked an intense political backlash, with several opposition leaders — including members of Bihi’s own KULMIYE party — calling the confrontation “a deliberate provocation” and, in some cases, “an attempted assassination.”

Government officials have rejected those allegations, saying the clash was triggered by a miscommunication over protocol and by civilians accompanying the former president who allegedly attempted to enter the airport without authorization.

The confrontation has touched a nerve in Somaliland — a self-governing democracy that has long prided itself on political restraint and peaceful transfers of power — and comes at a moment when the wider Horn of Africa is facing widening instability.

A Clash at the Gates of a Highly Secured Airport

Egal International Airport, one of the most heavily guarded sites in Somaliland, enforces strict protocols on the movement of armed convoys. According to Somaliland’s Minister of Aviation, Fu’aad Ahmed Nuh, Bihi’s entourage arrived with an “unexpectedly large number of vehicles and personnel,” exceeding standard procedures.

In a televised statement, Fu’aad said airport authorities had no prior notice of the former president’s travel plans.

“The former president’s team brought far more vehicles than protocol allows, and the airport had not been formally notified of his departure,” the minister said. “President Bihi and I held a private meeting afterward. We agreed that future coordination must follow established procedures.”

The minister insisted that the government “respects and honors all former national leaders” and that the airport incident was an “administrative failure,” not a targeted act.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdiasis Sheikh Ismail, spokesperson for the Somaliland Police Force, offered additional details.

“A clash occurred after civilians accompanying former President Bihi attempted to force their way into a restricted security zone,” he said. “The two officers who fired into the air have been arrested. A high-level investigation committee has been appointed.”

The spokesman emphasized that officers fired warning shots into the air, not at the convoy.

Bihi Supporters Call It an Attack — and Demand Accountability

Despite official reassurances, the response from Somaliland’s political class was swift, sharp, and unusually unified.

Members of Parliament, elders, political leaders, and clerics — including figures long loyal to the former president — condemned the incident in blunt terms.

MP Abdillahi Ga’ma-dhere, a senior member of the House of Representatives, was among the first to speak.

“I strongly condemn the shooting at the convoy of the Fifth President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi,” he said. “The government of President Abdirahman Irro and his Waddani party bear responsibility for this incident.”

The KULMIYE Party, which Bihi formerly chaired, issued a formal statement:

“Using force against a former head of state is unacceptable and damages Somaliland’s image. We call on the government and security agencies to issue an explanation.”

Another former Bihi aide, Mubarak Taani, offered the strongest language of the day.

“This was an organized act that violates governance norms and harms national security,” he said. “It was intended to damage the honor of the former president. We will hold a serious discussion about our response.”

Abdighani Abdillahi, Bihi’s former personal secretary, echoed the sentiment:

“This ugly incident is unprecedented. The government must bear responsibility for the consequences.”

Opposition figures also noted that this was the second confrontation between Bihi’s entourage and airport security in recent months.

Government Calls Claims of Assassination Attempts “Irresponsible”

While government agencies were initially slow to respond — a vacuum that allowed opposition anger to flare — officials later sought to tamp down speculation.

Privately, several government officials said claims of an assassination attempt were “dangerous” and “political exaggerations.” Publicly, the government insisted the event was a clash over security procedures.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Internal Security, and Police Command have not yet issued a joint report — an absence critics say has allowed the political fallout to grow.

Political analysts warn that perception matters.

“In a fragile political environment, even a small security incident involving a former president can escalate if handled poorly,” said a regional security analyst in Nairobi who monitors Somaliland. “Transparency will be essential.”

A Rare Crisis in One of the Horn’s Most Stable Democracies

The incident has triggered alarm not because of casualties — none were reported — but because of what it symbolizes.

Somaliland, unlike Somalia, has for three decades been widely regarded as:

one of the most peaceful territories in the Horn of Africa

a democracy with competitive elections

a society where political disputes rarely turn violent

a country where former leaders are typically treated with deference

Dice Marvin, a long-time analyst of the region, warned that such incidents can carry outsized symbolic weight.

“Somaliland’s stability depends heavily on political norms, not external guarantees,” he said. “Any violation of those norms is perceived as a threat to the system itself.”

The optics — a former president walking into an airport after shots were fired nearby — have already raised concerns among regional observers, including diplomats based in Nairobi and Addis Ababa.

Why Tensions Around Muse Bihi Matter

Since leaving office in December 2024, Bihi has kept a low profile, avoiding confrontational politics. His supporters say the incident represents a break from Somaliland’s tradition of respectful treatment of former leaders.

Several political elders argue that the government’s handling of the situation risks undermining the culture of dignified political retirement that has long distinguished Somaliland from its neighbors.

A prominent elder who requested anonymity said, “This incident is not just about Bihi. It is about the continuity of peaceful political transitions. If former presidents cannot move safely, the entire system is at risk.”

What Comes Next

Somaliland authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that findings will be made public. Two officers remain in custody, and officials are reviewing CCTV footage and security logs.

Opposition parties KULMIYE and KAAH are calling for an independent investigation, arguing that a police-led probe may not satisfy public concern.

Airport authorities, meanwhile, have quietly reinforced security protocols to prevent further confrontations.

Whether the political temperature cools or escalates will depend largely on how quickly — and transparently — the government delivers its findings.