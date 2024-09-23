Somaliland Raises Alarm Over Egypt’s Heavy Weapons Supply to Mogadishu

The Somaliland government raises alarm over Egypt’s heavy weapons supply to the failed government of Mogadishu

The Government of Somaliland has voiced serious concern over Egypt’s supply of heavy weaponry to Somalia, warning that the move threatens the already fragile security of the region.

In an official statement, the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “We are deeply alarmed by the transfer of these weapons, particularly as the Mogadishu administration lacks the capacity to effectively manage or safeguard such a significant military cache.”

Somaliland further emphasized that the influx of arms into an unstable environment in the Horn raises the likelihood of an arms race, as various factions could seek to bolster their own stockpiles for protection.

It also expressed heightened worry over the potential for these weapons to fall into the hands of extremist groups like Al-Shabaab and active clan militias, exacerbating violence and instability in Somalia.

“The unchecked proliferation of arms presents a clear risk to regional security, and the consequences could be dire if these weapons end up with terrorist organizations,” Somaliland warned.

In response, it urged the international community to intervene immediately to prevent further escalation.

“The global community must take proactive steps to address these concerns,” the statement reads. “Failure to act could lead to renewed conflict, bloodshed, and a setback in the ongoing efforts to promote peace in the region.”

Despite the growing tensions, Somaliland reiterated its commitment to regional peace and stability. “We remain dedicated to fostering dialogue and cooperation, but immediate action is needed to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control,” the government concluded.

The call to action underscores the precarious balance of power in the Horn of Africa, as stakeholders work to prevent further destabilization.

The complete press release is as follows:

