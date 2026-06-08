Somaliland Signals Continuity on Ethiopia Sea Access Deal, Pursues Recognition and Enhanced Economic Bonds

Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakal says Berbera Port remains open to Ethiopia, signals continuity on the 2024 sea access agreement, and expresses optimism about future international recognition as Somaliland strengthens regional partnerships.

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The Foreign Minister of Somaliland has restated the government’s dedication to strengthening connections with Ethiopia, indicating a willingness from Hargeisa to explore discussions regarding sea access agreements and broader economic partnerships amidst evolving regional diplomatic dynamics post the contentious Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement inked in 2024.

During an interview with The Reporter of Ethiopia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland, Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakal, characterized Ethiopia as the closest regional partner of Somaliland and underscored that President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro’s administration has been consistently aligned with Addis Ababa.

“Ethiopia stands out as one of our closest allies in the region,” Bakal stated. “Our bond has remained steadfast. It remains unwavering and continues to progress daily.”

These statements come amid ongoing deliberations surrounding the January 2024 Memorandum of Understanding endorsed between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and former Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi. The pact outlined granting Ethiopia access to Somaliland’s coast in exchange for potential acknowledgment of Somaliland’s independence, triggering strong opposition from Somalia and apprehension across the Horn of Africa.

While subsequent diplomatic initiatives, including Turkish-mediated dialogues between Ethiopia and Somalia, seemed to redirect attention from the agreement, Bakal indicated Somaliland’s readiness to engage with Ethiopia regarding maritime access.

“We recognize the significance of Ethiopia’s need for coastal access,” he remarked. “We empathize with them, considering them as our brethren, and are ready to extend assistance whenever possible.”

Berbera Port Remains Accessible to Ethiopia

At the core of Somaliland’s proposition is the strategic Berbera Port, an expanding gateway to the Red Sea perceived by regional analysts as a prospective alternative trade route for Ethiopia.

According to Bakal, Ethiopia has not fully leveraged the port’s capabilities.

“The port is primed for Ethiopia’s utilization whenever they deem fit,” he affirmed. “Although they haven’t maximized its potential, the option remains open to them.”

The minister highlighted that both the port and the Berbera trade route are substantially underutilized, functioning at a mere fraction of their full capacity.

“The operational capacity of the port, inclusive of Ethiopia and Somaliland, currently stands at about 20 to 30 percent,” he disclosed. “There is considerable untapped potential awaiting exploration.”

Despite uncertainties surrounding Ethiopia’s earlier discussed ownership stake in the port, Bakal consistently stressed that Somaliland’s primary focus is on encouraging increased Ethiopian engagement with the existing infrastructure rather than revisiting ownership agreements.

Pursuit of Recognition as a Long-Term Objective

The conversation also shed light on Somaliland’s persistent diplomatic efforts to secure international recognition. Bakal expressed optimism regarding the eventual acknowledgment of Somaliland’s sovereignty by key regional allies such as Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates, though he clarified that Hargeisa would not exert pressure on Addis Ababa.

“We have unwavering confidence in Ethiopia as a longstanding friend, and we refrain from coercing them into recognizing Somaliland,” he affirmed. “However, I am confident that Ethiopia will come to realize Somaliland’s reliability and stability, leading to eventual recognition.”

The minister argued that Somaliland’s track record of stability, democratic governance, and relative security sets it apart from much of the region.

“Somaliland has emerged as a dependable and the most stable partner for Ethiopia,” he emphasized. “Ultimately, Somaliland will persist as the most dependable and stable partner Ethiopia could hope for.”

Opportunities for Investment and Cross-Border Trade

Despite close political ties and extensive interpersonal connections, Bakal acknowledged that significant Ethiopian investments in Somaliland remain limited. He noted a growing interest among Ethiopian entrepreneurs in sectors like construction and commerce, signaling prospects for future expansion.

“Ethiopian businesspersons frequent Somaliland, displaying keen interest, albeit major investments are currently scarce,” he observed. “There is a notable absence of substantial investments at present.”

The minister portrayed the relations between citizens of both countries as exceptionally robust, portraying cross-border travel and social interaction as natural and routine.

“For a resident of Somaliland visiting Ethiopia, it feels akin to returning home, and vice versa,” Bakal expressed. “The bond is inseparable.”

He further emphasized that Somalilanders generally regard Ethiopians as “kin,” reflecting what he described as decades of collaboration and mutual esteem.

Absence of Foreign Military Presence

Dispelling speculations concerning foreign military involvement in Somaliland, Bakal unequivocally refuted the presence of external forces.

“There has never been, nor will there ever be, any foreign military presence,” he asserted.

He also highlighted the Ethiopia-Somaliland border as one of the most secure in the region, noting the absence of substantial military deployments on either side.

“Our border security is unparalleled,” Bakal assured. “There are no foreign military forces within our territories.”

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Trade

Bakal acknowledged the impact of recent unrest in the Middle East on shipping and trade activities through Berbera. According to the minister, cargo volumes have experienced a significant decline since the escalation of conflicts in the region.

“The ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has had far-reaching repercussions across all sectors,” he remarked, estimating a reduction in traffic of approximately 40 percent.The downturn has affected shipments destined for Somaliland as well as cargo transiting through the port from neighboring nations, including Ethiopia.

Renewed Advocacy to African Union

Throughout the discourse, Bakal consistently urged African governments and the African Union to reassess Somaliland’s decades-long pursuit of international recognition. He contended that Somaliland’s case differs from secessionist movements elsewhere in Africa as Somaliland reclaimed the independence it briefly held post-independence from Britain in 1960 before voluntarily entering a union with Somalia.

“Somaliland does not seek secession; rather, we are reclaiming our independence – the sovereignty bestowed upon us in 1960 – akin to any other African nation,” Bakal clarified.

The foreign minister criticized what he described as years of inertia by continental bodies despite Somaliland’s track record of relative tranquility and self-governance.

“It is imperative for all African nations, including those in East Africa, to collaborate with Somaliland,” he stressed. “They stand to benefit from engaging with Somaliland, just as we stand to benefit from them.”

Looking Towards the Future

Despite the evolving regional dynamics and lingering uncertainties surrounding recognition, Bakal’s overarching message centered on collaboration with Ethiopia. He reiterated the Somaliland leadership’s perspective on cooperation with Addis Ababa as vital for economic advancement, regional harmony, and future progress.

“In conclusion, our commitment to Ethiopia remains unwavering,” Bakal affirmed. “They have been steadfast allies, and we are poised to reciprocate that allegiance.”