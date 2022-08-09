Somaliland and Somalia, have seen one hundred thousand children vaccinated against measles, this as the World Health Organization, says Somaliland and Somalia are facing the largest measles outbreaks in the world.

Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders teams have seen more than 7,000 patients with measles since the beginning of the year.

Outbreaks in the region have continued unabated as the numbers of children with measles continue to rise, increasingly affecting children far above the age of five.

To tell us more about the situation and what is being done to deal with the crisis I spoke to the Head of Operations in Eastern Africa for Médecins Sans Frontières | Doctors Without Borders, Abdalla Hussein.