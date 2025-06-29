A high-level business roundtable in Dubai underscored a significant wave of growing investor confidence in Somaliland, positioning the nation as a pivotal trade and investment hub within the Horn of Africa. Last week’s Somaliland-UAE Business Leadership Roundtable, themed “Somaliland: Gateway of Trade and Investment in the Horn of Africa,” gathered Somaliland government officials, international investors, and UAE business leaders at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Ambassador Masoud Abdi Ali, Somaliland’s Representative to the UAE, officially opened the event, warmly welcoming participants. In his remarks, Amb. Masoud emphasized that the gathering itself was a powerful reflection of the increasing trust international investors place in Somaliland’s political stability and burgeoning economic potential. “This roundtable signifies the tangible confidence the global investment community has in Somaliland’s future,” the ambassador stated.

Amb. Masoud then introduced the Hon. Abdirahman Nur, Somaliland’s Minister of Trade and Tourism, who delivered the keynote address. Minister Nur meticulously outlined the rich tapestry of investment opportunities available across key sectors, driving Somaliland’s development. He highlighted significant potential in:

Logistics & Port Development: Leveraging strategic coastline access.

Mineral Resources: Exploiting untapped mineral wealth.

Agriculture: Developing vast arable land.

Fisheries: Harnessing abundant marine resources.

Tourism: Showcasing unique cultural and natural attractions.

Somaliland-UAE Business Roundtable 1 of 7

The Minister further detailed the Somaliland government’s proactive approach to attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), emphasizing investor-friendly policies, an enabling regulatory environment designed to ease business operations, and the new administration’s dedicated strategy to facilitate and support international investment.

Demonstrating the high-level commitment from Hargeisa, the Director Generals of both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Investment were present. Their participation served to directly showcase Somaliland’s stability and readiness as an investment destination to the UAE audience.

The event fostered dynamic engagement through an open Q&A session. Participants actively raised questions and sought clarity on optimal investment strategies and effective collaboration models with local Somaliland stakeholders. The productive discussions continued into the evening, culminating in a networking dinner. This provided invaluable opportunities for UAE-based investors and representatives of Somaliland businesses to connect one-on-one, forge relationships, and explore concrete avenues for future partnerships.

The Somaliland-UAE Business Leadership Roundtable successfully served as a vital platform, significantly strengthening economic ties between the two regions. It effectively projected Somaliland’s compelling narrative as a stable, secure, and investment-ready gateway offering substantial opportunities in the strategically important Horn of Africa.