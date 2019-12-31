World Leaders Including Somaliland To Explore Decisive Leadership In Portugal

Nine months after hosting its India Meeting in Spain, Horasis is returning to the Iberian peninsula to host its 5th Global Meeting in Cascais, Portugal. Co-chairs of the conference include José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission.

One of the world’s most distinguished forums, Horasis will continue its ties to Spain, with Madrid’s prestigious IE University serving as a partner of Horasis.

Bringing in leaders from academia, business, government, and civil society, discussions will revolve around the theme “Innovating Decisive Leadership through Times of Disruption.”

Confirmed speakers at the March conference, in addition to prominent Spanish entrepreneurs and politicians, include:

Muse Abdi Bihi , President, Somaliland

, President, Somaliland Ulisses Correia e Silva , Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Cape Verde

, Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Cape Verde HH Princess Märtha Louise of Norway , Norway

, Norway Jerzy Kwiecinski , Minister of Investment and Economic Development, Poland

, Minister of Investment and Economic Development, Poland Unity Dow, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Botswana

Confirmed co-chairs of the conference include, among others:

Shiv Vikram Khemka , Vice Chairman, SUN Group, India

, Vice Chairman, SUN Group, India Kevin Lynch , Vice Chair, BMO Financial Group, Canada

, Vice Chair, BMO Financial Group, Canada José Manuel Barroso , Chairman, Goldman Sachs International; Former President, European Commission, Portugal

, Chairman, Goldman Sachs International; Former President, European Commission, Portugal Deborah Wince-Smith, President, United States Council on Competitiveness, USA

Founded by Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, Horasis meetings provide a platform for cooperation, impact investing and sustainable growth across the globe.

As Brexit and the rise of new governments around the world shows, predicting even the immediate future is not easy to do. This year, gathering at a historic moment in which resentment is running high worldwide, participants will discuss leadership in a post-Mueller world, empowering female entrepreneurship and more.

Additional topics include China and global trade, among other discussions. In the past several decades the United States has been a major influencer in the global context, wielding worldwide authority. However, in recent times there has been a marked shift, as the world has gradually begun yielding to what is termed a multi-polar order. Other G7 nations are increasingly acknowledging that there must be cooperation with other emerging economies in the form of expanded blocs.

This conversation, among a multitude of other topics, will be discussed at Horasis Global Meeting this March.