Below is a Communiqué of the joint ministerial committee meeting on Somalia-Somaliland talks in Djibouti released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti

Communiqué Of The Meeting Of The Joint Ministerial Committee On Somalia-Somaliland Talks

Following the Consultation Summit on the talks between Somalia and Somaliland held on June 14, 2020 in Djibouti by the leadership of Djibouti, Somalia, Ethiopia and Somaliland, the Joint Ministerial Committee mandated by the leaders convened on 15-17 June 2020.

The Somalia and the Somaliland ministerial delegations discussed in a warm and brotherly atmosphere in the presence of the mediator, Djibouti Foreign Minister, and the facilitators from the United States of America and the European Union.

It was agreed that the newly established 14 member joint ministerial committee led, for Somalia by H.E. Mr. Abdi Mohamed Sabriye Minister of Interior, and for Somaliland by H.E. Mr. Yassin Hagi Mohamud Minister of Foreign Affairs will lead the Somalia-Somaliland negotiations henceforth.

During the three day discussions, the two sides exchanged views on a number of important issues. They agreed on a common way of conducting the dialogue with the support of the Mediator and the facilitators. They discussed in length on the confidence building measures key to any progress in the negotiations. Both sides agreed to refrain from any action that could derail the talks.

With regard to the humanitarian assistance and development aid, both sides agreed in principle not to politicize this issue and further endorsed the setting up a technical subcommittee. The two sides also agreed to establish another technical subcommittee which will focus on the issue of the co-management of the Somaliland airspace.

Furthermore a technical subcommittee on security was established to deal with related matters. All these three subcommittees should convene within two weeks in Djibouti to start working on the way forward and the implementation of what was agreed upon.

The two sides also agreed not to impede non-political social engagement (cultural, academic, sports and trade) in order to promote peace and dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland.

The Joint Ministerial Committee will resume its work within 45 days in Djibouti to review the subcommittees’ reports and the overall progress of the talks. Finally, the two sides underline the necessity of maintaining their dialogue and work within an acceptable time frame so as to reach a common understanding on all pending issues and on the final status of the relations between Somalia and Somaliland.

Done in Djibouti, 22 June 2020

